The top Xfinity Series DFS picks and best bets for The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course, including why Dan Marcus is locked in on Christian Eckes for Saturday's race.

The Loop 110

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Course: Chicago Street Course

Format: 2.22 mile Street Circuit

Laps: 50

The Loop 110 Preview

As has become the recent tradition of the Fourth of July weekend, NASCAR will head to the streets of Chicago for a road course. This will be our third road course of the season, offering an interesting mix between the very familiar Circuit of Americas track and the completely unknown Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. We also get an interesting dynamic immediately, as Shane van Gisbergen will bring his road-course expertise to the Xfinity Series in his first return to the series since being promoted to Cup. While Van Gisbergen is the standout, he's hardly the only driver not in the typical Xfinity field to participate this weekend.

Key Stats at the Chicago Street Course

Number of races: 2

Winners from pole: 2

Winners from top-five starters: 2

Winners from top-10 starters: 2

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Last 10 Road Course Winners

2025 Chilango 150 – Daniel Suarez (39)

2025 Circuit of Americas – Connor Zilisch (1)

2024 Roval – Sam Mayer (2)

2024 Watkins Glen – Connor Zilisch (1)

2024 Chicago Street Course - Shane van Gisbergen (1)

2024 Sonoma Raceway -Shane van Gisbergen (1)

2024 Portland International Raceway – Shane van Gisbergen (1)

2024 Circuit of the Americas – Kyle Larson (1)

2023 Roval – Sam Mayer (1)

2023 Watkins Glen – Sam Mayer (5)

Though we lump The Loop in with other road courses, it is unique relative to the other non-traditional tracks that NASCAR visits. It more so resembles F1 or IndyCar settings because it takes place on a city street rather than a race course. Interestingly, we've seen the pole winners win both of the race on the course so far so qualifying on Saturday, which starts at 11:30 am ET, should tell us quite a bit about what to expect later in the day for the main event.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Xfinity Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for The Loop 110

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Shane van Gisbergen - $12,500

Connor Zilisch - $11,500

Sam Mayer- $10,000

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Austin Hill - $9,200

Taylor Gray - $9,000

Jesse Love - $8,700

Christian Eckes - $8,300

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Sammy Smith - $8,000

William Sawalich - $7,800

Austin Green - $7,400

Connor Mosack - $7,100

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Alex Labbe - $6,900

Jeb Burton - $6,800

Dean Thompson - $6,700



NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Picks for The Loop 110

Shane van Gisbergen- $12,500

Christian Eckes - $8,300

William Sawalich - $7,800

Austin Green - $7,400

Connor Mosack-$7,100

Jeb Burton - $6,800

As noted in the intro, there is larger field than usual for this weekend's race, which opens a wide range of potential roster builds. The first question is rather obvious and is whether to pay up for Shane van Gisbergen. His dominance at road courses is well established, particularly in the Xfinity Series. He is priced accordingly, so sacrifices will have to be made elsewhere for those that want to roster him.

The choice becomes even more difficult because both Zilisch and Mayer both have plenty of success on road courses as some of the other most recent winners on road courses. We have some of our usual suspects in Tier 2, but the rookies are worth briefly highlighting. Gray has had road course success in both Truck and Xfinity series, while Eckes finished fifth and fourth in the road course races this season.

Tier 3 offers a lot of value options. Sawalich has finished ninth and sixth at COTA and Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, respectively. He is also the top value option in our optimizer this week. Despite the small sample in the Xfinity Series, there is reason to roster him with confidence this week. The rest of the tier are part-time drivers, who have either shown a proficiency at the Chicago Street Course or road courses in general. Mosack has qualified fourth and third in the first two races at the course, while Green has primarily raced road courses during his cameos in the Xfinity Series. Both are strong values.

The Tier 4 names are mostly familiar with drivers we've relied on all season and be used to make the rest of the roster come together from a salary perspective.

Best Bets for The Loop 110

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10:00 AM ET Saturday

Top-Five finish- Christian Eckes (+400)

Head-to-Head – Sammy Smith (-115) vs. Sheldon Creed

Head-to-Head - Austin Hill (-105) vs. Justin Allgaier

The winner market is tough to capitalize on this week, because Van Gisbergen (-115) and Connor Zilisch (+130) are such clear favorites. We'll shift our focus elsewhere as a result, where there's a bit more value to tackle. Eckes hasn't run in Chicago in the Xfinity series, but he has a strong history at Circuit of the Americas in the Truck Series and finished fifth at the course this year. He also finished fourth in Mexico City.

There's also some value in the head-to-head matchups. Creed hasn't had success in Chicago, both in his results and qualifying. He's had an average starting position of 19.5 and finishing position of 18.5. Smith, meanwhile, has respective marks of 11 and 9.5.

The story is similar for Hill and Allgaier, with historical results at Chicago in Hill's favor. The primary difference is that Allgaier and Hill have had similar levels of success in the Xfinity series, making this a little but more of a difficult call.

Mapping out your wagers for the Xfinity Series race? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.