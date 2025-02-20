Fantasy Hockey Articles

Connor Hellebuyck's matchup against the Sharks makes him the top goalie to target on Monday's short slate.
Stacking Kyle Connor and the Jets could be the way to go in Monday's two-game slate on FanDuel.
NHL player props and expert plays for PrizePicks courtesy of RotoWire's AJ Scholz ahead of a small two-game Monday slate.
RotoWire's Shawn Hutchinson looks back at the 4 Nations Face-Off before breaking down this week's top potential waiver-wire pickups, including Minnesota's Marco Rossi.
RotoWire's Dan Dobish offers his best NHL bets, expert picks and parlay plays for Monday's two-game NHL slate, including the total in Sharks vs. Jets.
Corey Abbott check in with his value picks, starting with Pavel Buchnevich, who is logging big minutes on the top line, occupies a spot on the first power-play combination and has four games this week.
Janet Eagleson has been reinvigorated by the 4 Nations and wants you to boost your fantasy squads with the same positive passion.
Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars take on the New York Islanders today. Daniel Dobish shares his expert NHL pick for this matchup and the rest of his best bets for Sunday.
Victor Hedman has 44 points through 53 games. He's always a top option when constructing NHL DFS contests on DraftKings.
Jeremy Swayman should get at least two starts this week. Michael Finewax previews the week ahead in the NHL.
It's a busier Sunday than usual with FanDuel's Sunday NHL DFS slate featuring eight games, including a Lightning stack at home against the Kraken.
NHL DFS hockey is back and FanDuel's Saturday slate features seven evening games with plenty of options at all salary levels.
Daniel Dobish shares his expert NHL picks for Saturday, February 22nd.
Jordan Kyrou and the Blues make for an excellent stack for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Saturday.
Evan Berofsky's pickups this week include Jeff Skinner, whose work with Leon Draisaitl as his center the last two matchups resulted in a goal, two assists and four shots.
Connor Hellebuyck has been crucial in the 4 Nations Face-Off, and that will likely continue during Thursday's final. Daniel Dobish breaks down his favorite bets.
A two-defenseman strategy might be a contrarian, but ultimately profitable, strategy for FanDuel 4 Nations Face-Off DFS contests tonight.
Sam Reinhart is coming off a three-assist game in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament and provides plenty of value for today's Canada vs. Team USA finale in DraftKings DFS contests.
