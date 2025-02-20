Fantasy Hockey Articles

Fantasy Hockey
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 24
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 24
Today
Today
Connor Hellebuyck's matchup against the Sharks makes him the top goalie to target on Monday's short slate.
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 24
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 24
Today
Today
Stacking Kyle Connor and the Jets could be the way to go in Monday's two-game slate on FanDuel.
NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, Feb. 24
NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, Feb. 24
Today
Today
NHL player props and expert plays for PrizePicks courtesy of RotoWire's AJ Scholz ahead of a small two-game Monday slate.
Hutch's Hockey: 4 Nations Thoughts
Hutch's Hockey: 4 Nations Thoughts
Today
Today
RotoWire's Shawn Hutchinson looks back at the 4 Nations Face-Off before breaking down this week's top potential waiver-wire pickups, including Minnesota's Marco Rossi.
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, February 24
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, February 24
Today
Today
RotoWire's Dan Dobish offers his best NHL bets, expert picks and parlay plays for Monday's two-game NHL slate, including the total in Sharks vs. Jets.
Category Targets: Value in Bounce-Back Players
Category Targets: Value in Bounce-Back Players
Today
Today
Corey Abbott check in with his value picks, starting with Pavel Buchnevich, who is logging big minutes on the top line, occupies a spot on the first power-play combination and has four games this week.
Frozen Fantasy: Boosted by the Break
Frozen Fantasy: Boosted by the Break
Today
Today
Janet Eagleson has been reinvigorated by the 4 Nations and wants you to boost your fantasy squads with the same positive passion.
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 23
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 23
Yesterday
Yesterday
Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars take on the New York Islanders today. Daniel Dobish shares his expert NHL pick for this matchup and the rest of his best bets for Sunday.
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 23
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 23
Yesterday
Yesterday
Victor Hedman has 44 points through 53 games. He's always a top option when constructing NHL DFS contests on DraftKings.
The Week Ahead: Back in Action
The Week Ahead: Back in Action
Yesterday
Yesterday
Jeremy Swayman should get at least two starts this week. Michael Finewax previews the week ahead in the NHL.
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 23
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 23
2 days ago
2 days ago
It's a busier Sunday than usual with FanDuel's Sunday NHL DFS slate featuring eight games, including a Lightning stack at home against the Kraken.
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 22
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 22
2 days ago
2 days ago
NHL DFS hockey is back and FanDuel's Saturday slate features seven evening games with plenty of options at all salary levels.
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, February 22
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, February 22
2 days ago
2 days ago
Daniel Dobish shares his expert NHL picks for Saturday, February 22nd.
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 22
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 22
2 days ago
2 days ago
Jordan Kyrou and the Blues make for an excellent stack for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Saturday.
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
3 days ago
3 days ago
Evan Berofsky's pickups this week include Jeff Skinner, whose work with Leon Draisaitl as his center the last two matchups resulted in a goal, two assists and four shots.
Best 4 Nations Face-Off Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, February 20
Best 4 Nations Face-Off Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, February 20
4 days ago
4 days ago
Connor Hellebuyck has been crucial in the 4 Nations Face-Off, and that will likely continue during Thursday's final. Daniel Dobish breaks down his favorite bets.
4 Nations Face-Off DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20
4 Nations Face-Off DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20
4 days ago
4 days ago
A two-defenseman strategy might be a contrarian, but ultimately profitable, strategy for FanDuel 4 Nations Face-Off DFS contests tonight.
4 Nations Face-Off DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20
4 Nations Face-Off DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20
4 days ago
4 days ago
Sam Reinhart is coming off a three-assist game in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament and provides plenty of value for today's Canada vs. Team USA finale in DraftKings DFS contests.
