VSiN: Paul's Post-Stanley-Cup Takes

Paul Bruno 
Published on June 18, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Paul "The Beast" Bruno joins VSiN's By The Book with hosts Dave Ross and Jensen Lewis to discuss Connor McDavid's future in the aftermath of another Stanley Cup loss by the Oilers. How badly does Canada want to win a Cup? What roster moves will the Toronto Maple Leafs make? What changes can Edmonton make in goal? Paul then talks about Dallas and other squads for 2025-26. (Segment aired 6-18-2025).

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno is co-host of the RotoWire fantasy hockey podcast, PUCKCAST with Statsman and AJ. He has been an accredited member of the Toronto sports media for more than 20 years. Paul also helps with RW's DFS podcast and is a contributing writer for RW NFL, MLB and CFL content. Follow him on twitter: @statsman22.
