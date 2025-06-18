VSiN: Paul's Post-Stanley-Cup Takes

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Paul "The Beast" Bruno joins VSiN's By The Book with hosts Dave Ross and Jensen Lewis to discuss Connor McDavid's future in the aftermath of another Stanley Cup loss by the Oilers. How badly does Canada want to win a Cup? What roster moves will the Toronto Maple Leafs make? What changes can Edmonton make in goal? Paul then talks about Dallas and other squads for 2025-26. (Segment aired 6-18-2025).

