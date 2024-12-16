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Caesars Palace Casino Bonus Code ROTOCASLAUNCH: Claim $1K Bonus March 2026

Author: Tyler Olson
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Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026
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Fact Checked By: PJ Wright

There's no palace like the Caesars Palace, one of the top online casinos in the country. With a big deposit match and no-deposit sign-up bonus, Caesars Palace is tough to beat. 

Keep reading to learn about the terms and conditions of their latest welcome offer and other ongoing promotions offered by Caesars Palace, one of the leading online casinos in the industry.

Table of Contents
Claiming the Caesars Palace Bonus Code
Caesars Casino Loyalty Program
Details on the Caesars Palace Sign-Up Bonus
Caesars Palace Online Casino Support
Payment Methods Available at Caesars Palace
How to Gamble Responsibly at Caesars Palace
Other Popular Ongoing Caesars Promotions
Table of Contents
Claiming the Caesars Palace Bonus Code
Details on the Caesars Palace Sign-Up Bonus
Payment Methods Available at Caesars Palace
Other Popular Ongoing Caesars Promotions
Caesars Casino Loyalty Program
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Claiming the Caesars Palace Bonus Code
Details on the Caesars Palace Sign-Up Bonus
Payment Methods Available at Caesars Palace
Other Popular Ongoing Caesars Promotions
Caesars Casino Loyalty Program
Caesars Palace Online Casino Support
How to Gamble Responsibly at Caesars Palace
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Claiming the Caesars Palace Bonus Code

The Caesars Palace bonus code is ROTOCASLAUNCH. With that code new users get a deposit match up to $1K + 2,500 reward points when signing up for an account. This offer applies any new players who register and meet the playthrough requirements within 7 days. 

On top of it Caesars Palace offers a $10 no-deposit bonus at registration, something not many casino bonuses offer.

The Caesars Palace Casino deposit match ceiling, one of the top casino apps, means that the sign-up bonus can fit any betting budget. The deposit match funds do have playthrough requirements, but even with those requirements you are still getting much more bang for the buck for your initial deposit.

Key Terms & Conditions

  • New customers only.
  • Must be 21 years or older to sign up.
  • The rollover requirements are 15x for slots, 30x for video poker and 75x for all other games except for craps, roulette, baccarat and sic bo.
  • Slots are the only method for rollover in New Jersey.
  • There is a seven-day window to meet the rollover requirements.
  • Your initial deposit determines how many credits you can earn.
  • Total wagers of $25 or more is required to get the 2,500 Caesars Rewards credits.
  • This is currently available in MI, NJ, PA and WV.
  • The minimum initial deposit is $10.

How to Claim the Welcome Package

It doesn't take much time or effort to sign up for this deal. All you need to do is complete the following five steps.

  1. Go to Caesars Palace Online Casino or click any of the PLAY NOW buttons in this guide. It will take you to the official site where you can create an account.
  2. Register for an account. Fill out the required details such as your name, email address and so on.
  3. Enter your Caesars Casino bonus code ROTOCASLAUNCH.
  4. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more into your new account.
  5. Place wagers of $25 or more to receive your 2,500 in Caesars Rewards credits.
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Details on the Caesars Palace Sign-Up Bonus

🚨 Sign-Up Bonus:100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + 2,500 Credits
👀 No-Deposit Bonus:$10 on Registration
👉 Bonus Code:ROTOCASLAUNCH
💵 Minimum Deposit:$10 (Deposit Match); $25 (Credits)
🔁 Rollover Requirement:15x (Slots); 30x (Video Poker); 75x (Other Games)
🇺🇸 States Eligible:NJ, PA, MI, WV
❌ Offer Expires:Ongoing
✅ Last Verified:March 2026
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Payment Methods Available at Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace Online Casino has a full array of ways to deposit and withdraw your funds:

Payment MethodDepositWithdrawalWithdrawal Time
ACH eCheck 2-4 Days
Caesars Play+ Prepaid CardWithin 24 Hours
Cash at Casino CageWithin 10-12 Hours
Visa Debit CardsWithin 24 Hours
Mastercard Debit Card1-3 Days
VenmoWithin 24 Hours
Online Banking2-4 Days
Apple Pay1-3 Days
PayPalWithin 24 Hours
Credit CardsN/A
Check By Mail Within 7-21 Days

A few notes to be aware of:

  • The minimum deposit was recently adjusted from $10 to $5. However, for the welcome bonus outlined above, you'll need to deposit $10 for eligibility. Deposits from there on out change to just $5.
  • There is a $10 minimum for digital deposits and a $1 minimum for digital withdrawals. 
  • There are no fees from Caesars Casino for deposits or withdrawals, but your credit card company may charge a cash advance fee. 
  • In most cases, withdrawals are processed within two days and you will receive your funds via the same method you deposited them, typically within five business days.
  • Discover cards are not eligible for deposit or withdrawals at the Caesars Palace Online Casino.
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Other Popular Ongoing Caesars Promotions

While there is no Caesars Palace Casino no deposit bonus currently, such as the one you often receive from the BetMGM Casino bonus code, but the welcome offer is quite generous and is just one of many promotions that you will get as a customer. 

Some of the others include:

Bonus Spins

Bonus spins are extremely popular at casino apps because they give you spins without having to use your own funds. The Caesars app and website provide this to help promote games they want customers to try out. This is a great way to land credits, so keep an eye out for it.

Refer-A-Friend Bonus 

If you have friends who might enjoy playing games at Caesars Casino, consider sending those friends a referral link. If your friend signs up for a new Caesars Palace Online Casino account, deposits at least $50 and makes an initial wager, you and your friend will both receive $100 in bonus credits with this referral casino bonus.

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Caesars Casino Loyalty Program

The Caesars Rewards program is arguably the best customer loyalty program in the industry. It has frequently been voted the top program through customer surveys. Below is a list of the tiers you'll go through along with how many points you need to accumulate to reach each.

LevelRequired Points
GoldUp to 4,999
Platinum5,000+
Diamond15,000+
Diamond Plus25,000+
Diamond Elite75,000+
Seven Stars150,000 (By Invitation)

Note: You can also take advantage of Horseshoe online casino bonuses, another popular platform launched by Caesars Entertainment.

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Caesars Palace Online Casino Support

Caesars Palace Online Casino has one of the best customer support systems in the industry, with plenty of methods to seek the assistance you need whether that's a log-in issue or questions about bonus requirements. 

  • Live Chat: Available 24/7
  • X (Twitter): @CaesarsiCasino
  • Instagram: CaesarsiCasino
  • Facebook: @CaesarsiCasino
  • FAQ: Available on site and has a ton of detailed answers

State Specific Customer Support

StateEmailPhone
Michigan[email protected]855-474-0606
New Jersey[email protected]855-474-0606
Pennsylvania[email protected]1-800-830-8269
West Virginia[email protected]N/A
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How to Gamble Responsibly at Caesars Palace

At Caesars Palace Online Casino, player well-being is taken seriously. The platform offers a range of responsible gaming features to ensure that customers have the tools they need to stay in control of their play. These include:

  • Deposit and Spend Limits: Set financial boundaries to prevent overspending.
  • Daily Time Limits: Track and limit how much time is spent on the app.
  • Cool-Off Periods: Temporarily restrict access to your account for short breaks.
  • Self-Exclusion Options: Longer-term solutions to pause or block access altogether.

In addition to in-app controls, Caesars Casino maintains a dedicated patron protection section on its support page, providing links and contacts to both local and national support networks for gambling-related concerns.

Additional Resources

If gambling stops being fun or begins to affect other areas of life, support is available 24/7. Call the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential chat, text and referral services. The NCPG connects individuals with treatment providers and resources across all U.S. states.

You can also reach out to these helplines:

  • Gam-Anon: 718-352-1671
  • Gamblers Anonymous: 855-2CALLGA
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Caesars Casino FAQs

What is Caesars's Casino welcome bonus?

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Caesars Palace Online Casino's welcome bonus is a 100% deposit match up to $1,000, which you can get by using the promo code ROTOCASLAUNCH. It also gives new customers $10 just for registering.

How do I get my Caesars deposit bonus?

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To get your deposit bonus at Caesars Palace, all you need to do is click any of the PLAY NOW buttons within this guide. Once you do that and sign up for an account using our exclusive Caesars Palace Online Casino promo code ROTOCASLAUNCH, you will receive a deposit match up to $1,000.

Does the Caesars Palace Online Casino sign up bonus expire?

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The Caesars Palace Online Casino sign-up bonus expires on December 31, 2025 according to their offers terms and conditions sheet.

Where do you enter a promo code on the Caesars Casino site and app?

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When you create your Caesars Palace Online Casino account, you'll be prompted to enter a promo code. Use ROTOCASLAUNCH during this step, either on the website or app, to activate your welcome offer.

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Tyler Olson
Author: Tyler Olson
Contributor since July 2025
Tyler Olson is an accomplished online casino expert in the United States with experience navigating the evolving world of digital gaming. With a deep understanding of platforms and betting strategies, Tyler has established himself as a trusted advisor and authoritative voice in the online casino community. Whether you're seeking reviews of casinos, gambling strategies, or just staying updated on the latest trends in the online gambling industry, Tyler's expertise is an invaluable resource for anyone gambling online.
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