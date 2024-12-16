Caesars Palace Casino Bonus Code ROTOCASLAUNCH: Claim $1K Bonus March 2026

The Caesars Palace bonus code is ROTOCASLAUNCH. With that code new users get a deposit match up to $1K + 2,500 reward points when signing up for an account. This offer applies any new players who register and meet the playthrough requirements within 7 days.

On top of it Caesars Palace offers a $10 no-deposit bonus at registration, something not many casino bonuses offer.

The Caesars Palace Casino deposit match ceiling, one of the top casino apps, means that the sign-up bonus can fit any betting budget. The deposit match funds do have playthrough requirements, but even with those requirements you are still getting much more bang for the buck for your initial deposit.

Key Terms & Conditions

New customers only.

Must be 21 years or older to sign up.

The rollover requirements are 15x for slots, 30x for video poker and 75x for all other games except for craps, roulette, baccarat and sic bo.

are 15x for slots, 30x for video poker and 75x for all other games except for craps, roulette, baccarat and sic bo. Slots are the only method for rollover in New Jersey.

in New Jersey. There is a seven-day window to meet the rollover requirements.

requirements. Your initial deposit determines how many credits you can earn.

Total wagers of $25 or more is required to get the 2,500 Caesars Rewards credits.

This is currently available in MI, NJ, PA and WV.

The minimum initial deposit is $10.

How to Claim the Welcome Package

It doesn't take much time or effort to sign up for this deal. All you need to do is complete the following five steps.