Caesars Palace Casino Bonus Code ROTOCASLAUNCH: Claim $1K Bonus March 2026

The Caesars Palace bonus codeis ROTOCASLAUNCH. With that code new users get a deposit match up to $1K + 2,500 reward points when signing up for an account. This offer applies any new players who register and meet the playthrough requirements within 7 days.
On top of it Caesars Palace offers a $10 no-deposit bonus at registration, something not many casino bonuses offer.
The Caesars Palace Casino deposit match ceiling, one of the top casino apps, means that the sign-up bonus can fit any betting budget. The deposit match funds do have playthrough requirements, but even with those requirements you are still getting much more bang for the buck for your initial deposit.
Key Terms & Conditions
New customers only.
Must be 21 years or older to sign up.
The rollover requirements are 15x for slots, 30x for video poker and 75x for all other games except for craps, roulette, baccarat and sic bo.
Slots are the only method for rollover in New Jersey.
There is a seven-day window to meet the rollover requirements.
Your initial deposit determines how many credits you can earn.
Total wagers of $25 or more is required to get the 2,500 Caesars Rewards credits.
This is currently available in MI, NJ, PA and WV.
The minimum initial deposit is $10.
How to Claim the Welcome Package
It doesn't take much time or effort to sign up for this deal. All you need to do is complete the following five steps.
Go to Caesars Palace Online Casino or click any of the PLAY NOW buttons in this guide. It will take you to the official site where you can create an account.
Register for an account. Fill out the required details such as your name, email address and so on.
Enter your Caesars Casino bonus code ROTOCASLAUNCH.
Make an initial deposit of $10 or more into your new account.
Place wagers of $25 or more to receive your 2,500 in Caesars Rewards credits.
While there is no Caesars Palace Casino no deposit bonus currently, such as the one you often receive from the BetMGM Casino bonus code, but the welcome offer is quite generous and is just one of many promotions that you will get as a customer.
Some of the others include:
Bonus Spins
Bonus spins are extremely popular at casino apps because they give you spins without having to use your own funds. The Caesars app and website provide this to help promote games they want customers to try out. This is a great way to land credits, so keep an eye out for it.
Refer-A-Friend Bonus
If you have friends who might enjoy playing games at Caesars Casino, consider sending those friends a referral link. If your friend signs up for a new Caesars Palace Online Casino account, deposits at least $50 and makes an initial wager, you and your friend will both receive $100 in bonus credits with this referral casino bonus.
The Caesars Rewards program is arguably the best customer loyalty program in the industry. It has frequently been voted the top program through customer surveys. Below is a list of the tiers you'll go through along with how many points you need to accumulate to reach each.
Caesars Palace Online Casino has one of the best customer support systems in the industry, with plenty of methods to seek the assistance you need whether that's a log-in issue or questions about bonus requirements.
Live Chat: Available 24/7
X (Twitter): @CaesarsiCasino
Instagram: CaesarsiCasino
Facebook: @CaesarsiCasino
FAQ: Available on site and has a ton of detailed answers
At Caesars Palace Online Casino, player well-being is taken seriously. The platform offers a range of responsible gaming features to ensure that customers have the tools they need to stay in control of their play. These include:
Deposit and Spend Limits: Set financial boundaries to prevent overspending.
Daily Time Limits: Track and limit how much time is spent on the app.
Cool-Off Periods: Temporarily restrict access to your account for short breaks.
Self-Exclusion Options: Longer-term solutions to pause or block access altogether.
In addition to in-app controls, Caesars Casino maintains a dedicated patron protection section on its support page, providing links and contacts to both local and national support networks for gambling-related concerns.
Additional Resources
If gambling stops being fun or begins to affect other areas of life, support is available 24/7. Call the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential chat, text and referral services. The NCPG connects individuals with treatment providers and resources across all U.S. states.
Caesars Palace Online Casino's welcome bonus is a 100% deposit match up to $1,000, which you can get by using the promo code ROTOCASLAUNCH. It also gives new customers $10 just for registering.
How do I get my Caesars deposit bonus?
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To get your deposit bonus at Caesars Palace, all you need to do is click any of the PLAY NOW buttons within this guide. Once you do that and sign up for an account using our exclusive Caesars Palace Online Casino promo code ROTOCASLAUNCH, you will receive a deposit match up to $1,000.
Does the Caesars Palace Online Casino sign up bonus expire?
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The Caesars Palace Online Casino sign-up bonus expires on December 31, 2025 according to their offers terms and conditions sheet.
Where do you enter a promo code on the Caesars Casino site and app?
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When you create your Caesars Palace Online Casino account, you'll be prompted to enter a promo code. Use ROTOCASLAUNCH during this step, either on the website or app, to activate your welcome offer.
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