DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for October 2024

The DraftKings app is very similar to the desktop version of the DraftKings online sportsbook website. Functionality and navigation are highly rated, with the DraftKings Sportsbook app betting menu providing sports bettors with expansive betting menus. Explore sports betting markets and bet types in all the different sections of the DraftKings mobile app with ease, all from the comfort of your mobile device.

After using the DraftKings promo code, sports bettors can download the DratfKings Sportsbook app and begin viewing all the latest odds, bonuses, promotions and features.

Live Cash Out Options

Cash out is an innovative feature available on the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Sports bettors can cash out a bet with live odds, or you can even cash out part of your bet during the game. Cash out is available on select sports and betting markets, and can be advantageous if you find yourself in a position to win big and you want to hedge your bet. Cashing out can also minimize your risk, as you can use it to cash out a parlay that's down to its last leg as well.

User Feedback On The DraftKings Sportsbook App

The user feedback on the DraftKings Sportsbook app is positive from both iOS and Android users. The DraftKings Sportsbook app has a rating of 4.8/5 with more than 619,000 ratings in the Apple App Store and is ranked #3 in Sports. On Android, there has been over 1 million DraftKings Sportsbook app downloads from the Google Play Store with a combined score of 4.6/5 from 115,000 reviews.

Easy To Use Betting Interface

Already known for its extremely successful DFS platform, it's no surprise that the DraftKings Sportsbook app has one of the cleanest and easiest-to-operate betting interfaces across all mobile sports betting apps. You can quickly access all of your bets and odds with just a few taps of your screen. Making deposits and withdrawals through the app is easy as well.

User Reviews

"Customer service is exceptional! I won't get into detail but I had a small disagreement and it was resolved within an hour...not only did they make right on their end, they actually gave me more than I was even asking for to resolve the issue! I had to leave a positive review and will continue betting with DK for sure! It's hard to find great customer service nowadays!" - Matt Beats, 5/5 ⭐️ rating

"Hands down the best site out there to follow. all your favorite favorite teams in every sport imaginable extremely easy to place bets as well as withdraw money from your winnings. if you want a great experience DraftKings is the place to go, trust me you won't be disappointed." - Thomas Dyer, 5/5 ⭐️ rating

