RotoWire > Betting > DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for October 2024

Author: Bryan Nicholson
|
Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024
|
Fact Checked By: David Esser

Our exclusive DraftKings promo code gives new users a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer on one of the best online sportsbooks in your state. Simply click through any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to create a new account to unlock this welcome offer and get started. 

Since you receive the bonus regardless of your first bet's outcome, this is easily one of the best sportsbook promos available. Use this DraftKings welcome offer to bet on NFL Week 6 odds on one of the top sports betting sites in the US.

For more details on the DraftKings promo code and the platform's standout features, keep reading. You'll find information on additional bonuses, special perks, banking options, terms and conditions, and more. Don't miss out on one of the top sports betting apps for both new and existing users.

DraftKings Promo Code Details October 2024

🎁 DraftKings Promo CodeCLICK HERE
🔥 DraftKings Sign Up BonusBet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets
🏦 Minimum Deposit$5
📲 DraftKings App Rating4.8/5.0 (Apple), 4.6/5.0 (Google Play)
📝 Terms & Wagering RequirementsAvailable only for new users in legal states. Must be 21 years of age.
📍 States AvailableAZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY & MA
📆 Last Verified: October 13, 2024
What is the DraftKings Promo Code?

Snagging yourself extra bonus bets with a simple $5 initial wager is one of the best ways to improve your winnings this football season. This "Bet and Get" promotion from DraftKings is particularly strong due to the fact that it does not actually require your first bet to win. Simply make your first $5 bet and get $200 in bonus bets instantly. 

Other sportsbooks and betting apps often require a winning first bet, or a larger initial deposit (all the way up to $1,500 in some cases). With this DraftKings Sportsbook offer, none of that is needed, making it the best DraftKings promo code you can claim right now.

How to Claim the DratfKings Promo Code

Let's walk you through exactly how new users can claim the DraftKings promo code. You can start sports betting on the DraftKings sports betting app or choose to use the desktop or mobile version of the site.

  1. ✅ Click any of the "BET NOW" links on this page to create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account.
  2. ✅ Complete the new-user registration form with your personal identifying information.
  3. ✅ Make a qualifying deposit of at least $5 using one of the many payment methods available.
  4. ✅ Place a first bet on any sports betting market and bet type that qualifies for the DraftKings promo code sign-up offer.
  5. ✅ 8 $25 bonus bets will be credited to your DraftKings account whether your first wager settles as a win or a loss.

DraftKings Promo Code Terms & Conditions

This top-rated DraftKings promo code earns all new users a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer after signing up and placing an opening wager of $5 or more. All that is required is an initial $5 deposit. The best part? DraftKings will give you the $200 in bonus bets whether your first wager wins or loses.

Bonus bets have a 1x playthrough requirement and expire after seven days. Sports bettors must meet minimum age requirements and be in a legal sports betting state to use the DraftKings promo code. Geolocation will help to identify which state you are in.

Other current offers include odds boosts, bet-and-get bonuses and the DraftKings Sportsbook Refer-A-Friend program. Click any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to get started with all of these DraftKings promos and begin placing bets on one of the top online sportsbooks.

DraftKings Promo State-by-State

DraftKings ArizonaDraftKings ColoradoDraftKings Connecticut
DraftKings IowaDraftKings IllinoisDraftKings Indiana
DraftKings KansasDraftKings KentuckyDraftKings Louisiana
DraftKings MassachusettsDraftKings MarylandDraftKings Maine
DraftKings MichiganDraftKings North CarolinaDraftKings New Jersey
DraftKings New YorkDraftKings OhioDraftKings Pennsylvania
DraftKings TennesseeDraftKings VirginiaDraftKings Vermont
DraftKings Washington DCDraftKings West VirginiaDraftKings Wyoming
DraftKings Promo Code Terms & Conditions

This top-rated DraftKings promo code earns all new users a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer after signing up and placing an opening wager of $5 or more. All that is required is an initial $5 deposit. The best part? DraftKings will give you the $200 in bonus bets whether your first wager wins or loses.

Bonus bets have a 1x playthrough requirement and expire after seven days. Sports bettors must meet minimum age requirements and be in a legal sports betting state to use the DraftKings promo code. Geolocation will help to identify which state you are in.

Other current offers include odds boosts, bet-and-get bonuses and the DraftKings Sportsbook Refer-A-Friend program. Click any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to get started with all of these DraftKings promos and begin placing bets.

More DraftKings Sportsbook Promotions for Existing Users

Alongside the DraftKings promo code for new users, you can also claim a number of all-user promotions and bonuses upon completing the registration process and logging into your account.

💰 Odds Boosts

You can place wagers every day with odds boosts on DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds boost are a staple with boosts typically ranging from 10-25%. Locate boosted odds offers through the DraftKings "Promotions" page and your personal rewards, where you can also find profit boosts and odds surges. After adding a qualifying bet to your bet slip, hit the "Bonus Available" link on the bet slip to select the boost you want to apply.

💰 No Sweat Same Game Parlays

Often one of DraftKings' key NBA betting promos. "No Sweat Same Game Parlays" are a great way to wager on all the latest basketball odds. Typically offered around key events like the NBA Playoffs, No Sweat Same Game Parlays allow you to create same game parlays and receive bonus bets back in the event your parlay does not hit.

💰 Profit Boosts

Get exclusive profit boosts on select bet types and sporting events – up to as much as 50%. For example, DraftKings offered a 50% profit boost on any golf bet type during the PGA Championship. Check the "Promotions" tab frequently to see which profit boosts are available on a given day.

💰 Referral Bonus

Refer a friend to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account with your unique referral link and unlock an extra bonus bet worth up to $100. Just note the referral program is not permitted in all locations, depending on local regulatory guidelines.

💰 Jackpot Pools & $5K Daily Prize Pools

Looking for more ways to play at DraftKings Sportsbook? Take advantage of its unique jackpot pools and daily prize pool features to unlock even more bonus bets. Contest pool amounts have reached as high as $25,000 for certain events.

💰 New State Promos

Whenever DraftKings Sportsbook goes live in a new state, it is commonplace for it to offer a special promo to new users in that state. For example, recent states that launched online sports betting like North Carolina, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Vermont, Kansas and Ohio all received unique DraftKings promotions for a limited time.

💰DraftKings Pick 6 Promo

DraftKings added yet another layer to one of the top brands in the gaming space. This time, DraftKings Pick 6. This offer gives new users $50 in Pick6 credits instantly when you play your first lineup of at least $5. 

DraftKings Pick6 is a new peer-to-peer fantasy sports game where players predict whether individual player stats will be "more or less" than a given number. After building a Pick Set, users enter contests, with prizes awarded to those with the most correct answers. This player prop-based game aims to compete with similar offerings from operators like Underdog Fantasy and PrizePicks.

DraftKings App Review

The DraftKings app is very similar to the desktop version of the DraftKings online sportsbook website. Functionality and navigation are highly rated, with the DraftKings Sportsbook app betting menu providing sports bettors with expansive betting menus. Explore sports betting markets and bet types in all the different sections of the DraftKings mobile app with ease, all from the comfort of your mobile device.

After using the DraftKings promo code, sports bettors can download the DratfKings Sportsbook app and begin viewing all the latest odds, bonuses, promotions and features.

Live Cash Out Options

Cash out is an innovative feature available on the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Sports bettors can cash out a bet with live odds, or you can even cash out part of your bet during the game. Cash out is available on select sports and betting markets, and can be advantageous if you find yourself in a position to win big and you want to hedge your bet. Cashing out can also minimize your risk, as you can use it to cash out a parlay that's down to its last leg as well.

User Feedback On The DraftKings Sportsbook App

The user feedback on the DraftKings Sportsbook app is positive from both iOS and Android users. The DraftKings Sportsbook app has a rating of 4.8/5 with more than 619,000 ratings in the Apple App Store and is ranked #3 in Sports. On Android, there has been over 1 million DraftKings Sportsbook app downloads from the Google Play Store with a combined score of 4.6/5 from 115,000 reviews.

Easy To Use Betting Interface

Already known for its extremely successful DFS platform, it's no surprise that the DraftKings Sportsbook app has one of the cleanest and easiest-to-operate betting interfaces across all mobile sports betting apps. You can quickly access all of your bets and odds with just a few taps of your screen. Making deposits and withdrawals through the app is easy as well.

User Reviews

"Customer service is exceptional! I won't get into detail but I had a small disagreement and it was resolved within an hour...not only did they make right on their end, they actually gave me more than I was even asking for to resolve the issue! I had to leave a positive review and will continue betting with DK for sure! It's hard to find great customer service nowadays!" - Matt Beats, 5/5 ⭐️ rating

"Hands down the best site out there to follow. all your favorite favorite teams in every sport imaginable extremely easy to place bets as well as withdraw money from your winnings. if you want a great experience DraftKings is the place to go, trust me you won't be disappointed." - Thomas Dyer, 5/5 ⭐️ rating
 

Bet Types at DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook has every bet type and sports betting market that sports bettors have become accustomed to in the mobile sports betting industry.

These are the most common bet types to choose from at DraftKings Sportsbook:

  • Moneyline Bets
  • Point Spread Bets
  • Over/Under Bets
  • Parlay Bets
  • Futures Bets
  • Teaser Bets
  • Prop Bets
  • Live Betting
  • Same Game Parlays
Which Sports Can You Bet on With the DraftKings Promo Code?

🏈 DraftKings NFL Promo

During football season, DraftKings is known for offering its user-base a large variety of unique NFL betting promos. This includes odds boosts, profit boosts, bet-and-gets, featured parlays and more. DraftKings is generally regarded as having one of the best NFL betting apps on the market.

🏀 DraftKings NBA Promo

As mentioned previously, one of the more popular NBA betting promotions is its inclusion of "No Sweat Same Game Parlays." With same game parlays being such a popular wager type for basketball fans, it's no wonder that DraftKings Sportsbook has become a hub for those looking to wager on NBA odds.

⚾️ DraftKings MLB Promo

One of the top MLB betting promos available at DraftKings is its "Early Win" promotion. Go up 2+ runs and win your moneyline bet instantly on eligible MLB odds and bet types.

🏒 DraftKings NHL Promo

Similar to the other sports mentioned above, DraftKings enjoys offering its users a wide variety of NHL betting promos and boosts during hockey season. This can include profit boosts, boosted odds and same game parlay promotions. If you're looking to wager on NHL odds, it is always worth checking out the "Promotions" tab on DraftKings first before placing any bets.

🏆 More DraftKings Promos by Sport

Additionally, DraftKings Sportsbook also offers odds and boosts on a number of other, more niche sporting events like tennis, racing, boxing, soccer, badminton, golf, etc. DraftKings is specifically popular when it comes to MMA & UFC odds, consistently offering exclusive MMA betting promos around big UFC events.

No matter which sport you are looking to wager on, DraftKings likely has odds and promos for you to take advantage of. You can also use any bonus bets unlocked through the new-user DraftKings promo code to bet on any of these sports markets.

DraftKings Promo Code Pros & Cons

DraftKings is one of the best online sportsbook sites and apps for sports bettors in the nation. As is true with any online sports betting operator, there are always pros and cons to consider.

Here are the top pros and cons of DraftKings Sportsbook:

ProsCons
✅ A smooth interface with a user-friendly online sports betting platform on both the app and website ❌ Feedback indicates that DraftKings customer service could be more efficient
✅ An expansive range of sports betting markets, including a large menu of prop bets ❌ Users sometimes complain that the app can be slow at times, however our experts did not encounter this during their review
✅ A plethora of fast and easy payment methods with quick withdrawal processing times  ❌ Lower maximum bet limit on certain odds boosts

DraftKings Promo Code Banking Options

DraftKings Sportsbook comes equipped with lots of top banking choices, which emphasize security and ease of use. Two of the best payment options are PayPal and credit cards.

A rundown of the best banking options includes the following, with max withdrawal limits in parentheses:

  • PayPal and eWallets - (Max $60k)
  • Debit and Credit Cards - (Max $25k)
  • eCheck - (Max $100k)
  • Online Banking - (Max $100k)
  • Venmo - (Max $20k)
  • Apple Pay - (Max $25k)
  • Play+ Prepaid Card - (Max $25k)
  • Wire Transfer
  • Cash at Cage
  • Check via Mail (takes up to two weeks)

Most withdrawals are processed within two days, but online banking can take up to five days. Debit card withdrawals can reach your account within 24 hours while an eCheck can take up to three days.

Explore Secure Payment Options for Deposits & Withdrawals

Your available funds at DraftKings Sportsbook are easy to account for, with all deposits made with SSL encryption. The deposit methods available to you will depend on your legal sports betting state. If you wish to withdraw via another method, you may have to offset your deposits from your original payment method first.

How to Cash Out Your Earnings From DraftKings Sportsbook 

To cash out your winnings from DraftKings Sportsbook, go to the deposit and withdrawal section on the "My Account Information" page and click "Withdraw." Type in the amount you want to withdraw and check the withdrawal processing times and limits with your desired payment method. DraftKings Sportsbook provides multiple withdrawal options to best meet your personal needs.

Why You Should Trust DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings is the second most popular sports betting brand in the US, trailing only FanDuel. Thanks to its successful beginnings as a Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, DraftKings soared in popularity during the 2010s. After transitioning into a full-fledged online sportsbook several years later, users have consistently had great sports betting experiences using DraftKings.

Customer safety and security is crucial to DraftKings, and its trustworthiness can be proven by its impressive user database. Millions have placed bets on DraftKings Sportsbook with few issues ever reported. You can learn more about DraftKings security and its world class customer service team below.

DraftKings & Responsible Gaming

You can find a "Responsible Gaming" tab on the DratfKIngs Sportsbook online betting site and mobile app. DraftKings offers a number of tools to its users to ensure that gaming is performed responsibly including budget setting, limits, self excluding and cool-off periods. Users can also check out the "DK Safer Play" website to learn more about responsible gaming at DraftKings.

DraftKings Customer Service & Security

DraftKings has a number of customer service options available if any issues pop up while using the app or online betting site:

  • 💬 24/7 live chat
  • ✉️ By Mail
  • ☎️ Phone (callback or voicemal)
  • 📄 FAQ Sections
  • 📍 X (Formerly Twitter)

DraftKings Sportsbook is overseen and regulated by independent regulatory bodies in each state it holds a sports betting license. The online sportsbook implements advanced security and industry-leading SSL technology with leading encryption and data protection for the safety of its sports bettors. Further protection is available using features like password-protection or enabling two-factor authentication. All responsible gambling features are also available at DraftKings Sportsbook including limit setting and self-exclusion.

Comparing DraftKings to Other Sites

DraftKings Sports Betting App

The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code compares favorably to the welcome bonuses of other top sportsbooks like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and FanDuel.

DraftKings has a plethora of standout online sports betting offers, like odds boosts, profit boosts and early cash out, along with a wide choice of bet types and sports betting options. The many payment methods and a high-quality mobile app make DraftKings Sportsbook a top choice for sports bettors.

Compared to other offers like the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings offers a very similar promotion.

DraftKings Promo Code Quick Facts

💰 Welcome OfferBet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets
⭐️ Top FeaturesPremier live betting feature & daily promotions
💵 Minimum Deposit$5
💵 Minimum Wager$5
📲 Mobile App AvailabilityiOS & Android
⏳ Payout SpeedWithin 24 hours
🌎 Available StatesAZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY & MA
🎰 DraftKinigs Casino Promo CodePlay $5, get $50 in casino credits instantly
✅ Last VerifiedOctober 13, 2024
Sign Up With the DraftKings Promo Code Today

The DraftKings promo code is one of the best sign-up bonuses available for new users. We recommend collecting this offer now to get started on this top-rated online sportsbook.

The DraftKings sign-up bonus ranks among the best of the best for an array of reasons. The bonus-bet credits from the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code have a 1x playthrough requirement and expire in seven days, which stacks up well when compared to other top online sportsbooks. The DraftKings promo code offer nets instant bonus money, another perk of signing up a new sports betting account at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Now that you've read this DraftKings Sportsbook review, sign up via the "BET NOW" link below to claim the best DraftKings promo code for new users today.

DraftKings Promo Code FAQ

Is DraftKings Sportsbook Legit?

Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook is legit. It was one of the first online sportsbooks to go live when sports betting was legalized in 2018. Before launching in New Jersey – and more than 20 legal sports betting jurisdictions since – DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top online sports betting apps and sites in the nation.

Is Live Betting Offered at DraftKings?

Yes, live betting, also known as in-play betting, is offered at DraftKings Sportsbook. After you sign up with the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code, you'll have access to some of the top live betting markets in the industry.

Does DraftKings Give You Bonus Bets for Signing Up?

Yes, DraftKings gives you bonus bets for signing up as a new user. The DraftKings promo code gives new users a $200 in bonus bets welcome offer when they sign up and bet today. 

What Are the Top Features at DraftKings?

The top features at DraftKings Sportsbook include odds boosts, same-game parlays and an early cash-out option. Live betting is another top feature that can be found in both the DraftKings mobile app and site.

What Promo Code Do I Use for DraftKings?

Many new users search for "DraftKings promo code" when all they need to do is click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link to claim the promo code for DraftKings. New users who register with the DraftKings promo code get $200 in bonus bets when they register and bet today. 

Does DraftKings Have a Deposit Bonus?

There is currently no DraftKings deposit bonus, but you can sign up with the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code to claim $200 in bonus bets. DraftKings has offered smaller deposit bonuses in the past. However, our experts tend to rate this offer as superior.

In Which States Can I Use DraftKings Sportsbook?

You can sign up with the DraftKings promo code and use the app or online sportsbook in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC, West Virginia and Wyoming.

How Do I Enter the DraftKIngs Promo Code?

There is no promo code word associated with DraftKings. Instead, the best way to ensure that you claim the DraftKings promo code is by clicking one of the BET NOW links located in our review. This ensures the promotion is automatically applied to your account.

Bryan Nicholson
Author: Bryan Nicholson
Contributor since October 2023
Bryan Nicholson has been involved with gambling for most of his adult life and has been working in the industry for nearly fifteen years producing content, editing, and tipping. A keen sports bettor and poker player, Bryan has a background in mathematics and probability through an Engineering course in college. Bryan has written for several publications and big betting operators in the sports betting niche. Bryan is the author of two books on sports betting including Hypnotised by Numbers.
Follow Bryan Nicholson