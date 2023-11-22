DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for October 2024

Alongside the DraftKings promo code for new users, you can also claim a number of all-user promotions and bonuses upon completing the registration process and logging into your account.
💰 Odds Boosts
You can place wagers every day with odds boosts on DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds boost are a staple with boosts typically ranging from 10-25%. Locate boosted odds offers through the DraftKings "Promotions" page and your personal rewards, where you can also find profit boosts and odds surges. After adding a qualifying bet to your bet slip, hit the "Bonus Available" link on the bet slip to select the boost you want to apply.
💰 No Sweat Same Game Parlays
Often one of DraftKings' key NBA betting promos. "No Sweat Same Game Parlays" are a great way to wager on all the latest basketball odds. Typically offered around key events like the NBA Playoffs, No Sweat Same Game Parlays allow you to create same game parlays and receive bonus bets back in the event your parlay does not hit.
💰 Profit Boosts
Get exclusive profit boosts on select bet types and sporting events – up to as much as 50%. For example, DraftKings offered a 50% profit boost on any golf bet type during the PGA Championship. Check the "Promotions" tab frequently to see which profit boosts are available on a given day.
💰 Referral Bonus
Refer a friend to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account with your unique referral link and unlock an extra bonus bet worth up to $100. Just note the referral program is not permitted in all locations, depending on local regulatory guidelines.
💰 Jackpot Pools & $5K Daily Prize Pools
Looking for more ways to play at DraftKings Sportsbook? Take advantage of its unique jackpot pools and daily prize pool features to unlock even more bonus bets. Contest pool amounts have reached as high as $25,000 for certain events.
💰 New State Promos
Whenever DraftKings Sportsbook goes live in a new state, it is commonplace for it to offer a special promo to new users in that state. For example, recent states that launched online sports betting like North Carolina, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Vermont, Kansas and Ohio all received unique DraftKings promotions for a limited time.
💰DraftKings Pick 6 Promo
DraftKings added yet another layer to one of the top brands in the gaming space. This time, DraftKings Pick 6. This offer gives new users $50 in Pick6 credits instantly when you play your first lineup of at least $5.
DraftKings Pick6 is a new peer-to-peer fantasy sports game where players predict whether individual player stats will be "more or less" than a given number. After building a Pick Set, users enter contests, with prizes awarded to those with the most correct answers. This player prop-based game aims to compete with similar offerings from operators like Underdog Fantasy and PrizePicks.