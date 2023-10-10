ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Get A $1000 First Bet Reset October 2024

The ESPN BET sports betting app provides sports bettors with simple navigation when placing sports bets, along with top features that help set it apart from other online sportsbooks. ESPN BET has quickly vaulted itself to the top of the list of the best sports betting apps in the US.

Whether you prefer the ESPN BET app or website, these top features are available on both iOS and Android devices, creating a seamless and enjoyable online sports betting experience.

Parlay+

Seamlessly put together parlays on your phone with just a few quick taps of the screen. Parlays are an excellent way to wager on NFL odds, NBA odds, MLB odds and more.

Quick Bets

Speed is the name of the game when it comes to mobile sports betting. On the ESPN BET app, you can make rapid sports wagers with its "Quick Berts" feature.

Featured Bets

Seamlessly view and access all of your favorite bets, odds and teams immediately upon logging into the ESPN BET app, and looking at the top banner.

Shareable Bet Slips

Share your favorite bet slips to your friends and community on popular social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

User Reviews

"This app doesn't have the performance issues that I experience with the other big recreational sports betting apps. I was hesitant to sign up, but with the faster app combined with their competitive lines (if you know what to look for), I'd have to say that I'm really enjoying my experience so far!" - Jason Step, 5/5 ⭐️ rating

"I love the app! Has made miles of progress since it was released. They offer many promotions several of which are very unique compared to other apps. Betmgm used to be my favorite but ESPN BETS live tracking of the games is much more up to speed and they offer promotions that I am more able to utilize." - Who CanItBe, 5/5 ⭐️ rating