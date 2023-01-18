Sports Betting
bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: $1000 First Bet Safety Net

Author: David Esser
|
Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024
|
Fact Checked By: Scott Zucker

New users who use the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE can get a $1,000 First Bet Safety net when they sign up and bet today. Instead of the First Bet Safety Net, new users can also choose a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer. 

Simply click one of the BET NOW buttons located on this page, and you will gain access to one of two special sportsbook promos. Once you redeem the welcome offer, you can use it to bet on NFL Week 3 action starting with the New York Jets hosting the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

bet365 Bonus Code Details September 2024

🎁  bet365 Bonus CodeROTOWIRE
🔥  bet365 Promo$1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $200
🏦 Minimum Deposit$10
🏦 Minimum Wager$5
🎁 bet365 Casino Bonus CodeROTOWIRE
🎰 Casino Bonus (NJ)100% matched bonus up to $1,000
🎰 Casino Bonus (PA)100% matched bonus up to $500 + 100 spins
🌎 Legal StatesAZ, CO, IN, IA, KY, LA, NJ, NC, OH, PA & VA
Eligible Bet TypesAll bet types
📝 Terms & Wagering RequirementsAvailable only for new users in legal states. Must be 21 years of age.
📲  bet365 AppiOS (Apple) & Android (Google)
📆  Bonus Code Last Verified:September 20, 2024

The current bet365 bonus code unlocks two exclusive offers: a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer. New users will have the choice to claim either promotion. Keep reading for more information on how the bet365 promo works, additional sportsbook features and more details on one of the most downloaded sports betting apps in the world.


What is the Best bet365 Bonus Code?
bet365 Live Streaming
More bet365 Offers & Promotions
Customer Service at bet365
Sports You Can Bet on With bet365
bet365 Casino Bonus Code
Popular Bet Types & bet365 Odds
bet365 Review & Summary
bet365 Payment Methods & Banking
Claim the bet365 Bonus Code Today
bet365 App Rating & Review
What is the Best bet365 Bonus Code?

The bet365 bonus code awards all new users with either a First Bet Safety Net worth up to $1,000, or a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets promotion. bet365 Sportsboook offering new customers the ability to choose which betting promotion they prefer is a key reason bet365 is consistently ranked as one of the best sports betting sites in the business.

With the First bet Safety Net offer, new users will receive a matching bonus bet, worth up to $1,000, in the event their first wager happens to settle as a loss. The bet and get promotion rewards new users with $200 in instant bonus bets following an initial $5 cash wager, win or lose. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets in the manner of your choice.

Both bet365 bonus codes require a minimum deposit of $10, and just a 1x rollover requirement. You only need to wager your bonus bet funds one time, at odds of at least -500 or longer, to become eligible to withdraw any profits earned from your bonus bets. Click any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to begin the registration process with our exclusive bet365 promo code.

How to Claim the bet365 Bonus Code

Getting started with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is a quick and easy process. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below and you'll be off and running with exclusive bonus bets on one of the top betting apps in the country.

  1.  Click through the sign-up link on this page, which will redirect you to the online registration portal.
  2. ✅ Enter your basic identifying information, including your name, physical address, email and phone number as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and date of birth for new account verification purposes. Occasionally, bet365 will require additional forms of verification.
  3. ✅ When prompted, enter the bonus code ROTOWIRE.
  4. ✅ Choose which promo code you would like to claim and make a minimum qualifying deposit.
  5. ✅ Place a qualifying first wager. Based on the promotion you claim, you will get $200 in bonus bets instantly or up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first wager settles as a loss.

Can I Claim Both bet365 Bonus Codes?

No, you cannot claim both promos. You must choose between the two bet365 promo codes.

bet365 Bonus Code Terms & Conditions

  • Must make a qualifying $10 deposit to activate the bet365 bonus code welcome offer.
  • Must place a qualifying bet of at least $10 for the First Bet Safety Net promo; at least $5 cash bet for the Bet/Get promo.
  • Once your initial qualifying bet settles, receive 100% of the wager amount back, up to $1,000 in bonus bets if qualifying bets settle as a loss (First Bet Safety Net)
  • Once you place your $5 initial wager and it settles, get $200 in instant bonus bets (Bet & Get).
  • Bonus bets expire in seven days, both for the Bet Insurance promo, and the Bet/Get offer

bet365 Bonus Codes by States

- If you are located in Pennsylvania, you can claim the Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer plus 50 bonus spins.

The bet365 promo can be claimed in the following states:

bet365 Arizonabet365 Coloradobet365 Indiana
bet365 Iowabet365 Kentuckybet365 Louisiana
bet365 New Jerseybet365 North Carolinabet365 Ohio
bet365 Pennsylvaniabet365 Virginia 
More bet365 Offers & Promotions

The bet365 bonus code is limited to new users. However, there are a number of additional promotions and bonuses that can be claimed by exisiting users after they creating their new account. Below are just a few bet365 promotions that can be easily accessed on the sportsbook and betting app.

Early Payout Specials

There are often automatic early payouts offered at bet365 for all of the top sports betting markets. For example, with NFL and college football, your bet will be paid out early if the side you bet on takes a 17-point lead at any time during the contest. This is widely considered one of the top NFL betting promos during football season.

With the NBA, early payout kicks in if the team you bet takes a 20-point lead. The same goes for college basketball markets if your side has an 18-point lead. You can get automatic early payouts for NHL, MLB and soccer betting as well.

Odds Boosts

bet365 offers a number of boosted odds on select sports markets and events. These odds boosts are a quick-and-easy way to unlock enhanced winnings potential on NFL odds and other sports.

Parlay Boosts

To qualify for parlay boosts at bet365, you must create a parlay with at least two legs. The more legs you include, the higher the bonus you can earn. The bet365 parlay bonus maxes out at 70%. While bonuses are paid out in cash, you can not use bonus bets to place these parlay bets. Parlay boosts and bonuses are especially useful when wagering on MLB odds.

bet365 Refer a Friend

If a friend signs up with your exclusive referral link, deposits $10 and bets $10, you both receive $50 in bonus bets.

bet365 Rewards Program

bet365 Sportsbook does not offer any sort of rewards or loyalty program. However, they do an above-average job of providing daily boosts and bonuses, meaning there is no shortage of perks for active users to take advantage of.

Sports You Can Bet on With bet365

Once you finish signing up with bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, you will have full access to wager on a number of different sports, leagues and events

🏈 NFL

bet365 is consistently ranked as one of the top NFL betting sites in the world. You can access a wide variety of NFL bet types and odds, like Super Bowl odds, win totals, NFL player props, playoff odds, NFL MVP odds and additional futures.

🏀 NBA

bet365 offers a number of NBA odds, and often releases unique NBA betting promos and bonuses throughout basketball season. While you can bet on the NBA point spread and game totals, you can also wager on player props like triple-doubles and turnovers. You can even bet on NBA player props by quarter, which is a betting market that not every sportsbook offers.

⚾️ MLB

bet365 offers MLB boosts and bonuses all season long. While you can bet on MLB moneylines and run lines when games are in play, you can also bet on MLB futures, like the Cy Young Award and World Series odds.

🏒 NHL

In addition to your traditional NHL wagers, like moneylines and puck lines, bet365 sportsbook also has alternative markets, futures markets, totals and NHL player props. As mentioned previously, bet365 also offers early payout specials on NHL games -- one of the top NHL betting promos available to be claimed during hockey season.

🏆 College Sports

All of the states where bet365 is legal to operate in have some form of college sports betting. However, rules and restrictions vary. For example, bet365 New Jersey does not allow users to wager on in-state schools. bet365 regularly offers college football betting promos and college basketball promos during their respective seasons.

⚽️ MLS

Since bet365 Sportsbook originated in Europe, it has an abundance of market-leading soccer odds to bet on. MLS betting is a top option and includes everything from total goals to anytime goal scorer, cards and corners.

Popular Bet Types & bet365 Odds

There are an abundance of bet types available at bet365. Of course, this top online sports betting site has traditional bet types, like moneylines and over/under totals, but you can also bet on player props, place live bets and build same-game parlays.

MoneylineSpreadOver/Under Total
ParlaySame Game ParlayTeaser
FuturesLive BettingProp Bets
bet365 Payment Methods & Banking

bet365 has an extensive list of banking options for deposits and withdrawals on the sportsbook app or website. bet365's wide variety of banking methods makes it easy for users to swiftly make deposits and withdrawals.

bet365 Deposits

All Bet365 deposit methods have a $10 minimum. The bet365 deposit methods are:

  • Credit/Debit Cards
  • Online Banking
  • PayPal
  • PayNearMe
  • Paysafe Card
  • Skrill
  • Cash At The Cage

bet365 Withdrawals

There are no fees with any of the following withdrawal methods at Bet365:

  • Online Banking: It will take 1-5 days to process your online banking withdrawal request, with a $10 minimum.
  • Bet365 Mastercard: When you use the Bet365 Mastercard, there is an instant processing time, with a $5 minimum.
  • Credit/Debit Cards: When you make a deposit using a credit card, all withdrawal requests will be processed via your bank's wire. However, when you make deposits using a debit card, withdrawal requests will be processed to the same card, when possible. It takes 1-5 days to process a withdrawal request, with a $10 minimum.
  • PayPal: PayPal withdrawal requests will process within 24 hours, with a $10 minimum.
  • Skrill: Skrill withdrawal requests will process within 24 hours, with a $10 minimum.
  • Cash at the Cage: You can visit the Hard Rock Casino cashier's cage in Atlantic City, NJ, to get a withdrawal in cash. Cash withdrawal requests can take 1-5 days to process and have a $1minimum.

💵 bet365 Payment Options Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

bet365 App Rating & Review

The bet365 app was easy to download, showed few glitches and was generally simple to navigate. Placing wagers on the bet365 Sportsbook app is a straightforward process, with odds and bet types quickly accessible upon logging in. Additional bet365 app features impressed our team of betting experts, including making withdrawals and deposits, live streaming and claiming all-user promotions.

📲 Apple App Store Rating4.8/5.0 ⭐️
📲 Google Play Store Rating4.6/5.0 ⭐️

bet365 App User Reviews

"Amazing!! I love that the bonus bets are actually treated like money and can be split up and not have to be used at once. My only issue is that I live in TN, where it isn't available yet, so I can only use the app when I go to work in VA." - Roger Rhymer

"I really like using bet365 as it offers a wide variety of sports to bet on and has an abundant prop menu. One thing I really like with NBA props is the "milestones" which allows you to bet beyond the Vegas line on various stats." - Francis Amar

"bet365 has good promos and nice early payouts! Definitely recommend!" - Joe Longordo

How to Download the bet365 App

  1. Register for a new bet365 account with bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE by clicking one of the BET NOW buttons on this page.
  2. Search for the bet365 app on the App Store or Google Play Store.
  3. Download the app, open it and enter your username and password to log in and begin betting!
bet365 Live Streaming

As mentioned previously, bet365's live streaming feature is one of the biggest reasons new users are flocking to the sportsbook. After registering for a new account with the bet365 bonus code, users can livestream select sports games and events. Thousands of games and matches are streamed every year.

In order to access bet365 live streaming, simply register for a new account and make an initial deposit. Then, scroll over to the "Live Streaming" tab on the online sportsbook or mobile betting app to get a view of available games and events to livestream.

bet365 also offers live betting options, which pairs especially nicely with its live streaming function.

Customer Service at bet365

The bet365 sportsbook offers its users multiple avenues to contact customer support. While there is a comprehensive bet365 FAQ help section for quick answers to some of the more basic questions around bonus bets or promotions, you can also contact a real person in the following ways:

     📱 24/7 Live Chat

     ☎️ Phone: 1-888-8-BET-365

     📧 Email: [email protected]

     📍 X (formerly Twitter): @bet365

bet365 Customer Service Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐️

bet365 Casino Bonus Code

In addition to the bet365 Sportsbook and mobile betting app, bet365 also has a fully licensed online casino site. Get access to all your favorite online casino games like blackjack, poker and progressive jackpots.

If you are located in New Jersey, you can sign up and register for a new casino account using the bet365 casino bonus code ROTOWIRE for a $1,000 online casino bonus.

If you are located in Pennsylvania, you can claim the same $1,000 casino bonus, plus an additional 50 bonus spins.

bet365 Review & Summary

💰 bet365 Bonus$1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $200
bet365 Promo CodeROTOWIRE
💵 Minimum Deposit$10
💵 Minimum Wager$5
🔥 Top FeaturesLive streaming & early payout specials
Payout SpeedWithin 24 hours
🍏 App Store Rating4.8/5.0 ⭐️ (109k ratings)
📱 Google Play Store Rating4.7/5.0 ⭐️ (16.6k ratings)
🌎 Available StatesAZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA & VA
🗓️ Last VerifiedSeptember 20, 2024

What We Like

✅ New users have the ability to choose between two unique  welcome offers, which is extremely rare.

✅ bet365's unique "Early Payout" feature allows users to settle moneyline wagers as wins early, if their team is leading by a certain amount.

✅ 24/7 live customer support is available for assistance with any queries or concerns.

✅ bet365 mobile app is easy to use and is operated by an up-to-date software. Its also available on both iOS and Android.

What We Don't Like

❌ bet365 does not offer a rewards or loyalty program. however it does have plenty of recurring all-user bonuses and boosts.

❌ Higher odds on alternative betting markets compared to standard markets on bet365.

❌ We'd like to see bet365 add American Express & Discover as eligible banking methods.

❌ bet365 is currently available in just 10 states. We'd like to see it expand to other states in the near future.

Why You Should Trust bet365

bet365 is one of the most well-known global sports betting brands in the iGaming industry. Having originated in Europe, bet365 made its US debut in 2019 and quickly became a go-to sportsbook option for bettors all over the country.

bet365 has exceptional security protections, secure banking and consistent reputation. Few users ever run into security or account issues when playing at bet365 Sportsbook. If they do, the bet365 customer support team is quick to step in and resolve the issue. More on that below:

Claim the bet365 Bonus Code Today

Not only is bet365 one of the best MLB betting sites and NBA betting apps in the US, but it also offers unique odds on a number of additional sports like soccer, MMA, professional and college football, golf, tennis, horse racing and more. By signing up with the bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE today, you can instantly get access to all of these odds and much more.

Plus, bet365 Sportsbook has no shortage of all-user promotions and bonuses. While bet365 does not have a formal "Rewards Program,' its ongoing list of daily boosts and bonuses makes it easy for users to continually rack up extra bonus bets.

  • Largest online gambling brand in the world.
  • Fully regulated and licensed in 10 US states.
  • Frequently offers all-user boosts, promotions and bonuses.

Claiming this exclusive bet365 bonus code makes online sports betting that much more enjoyable and, ultimately, profitable.

When it comes to the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, you'll be hard-pressed to find a welcome bonus that is easier to obtain, or offers two different options. Click the BET NOW button below to get stared with your choice of bet365 bonus code offers.

bet365 Bonus Code FAQs

Is there a bonus code for bet365?

+

Yes, the current bet365 bonus code is ROTOWIRE. When you sign up for a new sportsbook account using this exclusive promo code, you can unlock a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Is bet365 legal?

+

Yes, bet365 is currently legal in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. You can use the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to sign up and claim an exclusive welcome bonus.

Is there a bet365 app?

+

Yes, bet365 has a sports betting app. The bet365 app is available for download in both the iOS and Android app stores. You can download the bet365 app and claim a welcome offer easily by visiting the app store corresponding to your device and typing in "bet365" in the app store's search bar.

How to get a referral bonus at bet365?

+

Current users each have a unique referral code. If you get a friend to sign up with your exclusive referral code and that friend makes an initial $10+ deposit and bet, both users will receive $50 in bonus bets.

Does bet365 have a deposit bonus?

+

bet365 has two welcome offers that can be picked from after signing up and making an initial deposit. Unlock a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer after completing the registration process and making that first-time deposit and wager.

Is bet365 legit?

+

Yes, bet365 is a legit and 100% regulated online sportsbook and mobile betting app. bet365 is the largest gambling site in the world, making it incredibly trustworthy and reliable.

What is the bet365 promo code in 2024?

+

The current bet365 promo code in 2024 is ROTOWIRE. New users can create a new bet365 Sportsbook account with code ROTOWIRE and unlock a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets promotion.

Does bet365 have a rewards program?

+

No, bet365 does not have a rewards program for current users. However, bet365 Sportsbook does offer daily boosts, promotions and bonuses to its users, like its Early Payout feature.

David Esser
Author: David Esser
Contributor since February 2024
David Esser writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
