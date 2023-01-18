bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: $1000 First Bet Safety Net

The bet365 bonus code awards all new users with either a First Bet Safety Net worth up to $1,000, or a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets promotion. bet365 Sportsboook offering new customers the ability to choose which betting promotion they prefer is a key reason bet365 is consistently ranked as one of the best sports betting sites in the business.

With the First bet Safety Net offer, new users will receive a matching bonus bet, worth up to $1,000, in the event their first wager happens to settle as a loss. The bet and get promotion rewards new users with $200 in instant bonus bets following an initial $5 cash wager, win or lose. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets in the manner of your choice.

Both bet365 bonus codes require a minimum deposit of $10, and just a 1x rollover requirement. You only need to wager your bonus bet funds one time, at odds of at least -500 or longer, to become eligible to withdraw any profits earned from your bonus bets. Click any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to begin the registration process with our exclusive bet365 promo code.

How to Claim the bet365 Bonus Code

Getting started with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is a quick and easy process. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below and you'll be off and running with exclusive bonus bets on one of the top betting apps in the country.

✅ Click through the sign-up link on this page, which will redirect you to the online registration portal. ✅ Enter your basic identifying information, including your name, physical address, email and phone number as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and date of birth for new account verification purposes. Occasionally, bet365 will require additional forms of verification. ✅ When prompted, enter the bonus code ROTOWIRE. ✅ Choose which promo code you would like to claim and make a minimum qualifying deposit. ✅ Place a qualifying first wager. Based on the promotion you claim, you will get $200 in bonus bets instantly or up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first wager settles as a loss.

Can I Claim Both bet365 Bonus Codes?

No, you cannot claim both promos. You must choose between the two bet365 promo codes.

bet365 Bonus Code Terms & Conditions

Must make a qualifying $10 deposit to activate the bet365 bonus code welcome offer.

Must place a qualifying bet of at least $10 for the First Bet Safety Net promo; at least $5 cash bet for the Bet/Get promo.

Once your initial qualifying bet settles, receive 100% of the wager amount back, up to $1,000 in bonus bets if qualifying bets settle as a loss (First Bet Safety Net)

Once you place your $5 initial wager and it settles, get $200 in instant bonus bets (Bet & Get).

Bonus bets expire in seven days, both for the Bet Insurance promo, and the Bet/Get offer

bet365 Bonus Codes by States

- If you are located in Pennsylvania, you can claim the Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer plus 50 bonus spins.

The bet365 promo can be claimed in the following states: