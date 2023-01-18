bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: $1000 First Bet Safety Net

New users who use the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE can get a $1,000 First Bet Safety net when they sign up and bet today. Instead of the First Bet Safety Net, new users can also choose a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.
Simply click one of the BET NOW buttons located on this page, and you will gain access to one of two special sportsbook promos. Once you redeem the welcome offer, you can use it to bet on NFL Week 3 action starting with the New York Jets hosting the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
bet365 Bonus Code Details September 2024
|🎁 bet365 Bonus Code
|ROTOWIRE
|🔥 bet365 Promo
|$1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $200
|🏦 Minimum Deposit
|$10
|🏦 Minimum Wager
|$5
|🎁 bet365 Casino Bonus Code
|ROTOWIRE
|🎰 Casino Bonus (NJ)
|100% matched bonus up to $1,000
|🎰 Casino Bonus (PA)
|100% matched bonus up to $500 + 100 spins
|🌎 Legal States
|AZ, CO, IN, IA, KY, LA, NJ, NC, OH, PA & VA
|✅ Eligible Bet Types
|All bet types
|📝 Terms & Wagering Requirements
|Available only for new users in legal states. Must be 21 years of age.
|📲 bet365 App
|iOS (Apple) & Android (Google)
|📆 Bonus Code Last Verified:
|September 20, 2024
The current bet365 bonus code unlocks two exclusive offers: a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer. New users will have the choice to claim either promotion. Keep reading for more information on how the bet365 promo works, additional sportsbook features and more details on one of the most downloaded sports betting apps in the world.