BetMGM Casino Bonus Code ROTOCAS: Get $1,000 Match + No Deposit in 2026

BetMGM Casino is a fully licensed online casino in the United States offering real-money slots, table games and live dealer games in regulated states. Backed by MGM Resorts, it features a top-rated app, an exciting rewards program and secure payments.
Below I broke down everything you should know about the BetMGM Casino welcome offer and more.
The BetMGM Casino bonus for new users has two parts. The first is a 100% deposit match up to $1,000. This is a full match amount up to $1k for your initial deposit. These funds have a 15x playthrough. You will have up to 14 days to use these bonus funds.
The second part of this BetMGM Casino online deal is the $25 no-deposit promo with a 1x playthrough. This is provided once you have created a new BetMGM Online Casino account.
You will have up to three days to start wagering, and seven days to finish using these funds once you have started. You'll find similar timelines for most casino bonuses.
Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions
Minimum Deposit: $10
The no-deposit bonus have a 1x playthrough requirement.
Ineligible games include jackpot slots, poker, sports, baccarat, craps, and roulette.
You can activate your deposit match time frame up to 30 days after your account registration.
The deposit match playthrough can't be used on certain slots and games. Qualifying slot games count 100% toward the playthrough requirement. Table games, live dealer, video poker, baccarat and craps count 20% toward the playthrough while 10% of blackjack wager funds qualify.
New customers only.
Must be at least 21 years or older.
This is only available in MI, NJ, PA, WV.
How to Claim the Offer
You can start playing on the site or BetMGM Casino app - in minutes. All you need to do is complete the following steps:
There are many other BetMGM Casino offers beyond the introductory offer. Here are a few examples of ongoing promotions for existing users:
Bet & Get: Often used to highlight new games. An example here would be a $5 casino bonus that is provided once you wager $25 on a new title. This is one of the best deal types, so be sure to keep an eye out for them when playing games at BetMGM Casino.
Bonus Spins: Bonus spins are one of the most popular BetMGM Casino offers. They allow you extra spins on slots games without having to use your own funds. These are often linked to games BetMGM Casino wants to feature.
No Deposit Bonus: Gives you a bonus sans any deposit amount. This is what is provided to new customers who sign up for the BetMGM Casino promo. The goal here is to allow new customers to try out the games at BetMGM Casino without having to put any of their own money down.
Friend Referral Bonus: Just send a friend a BetMGM Casino referral link. Once your friend signs up for a new account, you and your friend will both receive $100 in bonus credits when using this casino referral bonus. You can refer up to five friends, so this is a great way to get up to $500 in bonus credits.
Birthday Bonus: BetMGM Casino makes your special day even better by offering birthday casino bonuses worth $5 to $200 in casino credit. Members of the M Life Rewards program are eligible for this birthday treat, with the bonus value increasing based on your loyalty tier status. The higher your tier, the more generous your birthday reward becomes
The BetMGM Rewards program is one of the top loyalty programs in the industry. One reason for this is that in addition to the points you can get through casino wagers, you can also receive BetMGM Rewards points when making sports betting wagers after signing up for the BetMGM bonus code. These points can then be redeemed for bonus bets, odds boosts or online casino bonuses (where applicable).
Players can also find a range of exclusive titles that provide a unique gaming experience and often feature special promotions and jackpots. Explore and discover hidden gems like Bison Fury Megaways, Chili Chomp Ultraup, NBA Blackjack, NBA Roulette and more. Depending on what game you want to play, BetMGM is often one of the highest payout online casinos you can find.
For more information and nationwide assistance, you can also visit the National Council on Problem Gambling, a leading nonprofit resource that offers education, state-specific support programs and a 24/7 live chat option.
What games can you play at BetMGM 's online casino?
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BetMGM Casino offers slots, table games like blackjack and roulette, live dealer options, exclusive titles, Slingo, virtual sports, and online poker. The platform features over 1,000 games, including popular and progressive jackpot slots.
What is the BetMGM Casino bonus code for March 2026?
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The current BetMGM Casino bonus is a $1,000 deposit match and $25 no-deposit bonus for when you create an account. There is an exclusive bonus code to use which is ROTOCAS, valid in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
How do I get my casino bonus on BetMGM?
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To get your casino bonus on BetMGM, just tap PLAY NOW in this review to sign up for the BetMGM Casino bonus code welcome offer. Once you have done this and created a new BetMGM Casino account, the $25 no deposit casino bonus will be applied to your account. Make a deposit and it will be matched up to $1,000.
Who can claim the BetMGM Casino promo?
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Anyone who is 21 years of age or older and is located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can claim the BetMGM Casino promo. You must be a new customer to claim your bonus code for BetMGM Casino. If you are located in a state where BetMGM Casino isn't available, you may want to consider looking into sweepstakes casinos in your state.
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