BetMGM Casino Bonus Code ROTOCAS: Get $1,000 Match + No Deposit in 2026

The BetMGM Casino bonus for new users has two parts. The first is a 100% deposit match up to $1,000. This is a full match amount up to $1k for your initial deposit. These funds have a 15x playthrough. You will have up to 14 days to use these bonus funds.

The second part of this BetMGM Casino online deal is the $25 no-deposit promo with a 1x playthrough. This is provided once you have created a new BetMGM Online Casino account.

You will have up to three days to start wagering, and seven days to finish using these funds once you have started. You'll find similar timelines for most casino bonuses.

Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit: $10

$10 The no-deposit bonus have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Ineligible games include jackpot slots, poker, sports, baccarat, craps, and roulette.

You can activate your deposit match time frame up to 30 days after your account registration.

The deposit match playthrough can't be used on certain slots and games. Qualifying slot games count 100% toward the playthrough requirement. Table games, live dealer, video poker, baccarat and craps count 20% toward the playthrough while 10% of blackjack wager funds qualify.

New customers only.

Must be at least 21 years or older.

This is only available in MI, NJ, PA, WV.

How to Claim the Offer

You can start playing on the site or BetMGM Casino app - in minutes. All you need to do is complete the following steps:

Click any promo button on this page. Create an account and enter your state. Verify your location and age (21+). Enter your bonus code ROTOCAS. Deposit $10 to activate up to $1,000 match and $25 no deposit.

*Note: To get the deposit match or cash out any winnings from the no-deposit offer, you must at some point make an initial deposit of $10 or more.