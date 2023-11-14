Fantasy Football Articles

Fantasy Football
DraftKings NFL: Week 11 Breakdown
Today
Today
Ryan Belongia analyzes the Week 11 DraftKings contest as Kyler Murray is attractive in a game with the slate's highest total.
NFL Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Burrow & Andrews Done, Lockett & Mattison Questionable
Today
Today
It's already been a brutal week for injuries, and now Tyler Lockett is in danger of missing a game for the first time this season.
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 11 Matchups
Today
Today
Playing at home and against the Bears, the Week 11 setup couldn't be much easier for Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Thursday Night Football, Week 11 NFL Betting Picks: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov. 16
Yesterday
Yesterday
Mike Barner kicks off Week 11 with Thursday Night Football NFL Betting Picks for Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 16.
Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Bengals at Ravens
Yesterday
Yesterday
Dan Marcus analyzes the DFS contests for the Thursday matchup as Lamar Jackson's rushing gives him an edge against the Bengals.
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 11 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
Yesterday
Yesterday
Darrell Henderson mostly resides on benches or waivers but can be started as a low-end RB2 or FLEX this week. See who else Jerry Donabedian likes for an exciting Week 11 slate...
NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Week 11 Sunday Baller
Yesterday
Yesterday
Sasha Yodashkin looks over the Week 11 slate as Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins get ready to host the Raiders.
NFL Game Previews: Bengals-Ravens Matchup
Yesterday
Yesterday
Erik Siegrist previews the Thursday night matchup as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens welcome the Bengals to Baltimore for an AFC North battle.
Beating the Book: Lions Roll, Chargers Win At Lambeau + Full NFL Week 11 ATS Picks
2 days ago
2 days ago
Nick Whalen hands out his against-the-spread picks for every game on the NFL Week 11 slate.
NFL Staff Picks: Week 11
2 days ago
2 days ago
The RotoWire staff didn't land on a unanimous pick this week, but three teams, including the Cardinals, got four votes each.
Survivor: Week 11 Strategy & Picks
2 days ago
2 days ago
Jason Thornbury likes the 49ers in Week 11 Survivor, but there are plenty of options if they're not available.
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 11 Deep Dive
2 days ago
2 days ago
Dan Marcus goes deep into the free-agent pool to find upside adds who could pay off down the road, if not this week.
Weekly Rankings: Week 11 Value Meter
2 days ago
2 days ago
Will the Chiefs' offense get their mojo back after the bye week against the Eagles?
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 11 Waivers Preview
3 days ago
3 days ago
Demario Douglas has been one of the few bright spots for a miserable Patriots offense, emerging as the team's clear No. 1 receiver midway through his rookie year.
IDP Analysis Week 10: Week 10 Review
3 days ago
3 days ago
Alohi Gilman tops Dan Marcus' IDP players who are on the rise, as in Week 10, he played 100 percent of defensive snaps and tallied seven tackles against Detroit.
NFL Week 11 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
3 days ago
3 days ago
Travis Etienne and the Jaguars will be looking to get right in Week 11, and Joe Bartel expects them to wind up on the right side of a matchup with the Titans.
NFL Injury Analysis: Carr Has Concussion; Will Recuperate During Bye
3 days ago
3 days ago
Jeff Stotts breaks down injuries in what was a less-painful week than usual in the NFL, starting with Derek Carr who suffered a shoulder injury and concussion Week 10.
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 11 Pickups
3 days ago
3 days ago
Kevin Payne analyzes the top waiver-wire options for Week 11 as Ty Chandler is becoming a bigger part of the Vikings' backfield.
