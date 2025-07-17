Rashee Rice and Jordan Addison face NFL discipline that could impact their 2025 fantasy football values. Fantasy Managers should brace for potential volatility.

Legal outcomes for Rashee Rice and Jordan Addison were finalized Thursday. Both wide receivers avoided jail time, receiving probation and fines, but NFL suspensions are likely forthcoming.

The expected NFL discipline will reshape their 2025 fantasy football outlooks. Let's look at the fallout for both players and their teams.

Rashee Rice

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rashee Rice was sentenced by a Dallas County Judge to five years of probation and 30 days in jail, which he can serve intermittently during that probation. The sentence stems from Rice's involvement in a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 season. As part of a negotiated plea, Rice pled guilty to two third-degree felony charges.

A multi-game suspension now appears likely for Rice. This development comes after a steep climb in his fantasy football ADP, where he was recently being drafted as WR13. Healthy after last season's knee injury, Rice has both a high floor and ceiling.

However, fantasy managers drafting before the league rules on his case now face a wide range of outcomes, from a brief absence to a significant multi-game ban. Whether you draft Rice depends on your appetite for risk, but don't be surprised he is out at least the first month of the season.

While Rice is out, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown likely will pick up the slack with perhaps JuJu Smith-Schuster getting more involved too.

Check out RotoWire's 2025 fantasy football rankings to see where Rice stands with a suspension looming.

Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison pled guilty to a lesser charge stemming from a 2024 DUI incident. Per Addison's attorney, he will pay a fine and complete two online courses. His legal team expects early termination of his probation within six months.

NFL discipline is expected, though, unlike Rice, Addison's ADP has already baked in some of that risk. Addison's ADP has hovered around WR35. If he receives a short suspension, no more than three games, there may be minimal impact to his draft stock. However, a longer punishment would likely push him into the late-round risk/reward category for wideouts.

For the Vikings, Jalen Nailor (61 targets in three seasons) and third-round rookie Tai Felton look set for more opportunities. Less experienced wideouts could negatively impact J.J. McCarthy, who has yet to take an NFL snap.

Check out our fantasy football ADP report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Final Word

With both situations now in the league's hands, there is no clear-cut recommendation on when to draft either Rice or Addison. Managers must weigh their comfort with uncertainty and decide whether to embrace the volatility — both players should be productive in however many games they end up playing — play it safe. In a year where fantasy football ADP values are already shifting due to suspensions and injuries, these situations only add to the chaos.

Until the NFL announces final discipline for both players, fantasy drafters must proceed with caution.

Dominate your fantasy football league this season by exploring our ultimate draft kit. Packed with expert insights, rankings, and strategy tips, the kit features our interactive mock draft simulator to prepare you for every scenario. Streamline your draft-day decisions using our printable cheat sheet and stay ahead of the competition with our up-to-date rankings for all formats. RotoWire has everything you need to win. To learn more, subscribe now and start optimizing your roster today.