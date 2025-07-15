Menu
VSiN: Best Odds For NFC Winner?

Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson join Kelley Bydlon on VSiN's "Football Training Camp" show to discuss the best odds for which NFL squad will win the NFC. Are Brock Purdy and the 49ers appealing at 10/1?
July 15, 2025
Video Shorts

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson join Kelley Bydlon on VSiN's Football Training Camp to discuss the best odds for which NFL squad will win the NFC. Are Brock Purdy and the bounce back 49ers appealing at 10/1? What about the Rams at 11/1? Jeff really likes the odds for the Packers. Obviously, the Eagles are a heavy favorite. Is Washington over-rated? (Segment aired 7/14/2025)

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Author Image
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.