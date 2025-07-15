VSiN: Best Odds For NFC Winner?

Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson join Kelley Bydlon on VSiN's "Football Training Camp" show to discuss the best odds for which NFL squad will win the NFC. Are Brock Purdy and the 49ers appealing at 10/1?

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson join Kelley Bydlon on VSiN's Football Training Camp to discuss the best odds for which NFL squad will win the NFC. Are Brock Purdy and the bounce back 49ers appealing at 10/1? What about the Rams at 11/1? Jeff really likes the odds for the Packers. Obviously, the Eagles are a heavy favorite. Is Washington over-rated? (Segment aired 7/14/2025)

