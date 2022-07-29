Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
FanDuel Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus In (October 2024)

Author: Martin Green
|
Last Updated: Oct 10, 2024
|
Fact Checked By: David Esser

The FanDuel promo code awards new users with a bet $5, win $300 in bonus bets welcome offer when you register for a new account. Unlock $300 in total bonus bets with an initial $5 winning wager. You can place any wager type with your first bet and there are no minimum odds restrictions attached to this offer. 

FanDuel is consistently rated as one of the best sports betting apps and sites by our team of expert reviews. It also offers a wide range of sportsbook promos for the NFL season, including odds boosts, refer-a-friend bonuses, parlay insurance, sportsbook contests, bonus bets, and more. Use the welcome offer to bet on NFL Week 6 odds today. 

FanDuel Promo Code Details

🎁FanDuel Promo CodeCLICK HERE
🔥 FanDuel Sign Up BonusBet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets
💰 Minimum Deposit$5
📲 FanDuel App Ratings4.9/5.0 (Apple), 4.6/5.0 (Google Play)
📝 Terms & Wagering RequirementsAvailable only for new users in a legal state. Must be 21 years of age.
📍 States AvailableAZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV & WY
📆 Last VerifiedOctober 13, 2024

You can click any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to instantly claim the FanDuel promo code and register for a new sportsbook account. Make a deposit of at least $5 and place a $5 or more wager on any sporting event and any odds to qualify. Then you will receive $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, which you can break up into the amounts of your choosing.

This promotion replaced FanDuel's flagship No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 offer. The No Sweat First Bet may look more attractive due to the larger number. However, we generally prefer the "Bet $5, Win $300" promotion, as it requires a lower initial first-time wager to secure $300 in bonus bets.

Don't miss this quick-and-easy opportunity to unlock $300 in bonus bets. Click the BET NOW button linked directly below to create your FanDuel Sportsbook account with this featured promo code.

What is the Best FanDuel New User Promo?

The Bet $5, Win $300 in bonus bets offer mentioned in this review is currently the best FanDuel new user promo. This offer allows new customers to instantly kickstart their account with $300 in bonus bets. This review will stay up to date with all the best FanDuel promos and bonuses for new users.

How to Claim the FanDuel Promo Code

Registering for a new account and claiming the FanDuel promo code is easy. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below and you'll be off and running with one of the best sports betting sites.

  1. ✅ Click any of the BET NOW buttons or links that are located on this page. This will begin the FanDuel Sportsbook registration process and automatically apply the FanDuel promo code to your account.
  2. ✅ Enter all required account details and personal information. This includes name, date of birth, last four digits of your social security, etc. This information is necessary for FanDuel to collect as a licensed online sports betting platform. 
  3. ✅ Accept the FanDuel Sportsbook terms and conditions and finish the registration process. You may need to upload supportinig documents if FanDuel needs to verify your identity.
  4. ✅ Connect the eligible banking method of your choosing and make a minimum deposit of at least $5.
  5. ✅ Place a $5+ bet on the odds of your choosing to receive $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. 
FanDuel Promo Code Terms & Conditions

It is important for anyone claiming the FanDuel promo code to have a complete understanding of the terms and conditions, so that you can properly unlock their bonus bets.

  • A minimum deposit of $5 is required after completing the initial registration process.
  • You will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours as long as your first bet wins .
  • Bonus bets have a 1x playthrough requirement and expire after 7 days.
  • You can break up the $300 in bonus bets in increments of your choosing.
  • There are no minimum odds requirements.
  • All winnings will be eligible for withdrawal after the playthrough requirement is completed.
More FanDuel Promotions

Odds Boosts

Odds boosts are a key part of any good online sports betting experience, and FanDuel does an excellent job offering regular boost odds on a daily basis. It's common to find odds boosts for a sport that's in-season, like NFL odds during the fall, for example.

Bonus Bets

FanDuel offers bonus bets to all customers on an intermittent basis. Bonus bets appear on your FanDuel Sportsbook promotions page at certain times. They may be all-purpose, or they can apply to specific sports, games or bet types, such as same-game parlays.

Profit Boosts

Similar to odds boosts, profit boosts give you an immediate boost on a wager. However, instead of getting a boost on a set of odds, your actual profit is what gets boosted. Profit boosts can reach as high as 50% and were a big part of the 2024 NBA playoffs at FanDuel. It routinely offered profit boosts on select NBA odds and wagers.

Special Event Offers

FanDuel runs special event offers to celebrate major sports events. For example, FanDuel offered a few March Madness betting promos in March 2024 that included boosts, bonus bets and more.

Refer a Friend Bonus

Help a friend create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account through your exclusive referral link, and both you and your friend can unlock $75 in extra bonus bets. Your friend must settle a bet of at least $5 for this bonus to finalize. Referral bonuses are not available in all locations.

New State Promos

Whenever FanDuel is going live in a new state, it is standard for it to offer an exclusive welcome offer to new users in that state looking to sign up for an account. For example, FanDuel offered a FanDuel North Carolina promo code when North Carolina sports betting officially went live in March 2024. However, we aren't expecting to see a new state launch until 2025 at the earliest.

FanDuel App Review & Ratings

The FanDuel app has a super-smooth layout and betting interface. It is generally considered one of the easiest mobile sports betting apps to navigate for new bettors. The FanDuel app on Apple Reviews has a 4.9/5 rating, while it has a 4.6/5 on the Google Play Store. This was reviewed on October 13, 2024.

After signing up for a new account with the FanDuel promo code and finishing your registration, you can download the FanDuel app to your iOS or Android device and begin taking full advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook and all of its features from the comfort of your phone.

✅ Live Betting

Bet live on odds and matchups in real time. This FanDuel app feature is great for those who are on the go regularly.

✅ Parlay Hub

Create and manage all of your parlays, including same game parlays, from one tab on the FanDuel app. You can learn more about how to effectively create parlays with our free parlay calculator.

✅ Prop Bet Tracking

Player props are a big part of online sports betting, especially NFL player props during football season. You can track all of your prop bets in real time with the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

✅ Mobile Banking

Make rapid depsoits and withdrawals all from your mobile device with popular FanDuel banking methods like credit card, debit card, PayPal and venmo. A full list of eligible banking methods can be found further down in the review.

✅ User Reviews

"Best sports book with the motions options to bet and easy to use." - Neight DaGreight, 5/5 ⭐️ rating

"Very good app from the jump. I'm in ky so it's fairly new here as well. Very user friendly." - Damon True, 5/5 ⭐️ rating

FanDuel Promo Codes by Sport

FanDuel currently accepts bets on nearly two dozen sports. Additional sports, such as athletics and skiing, are added to the list when a major tournament such as the Olympics Games is taking place. The most popular sports at FanDuel are football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, golf, tennis, MMA, boxing and motorsports. They are all covered in a comprehensive fashion, with hundreds of leagues from around the world available alongside the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL.

The sections for niche sports such as volleyball, handball, darts, rugby league, rugby union and cricket are also very thorough. You can place hundreds of different bet types on a big game, including same-game parlays, alternative spreads and totals, bets on quarters, halves and periods, and tons of props.

There are lots of futures betting markets, and it has one of the best live betting sections on the market, with live streaming available on some games. Most FanDuel bonus funds can be used on any bet types, but you should always check the terms and conditions.

🏈 FanDuel NFL Promo

FanDuel runs a variety of NFL promotions throughout the season, making it one of the best NFL betting sites. New customers will often find short-term welcome bonuses aimed specifically at football fans. It marked the start of the last NFL season by running a "Bet $5, Get $200" bonus, with winnings paid in cash plus $200 in site credit. That essentially amounted to a 40/1 (+4000) odds boost on any team.

🏆 FanDuel Super Bowl Promo

Similar to its NFL betting promos, FanDuel prides itself on offering unique and exclusive Super Bowl betting promos once February rolls around. You can be confident that FanDuel will offer some sort of promo, odds boosts or other promotions when it comes time to wager on Super Bowl odds.

🏀 FanDuel NBA Promo

Any bonus can be used on any NBA game featured on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. There are some additional FanDuel promotions for basketball fans too. For example, FanDuel will frequently offer specific NBA specials and parlay boosts. FanDuel is generally regarded as being one of the top NBA betting sites for basketball fans.

⚾️ FanDuel MLB Promo

An additional promotion for baseball bettors is "$5 Dinger Tuesdays," which allows you to bet $25 on any player to hit a home run and then receive $5 in site credit every time either team hits a home run in that game. This is one of the key features available at FanDuel Sportsbook that makes it one of the highest-rated MLB betting sites.

🏒 FanDuel NHL Promo

FanDuel's welcome bonus can be used on any NHL game. Additional FanDuel NHL promotions are available to all customers throughout the season, including odds boosts. It also ran a fun "NHL Winter Classic" promo, whereby you could bet $25 on the correct score and receive $5 in bonus bet credit for every goal scored, up to a maximum of $25. Between its wide selection of odds and frequent hockey odds boosts, FanDuel offers one of the better NHL betting sites to its users.

Where is FanDuel Sportsbook Legal?

FanDuel Sportsbook is available in a number of sports betting states and will continue to add new betting states as more sports betting bills are passed. These are the current states that FanDuel Sportsbook operates in.

ArizonaColoradoConnecticut
IllinoisIndianaIowa
KansasKentuckyLouisiana
MarylandMassachusettsMichigan
New JerseyNew YorkNorth Carolina
OhioOregonPennsylvania
TennesseeVermontVirginia
West VirginiaWyomingWashington DC

If you are located in one of these states at the time of your registration, you will be able to sign up for a new account and claim RotoWire's exclusive FanDuel promo code.

Potential Upcoming FanDuel Sportsbook States

North Carolina and Washington DC are the two most recent states/districts to welcome FanDuel inside their borders, with more looming in the horizon. As states like Maine, Nebraska and Missouri begin to aggressively push for online sports betting legalization in 2025, it is expected that FanDuel Sportsbook will be at the front of the line to go live in those states when that time comes.

FanDuel Payment Methods & Banking

With FanDuel generally considered one of the best and most popular mobile betting apps, it should come as little surprise that it offers a large number of deposit and withdrawal options. You can pick and choose which banking method you prefer.

Banking MethodDepositWithdrawal
💳 Credit Cards
💳 Debit Cards
📧 eCheck
✉️ Check by Mail
💵 PayNearMe
📱Online Banking
📱Wire Transfer
💳 Prepaid Cards
📱PayPal

Why You Should Trust FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel is the most popular online sports betting brand in the United States, partnering with licensened casino operators in their respective states. FanDuel has invested heavily into its technology over the past several years, especially on the security side of things. FanDuel goes to great lengths to ensure that user's banking information and account details are protected.

FanDuel has over 15 million customers and users who consistently trust it as their go-to online sportsbook. It is one of the safest and most respected online betting platforms.

FanDuel Customer Service & Support

FanDuel offers a number of different and helpful customer service options to its users. If you ever run into an issue while using FanDuel Sportsbook, you should be able to get quick assistance.

  • 💬 24/7 live chat
  • 📧 Email
  • 📄 FAQ Sections
  • 📍 X (Twitter)
FanDuel Promo Code Summary

💰 Welcome OfferBet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets
⭐️ Top FeaturesOdds boosts, user-friendly promos & up-to-date odds
💵 Minimum Deposit$5
💵 Minimum Wager$5
📲 Mobile App AvailabilityiOS & Android
Payout SpeedWithin 24 hours
🌎 Available StatesAZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV & WY
🎰 FanDuel Casino Promo CodeBet $10, Get $20 + $1,000 Play It Again Bonus
Last VerifiedOctober 13, 2024

FanDuel Casino

Alongside its online sportsbook and mobile betting app, FanDuel has the #1 rated online casino app in the United States. Get started with a Bet $10, Get $20 in Bonus Bets + $1,000 Play It Again Bonus and play all your favorite casino games like online poker, slots and more. You must be located in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia to play.

FanDuel DFS

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can also gain access to DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports). FanDuel DFS launched in 2009, and allows users to set daily lineups. This usually involves selecting players for a specific contest while staying under a form of "salary cap."

FanDuel Racing

FanDuel Sportsbook also offers odds on horse racing. You can wager on top horse racing events like the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes with FanDuel Racing. The ability to wager on horse racing with FanDuel depends on the US state that you are physically located in when placing any bets.

FanDuel Retail Locations

In addition to its mobile betting app and online sportsbook, FanDuel has a number of physical retail locations it partners with that users can place wagers at:

  • Mohegan Sun, CT
  • Diamond Jo Worth Casino, IA
  • Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, IL
  • Belterra Hotel Resort, IN
  • Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa, IN
  • Amelia Belle Casino, LA
  • Delta Downs Racetrack, Hotel and Casino, LA
  • Evangeline Downs Racetrack, Hotel and Casino, LA
  • Sam's Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport, LA
  • Treasure Chest Casino, LA
  • Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland, MD
  • Tioga Downs Casino Resort, NY
  • Live! Casino (Pittsburgh), PA
  • Live! Casino (Philadelphia), PA
  • Valley Forge Casino Resort, PA
  • Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort, WA
  • The Greenbrier Resort, WV
Get Started with the FanDuel Promo Code Now

FanDuel is one of the best online sportsbooks for both new and experienced sports betting fans alike. It has a great "Bet & Get" welcome offer, which comes with simple wagering requirements. You will often find regular, exciting boosts, all-user promos and bonuses on a regular basis.

All customers can benefit from what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer. Simply click the exclusive BET NOW sign-up link below to get started with this welcome bonus today!

FanDuel Promo Code FAQs

What is the best FanDuel promo code?

+

The best FanDuel promo code in 2024 is currently a Bet $5, Win $300 in bonus bets offer that delivers $300 in site credit if your first bet wins. There are no odds restrictions. 

How do I get the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code?

+

You can click on any Bet Now link we have provided to redeem the FanDuel promo code today. This will take you through to the site, where the best FanDuel bonus code will be displayed. You can then tap to sign up for a FanDuel account, fill in the registration form and make a deposit of at least $5 to qualify for the FanDuel sign-up bonus.

Is FanDuel Sportsbook legal?

+

FanDuel Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. You can sign up for an account if you are in any of those FanDuel Sportsbook states, and you will be able to use a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code. Check out our FanDuel promotion guide for more details.

What is the rollover requirement with the FanDuel promo code?

+

There is just a 1x rollover requirement attached to the FanDuel sign-up promo code. That means you only need to play any bonus funds received from the FanDuel betting promo code through once before making a withdrawal.

Is there an NFL FanDuel promo code?

+

You can claim an NFL FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 6. Any funds received from the main FanDuel sign-up bonus can be used on NFL games. You should also find ongoing, NFL-related FanDuel Sportsbook promos and sports betting bonuses for existing customers, such as odds boosts and contests.

How do I enter the FanDuel promo code?

+

You do not need to enter a FanDuel promo code to unlock your FanDuel sports betting bonus. Simply click on the link we have provided to redeem the best FanDuel sign-up promo code today. You will be taken through to the site, where you will see the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code details, and you can then sign up, make a $5 deposit and place a qualifying bet to claim the welcome bonus.

Does FanDuel have any promos?

+

Yes, FanDuel Sportsbook has a number of promotions and bonuses. This includes all-user promos like odds boosts, profit boosts and bonuses. You can also claim the new-user promo by clicking one of our BET NOW links in this review.

How do you get $300 in bonus bets on FanDuel Sportsbook?

+

Sign up with the FanDuel promo code and unlock $300 in bonus bets. New users can take advantage of the Bet $5, Win $300 welcome offer on FanDuel Sportsbook, providing a great way to start betting.

Martin Green
Author: Martin Green
Contributor since April 2022
Martin Green spent five years working at William Hill before becoming a journalist in 2009. He began working as a sports writer and professional sports handicapper and sportsbook reviewer in 2014.
Follow Martin Green