FanDuel Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus In (October 2024)

FanDuel currently accepts bets on nearly two dozen sports. Additional sports, such as athletics and skiing, are added to the list when a major tournament such as the Olympics Games is taking place. The most popular sports at FanDuel are football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, golf, tennis, MMA, boxing and motorsports. They are all covered in a comprehensive fashion, with hundreds of leagues from around the world available alongside the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL.

The sections for niche sports such as volleyball, handball, darts, rugby league, rugby union and cricket are also very thorough. You can place hundreds of different bet types on a big game, including same-game parlays, alternative spreads and totals, bets on quarters, halves and periods, and tons of props.

There are lots of futures betting markets, and it has one of the best live betting sections on the market, with live streaming available on some games. Most FanDuel bonus funds can be used on any bet types, but you should always check the terms and conditions.

🏈 FanDuel NFL Promo

FanDuel runs a variety of NFL promotions throughout the season, making it one of the best NFL betting sites. New customers will often find short-term welcome bonuses aimed specifically at football fans. It marked the start of the last NFL season by running a "Bet $5, Get $200" bonus, with winnings paid in cash plus $200 in site credit. That essentially amounted to a 40/1 (+4000) odds boost on any team.

🏆 FanDuel Super Bowl Promo

Similar to its NFL betting promos, FanDuel prides itself on offering unique and exclusive Super Bowl betting promos once February rolls around. You can be confident that FanDuel will offer some sort of promo, odds boosts or other promotions when it comes time to wager on Super Bowl odds.

🏀 FanDuel NBA Promo

Any bonus can be used on any NBA game featured on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. There are some additional FanDuel promotions for basketball fans too. For example, FanDuel will frequently offer specific NBA specials and parlay boosts. FanDuel is generally regarded as being one of the top NBA betting sites for basketball fans.

⚾️ FanDuel MLB Promo

An additional promotion for baseball bettors is "$5 Dinger Tuesdays," which allows you to bet $25 on any player to hit a home run and then receive $5 in site credit every time either team hits a home run in that game. This is one of the key features available at FanDuel Sportsbook that makes it one of the highest-rated MLB betting sites.

🏒 FanDuel NHL Promo

FanDuel's welcome bonus can be used on any NHL game. Additional FanDuel NHL promotions are available to all customers throughout the season, including odds boosts. It also ran a fun "NHL Winter Classic" promo, whereby you could bet $25 on the correct score and receive $5 in bonus bet credit for every goal scored, up to a maximum of $25. Between its wide selection of odds and frequent hockey odds boosts, FanDuel offers one of the better NHL betting sites to its users.