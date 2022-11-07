NCAA Football Articles

College Football
TCU at Texas Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 11
Yesterday
Carl Taylor digs into the marquee matchup between Texas and TCU with his betting preview as the Horned Frogs look to continue to build their playoff resume.
College Football DFS Picks: Week 11 Saturday Night Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy
Yesterday
Jeff Edgerton breaks down the college football DFS action for Saturday night with his top plays and GPP targets.
Alabama vs Ole Miss Odds, Betting Picks and Predictions for Week 11
Yesterday
Jake Blanchard digs into the betting odds for Saturday's Ole Miss-Alabama game where the Rebels are drawing heavy interest from the public as underdogs.
FanDuel College Football: FanDuel CFB Main Slate Picks and Strategy, Week 11
Yesterday
Carl Taylor digs into Saturday's DFS college football main slate on FanDuel and identifies his top plays and GPP targets.
Clemson vs. Louisville Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 11
Yesterday
Chris Bennett digs into the betting odds and trends, along with his best bets, for Saturday's ACC clash between Clemson and Louisville .
Illinois vs Purdue Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 11
Yesterday
Here are our Illinois vs Purdue betting odds, picks, and predictions for Week 11. This article includes best bets and betting picks for Illinois vs Purdue.
College Football Picks: Finding The Edge, Week 11
2 days ago
Jeff Edgerton breaks down the college football Week 11 odds and digs into his best bets for the action.
LSU at Arkansas Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions
2 days ago
Greg Vara breaks down the betting odds and angles for Saturday's LSU-Arkansas matchup as the Tigers look to avoid the proverbial letdown after a big win.
College Football DFS Picks: DraftKings Main Slate Breakdown and Lineup Strategy, Week 11
2 days ago
John McKechnie lines up his best plays and GPP targets for Saturday's 14-game college football DFS slate on DraftKings.
College Football DFS Picks: Week 11 Friday Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy
2 days ago
Jeff Edgerton lines up his best college football DFS plays and lineup strategies for Friday's slate as Week 11 rolls on.
Maryland vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 11
2 days ago
Maryland travels to Penn State in Week 11 and Tom Snodgrass is here to dig into the odds and break down his best bets for this Big Ten clash.
Tulane vs. UCF Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 11
2 days ago
Chris Morgan digs into the betting odds for Saturday's key matchup between Tulane and UCF with New Year's Six bowl implications on the line.
College Football Picks: CFB Week 11 Odds, Picks, Predictions and Best Bets
3 days ago
The College Cappers break down their best college football bets for Week 11 with picks against the spread, totals and more.
College Football DFS: Thursday Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy, Week 11
3 days ago
Jeff Edgerton breaks down his best plays and value targets, along with a few lineup strategies, for Thursday night's college football DFS action.
College Football DFS Picks: Wednesday Night MACtion, Week 11
4 days ago
John McKechnie digs into Wednesday's college football DFS slate with MACtion taking center stage.
Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 11
5 days ago
Chris Morgan breaks down the toughest lineup decisions from each conference heading into Week 11 of the college football season. Can Kayshon Boutte take advantage of a favorable matchup vs. Arkansas?
College Football DFS Picks: Tuesday MACtion Slate, Week 11
5 days ago
Jeff Edgerton lines up his best college football DFS plays for Tuesday's MACtion slate, including a look at Akron's DJ Irons against Eastern Michigan.
College Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 11
6 days ago
Nick Grays finds the best late-season pickups on the waiver wire for season-long college football leagues, including a look at the Notre Dame backfield.
