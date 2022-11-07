NCAA Football Articles

Carl Taylor digs into the marquee matchup between Texas and TCU with his betting preview as the Horned Frogs look to continue to build their playoff resume.
Jeff Edgerton breaks down the college football DFS action for Saturday night with his top plays and GPP targets.
Jake Blanchard digs into the betting odds for Saturday's Ole Miss-Alabama game where the Rebels are drawing heavy interest from the public as underdogs.
Carl Taylor digs into Saturday's DFS college football main slate on FanDuel and identifies his top plays and GPP targets.
Chris Bennett digs into the betting odds and trends, along with his best bets, for Saturday's ACC clash between Clemson and Louisville .
Here are our Illinois vs Purdue betting odds, picks, and predictions for Week 11. This article includes best bets and betting picks for Illinois vs Purdue.
Jeff Edgerton breaks down the college football Week 11 odds and digs into his best bets for the action.
Greg Vara breaks down the betting odds and angles for Saturday's LSU-Arkansas matchup as the Tigers look to avoid the proverbial letdown after a big win.
John McKechnie lines up his best plays and GPP targets for Saturday's 14-game college football DFS slate on DraftKings.
Jeff Edgerton lines up his best college football DFS plays and lineup strategies for Friday's slate as Week 11 rolls on.
Maryland travels to Penn State in Week 11 and Tom Snodgrass is here to dig into the odds and break down his best bets for this Big Ten clash.
Chris Morgan digs into the betting odds for Saturday's key matchup between Tulane and UCF with New Year's Six bowl implications on the line.
The College Cappers break down their best college football bets for Week 11 with picks against the spread, totals and more.
Jeff Edgerton breaks down his best plays and value targets, along with a few lineup strategies, for Thursday night's college football DFS action.
John McKechnie digs into Wednesday's college football DFS slate with MACtion taking center stage.
Chris Morgan breaks down the toughest lineup decisions from each conference heading into Week 11 of the college football season. Can Kayshon Boutte take advantage of a favorable matchup vs. Arkansas?
Jeff Edgerton lines up his best college football DFS plays for Tuesday's MACtion slate, including a look at Akron's DJ Irons against Eastern Michigan.
Nick Grays finds the best late-season pickups on the waiver wire for season-long college football leagues, including a look at the Notre Dame backfield.