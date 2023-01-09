NCAA Football Articles

Pac-12 fantasy football preview, sleepers, rankings and position battles for 2026 as new teams and coaches reshape the conference.
2026 AAC fantasy football preview with sleepers, position battles, and all-conference picks to target hidden gems before your draft.
See which states are most excited for college football in 2026, with a usual suspect leading RotoWire's Google Trends fan excitement rankings.
2026 Mountain West fantasy football rankings, sleepers and position battles to target for breakout players and draft-day value.
This 12-team college fantasy football mock draft covers all 18 rounds across the Power 4 conferences, with an interactive draft board, value picks, and reaches.
2026 MAC College Fantasy Football preview with rankings, sleepers, and key battles to target for draft day value and breakout players.
We tracked every preseason AP Top 25 team from 2014–2025 — how often they finish ranked, make the Playoff, and win the title. The results will surprise you.
Sun Belt fantasy football preview: top 2026 all-conference picks, sleepers, and key position battles to target in your college fantasy draft.
2026 C-USA fantasy football sleepers: uncover breakout QBs, RBs and WRs, key position battles, and draft targets to gain an edge.
2026 SEC fantasy football preview: All-Conference picks, sleepers, rankings, and key position battles for your college draft strategy.
See the homegrown percentage of every FBS team in 2026, ranked high to low, plus the average by conference. San Jose State is highest, Hawaii the lowest.
2026 Big 12 fantasy football preview: top sleepers, breakout players, rankings and key position battles to watch before your draft.
2026 ACC fantasy football preview: rankings, sleepers, position battles and draft tips for Miami, Clemson, Louisville and more.
Big Ten 2026 preview: All-Big Ten picks, fantasy sleepers, and key position battles every college football fan should watch.
2026 college fantasy football TE rankings, projections and draft outlooks to help you target breakout tight ends and win your league.
RotoWire's 2026 Injury Risk Index ranks all 68 Power Four college football teams by injuries, travel, roster age and turf exposure. See where your team lands.
2026 College Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Jeremiah Smith leads a deep top 40 with projections, breakouts, and key draft insights.
2026 college fantasy football running back rankings, sleepers and outlooks to help you draft smarter in your leagues.
Pac-12 fantasy football preview, sleepers, rankings and position battles for 2026 as new teams and coaches reshape the conference.
2026 AAC fantasy football preview with sleepers, position battles, and all-conference picks to target hidden gems before your draft.
See which states are most excited for college football in 2026, with a usual suspect leading RotoWire's Google Trends fan excitement rankings.
2026 Mountain West fantasy football rankings, sleepers and position battles to target for breakout players and draft-day value.
This 12-team college fantasy football mock draft covers all 18 rounds across the Power 4 conferences, with an interactive draft board, value picks, and reaches.
2026 MAC College Fantasy Football preview with rankings, sleepers, and key battles to target for draft day value and breakout players.
We tracked every preseason AP Top 25 team from 2014–2025 — how often they finish ranked, make the Playoff, and win the title. The results will surprise you.
Sun Belt fantasy football preview: top 2026 all-conference picks, sleepers, and key position battles to target in your college fantasy draft.
2026 C-USA fantasy football sleepers: uncover breakout QBs, RBs and WRs, key position battles, and draft targets to gain an edge.
2026 SEC fantasy football preview: All-Conference picks, sleepers, rankings, and key position battles for your college draft strategy.
See the homegrown percentage of every FBS team in 2026, ranked high to low, plus the average by conference. San Jose State is highest, Hawaii the lowest.
2026 Big 12 fantasy football preview: top sleepers, breakout players, rankings and key position battles to watch before your draft.
2026 ACC fantasy football preview: rankings, sleepers, position battles and draft tips for Miami, Clemson, Louisville and more.
Big Ten 2026 preview: All-Big Ten picks, fantasy sleepers, and key position battles every college football fan should watch.
2026 college fantasy football TE rankings, projections and draft outlooks to help you target breakout tight ends and win your league.
RotoWire's 2026 Injury Risk Index ranks all 68 Power Four college football teams by injuries, travel, roster age and turf exposure. See where your team lands.
2026 College Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Jeremiah Smith leads a deep top 40 with projections, breakouts, and key draft insights.
2026 college fantasy football running back rankings, sleepers and outlooks to help you draft smarter in your leagues.
Find the best Underdog Fantasy plays for the College Football Playoff National Championship between Miami and Indiana.
College football National Championship Game DFS picks and strategy on DraftKings and FanDuel as the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes square off Monday night
College Football DFS picks for Friday's Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal showdown slate featuring Indiana versus Oregon. Fernando Mendoza has beenhot and should be worth a look, but who else should you target?
The College Football Playoff semifinals are here. Dive into the CFB DFS action on DraftKings and FanDuel for Ole Miss vs Miami and Indiana vs Oregon.
College football DFS showdown picks for Miami versus Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. Kewan Lacy has run well against tough defenses recently and may need to do so again.
Find the best Underdog Fantasy plays for each of the remaining teams in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
College football DFS picks for Friday's four-game slate of bowl games. Brad Jackson could put his dual-threat ability on display in the Armed Forces Bowl, plus other expert selections for the contests.
FanDuel college football DFS picks for Friday, January 2. Noah Fifita ccould have a big day in store versus SMU in the Holiday Bowl, plus other expert selections for the slate.
New Year's Day college football DFS picks for the CFP quarterfinal matchups. Ty Simpson faces a stout Indiana defense against the run, making Simpson a potential contratrion play with a hefty passing volume.
College Football DFS Picks for the trio of CFP quarterfinal matchups Thursday, January 1. Fernando Mendoza is fresh off a Heisman Trophy award and looking to lead Indiana's first playoff win.
Find the best Underdog Fantasy plays for each game in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
College football DFS picks for Wednesday's slate of college football games on FanDuel. Arch Manning has heated up down the stretch and could have another big day in store in the bowl against Michigan.
College football DFS picks for the Wednesday, December 31 slate of games on DraftKings. Devon Dampier could run wild against the Cornhuskers, but who else should you be targeting?
College football DFS picks for Tuesday's slate of bowl games on DraftKings and FanDuel. Luke Altmyer
College football DFS picks for Saturday's hefty slate of bowl contests. Ahmad Hardy could have another big showing to close out 2025 against Virginia, but check out other candidates to fill your DFS lineups.
College Football DFS picks for Saturday's slate of bowl games. With Nicholas Singleton sitting out the contest, Kaytron Allen could have a big day in store. Who else is on the target list?
College football DFS Picks for Friday's slate of bowl games. FIU's Kejon Owens is an attractive target in the First Responder Bowl. What other values are there?
College football DFS Picks for Tuesday's slate of bowl games. Parker Navarro is the most expensive under center but well worth the price of admission. Who else should you target on DraftKings and FanDuel?
See the homegrown percentage of every FBS team in 2026, ranked high to low, plus the average by conference. San Jose State is highest, Hawaii the lowest.
See the average age of all 138 FBS teams in 2026, ranked oldest to youngest, plus average age by conference. UTSA is the oldest, Georgia the youngest.
RotoWire used follower counts from Instagram and X to create a social media hype power ranking system for college football teams' official accounts.
RotoWire ranks the 20 most hated coaches in college football for 2026 -- from Lane Kiffin to Deion Sanders -- based on fan sentiment and a 500-person survey.
See which college football teams gained the most followers this offseason, led by Indiana, and what the social media rankings mean for 2026.
See the most hated college football team in every state with an interactive map, rivalry insights, and why Notre Dame tops America’s villains.
Ranked: the most hostile Big Ten football stadiums for 2026-27. Who comes out on top and how do the full rankings fall for this fall?
We ran 100 season simulations and used DraftKings 2027 national title odds to project CFP appearances, title-game trips, and championships for top contenders.
National Championship Game odds, picks and predictions for Monday's showdown between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
CFP picks, predictions and best bets as the semifinals pit two Big Ten foes in Indiana versus Oregon in the Peach Bowl, with a trip to the National Championship Game on the line.
Fiesta Bowl odds, picks, predictions and best bets for the CFP Semifinal matchup featuring Ole Miss versus Miami, with a trip to the National Championship Game on the line.
Holiday Bowl picks, predictions and best bets in a game featuring Arizona and SMU. The ACC looks to flex some muscle, while the Big 12 tries to finish strong.
Duke's Mayo Bowl picks, predictions and best bets in a game featuring Wake Forest against Mississippi State. Will the ACC earn another postseason victory?
Get ChatGPT-powered CFP predictions: Simulated outcomes for each semifinal Playoff matchup, odds, and expert college football betting insight.
Liberty Bowl picks, predictions and best bets in a game featuring Navy and Cincinnati. Will the service academy finish strong against a depleted Bearcats side?
Rose Bowl picks, predictions and best bets featuring Georgia vs Ole Miss as the two SEC foes vie for a spot in the CFP semifinals. Can Gunner Stockton lead the Dawgs to another appearance among the final four?
The Rose Bowl kicks off New Year's Day, featuring Alabama versus Indiana as the Big Ten and SEC clash with a trip to the CFP semifinal on the line. Get expert picks, predictions and best bets for the contest.
The Orange Bowl kicks off the CFP action Thursday, featuring Oregon versus Texas Tech with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Check out our expert picks, predictions and best bets for the contest.
Get the latest odds, betting picks, and more for tonight's CFP Title Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs.
The Army Navy betting guide with the picks, predictions, and best bets. Sign up using the best sports betting promo codes to place your bets today.