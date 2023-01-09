NCAA Football Articles

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Pac-12 Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
Pac-12 Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
Today
Today
Pac-12 fantasy football preview, sleepers, rankings and position battles for 2026 as new teams and coaches reshape the conference.
AAC Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
AAC Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
Yesterday
Yesterday
2026 AAC fantasy football preview with sleepers, position battles, and all-conference picks to target hidden gems before your draft.
College Football Fan Excitement Rankings: Alabama Tops the List
College Football Fan Excitement Rankings: Alabama Tops the List
Yesterday
Yesterday
See which states are most excited for college football in 2026, with a usual suspect leading RotoWire's Google Trends fan excitement rankings.
Mountain West Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
Mountain West Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
2 days ago
2 days ago
2026 Mountain West fantasy football rankings, sleepers and position battles to target for breakout players and draft-day value.
12-Team College Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Full Board, Values & Reaches
12-Team College Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Full Board, Values & Reaches
5 days ago
5 days ago
This 12-team college fantasy football mock draft covers all 18 rounds across the Power 4 conferences, with an interactive draft board, value picks, and reaches.
MAC Conference Preview 2026: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
MAC Conference Preview 2026: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
5 days ago
5 days ago
2026 MAC College Fantasy Football preview with rankings, sleepers, and key battles to target for draft day value and breakout players.
How Reliable Is the Preseason Poll? 12 Years of Playoff-Era Data
How Reliable Is the Preseason Poll? 12 Years of Playoff-Era Data
6 days ago
6 days ago
We tracked every preseason AP Top 25 team from 2014–2025 — how often they finish ranked, make the Playoff, and win the title. The results will surprise you.
2026 Sun Belt Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
2026 Sun Belt Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
6 days ago
6 days ago
Sun Belt fantasy football preview: top 2026 all-conference picks, sleepers, and key position battles to target in your college fantasy draft.
2026 Conference USA Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
2026 Conference USA Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
7 days ago
7 days ago
2026 C-USA fantasy football sleepers: uncover breakout QBs, RBs and WRs, key position battles, and draft targets to gain an edge.
2026 SEC Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
2026 SEC Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
8 days ago
8 days ago
2026 SEC fantasy football preview: All-Conference picks, sleepers, rankings, and key position battles for your college draft strategy.
Homegrown Percentage of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)
Homegrown Percentage of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)
9 days ago
9 days ago
See the homegrown percentage of every FBS team in 2026, ranked high to low, plus the average by conference. San Jose State is highest, Hawaii the lowest.
2026 Big 12 Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
2026 Big 12 Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
9 days ago
9 days ago
2026 Big 12 fantasy football preview: top sleepers, breakout players, rankings and key position battles to watch before your draft.
2026 ACC Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
2026 ACC Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
12 days ago
12 days ago
2026 ACC fantasy football preview: rankings, sleepers, position battles and draft tips for Miami, Clemson, Louisville and more.
2026 Big Ten Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
2026 Big Ten Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
13 days ago
13 days ago
Big Ten 2026 preview: All-Big Ten picks, fantasy sleepers, and key position battles every college football fan should watch.
College Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Tight Ends
College Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Tight Ends
14 days ago
14 days ago
2026 college fantasy football TE rankings, projections and draft outlooks to help you target breakout tight ends and win your league.
The Most Injury-Prone Power Four Teams for 2026
The Most Injury-Prone Power Four Teams for 2026
14 days ago
14 days ago
RotoWire's 2026 Injury Risk Index ranks all 68 Power Four college football teams by injuries, travel, roster age and turf exposure. See where your team lands.
College Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Wide Receivers
College Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Wide Receivers
15 days ago
15 days ago
2026 College Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Jeremiah Smith leads a deep top 40 with projections, breakouts, and key draft insights.
College Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Running Backs
College Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Running Backs
16 days ago
16 days ago
2026 college fantasy football running back rankings, sleepers and outlooks to help you draft smarter in your leagues.
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Pac-12 Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
Pac-12 Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
Today
Today
Pac-12 fantasy football preview, sleepers, rankings and position battles for 2026 as new teams and coaches reshape the conference.
AAC Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
AAC Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
Yesterday
Yesterday
2026 AAC fantasy football preview with sleepers, position battles, and all-conference picks to target hidden gems before your draft.
College Football Fan Excitement Rankings: Alabama Tops the List
College Football Fan Excitement Rankings: Alabama Tops the List
Yesterday
Yesterday
See which states are most excited for college football in 2026, with a usual suspect leading RotoWire's Google Trends fan excitement rankings.
Mountain West Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
Mountain West Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
2 days ago
2 days ago
2026 Mountain West fantasy football rankings, sleepers and position battles to target for breakout players and draft-day value.
12-Team College Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Full Board, Values & Reaches
12-Team College Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Full Board, Values & Reaches
5 days ago
5 days ago
This 12-team college fantasy football mock draft covers all 18 rounds across the Power 4 conferences, with an interactive draft board, value picks, and reaches.
MAC Conference Preview 2026: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
MAC Conference Preview 2026: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
5 days ago
5 days ago
2026 MAC College Fantasy Football preview with rankings, sleepers, and key battles to target for draft day value and breakout players.
How Reliable Is the Preseason Poll? 12 Years of Playoff-Era Data
How Reliable Is the Preseason Poll? 12 Years of Playoff-Era Data
6 days ago
6 days ago
We tracked every preseason AP Top 25 team from 2014–2025 — how often they finish ranked, make the Playoff, and win the title. The results will surprise you.
2026 Sun Belt Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
2026 Sun Belt Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
6 days ago
6 days ago
Sun Belt fantasy football preview: top 2026 all-conference picks, sleepers, and key position battles to target in your college fantasy draft.
2026 Conference USA Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
2026 Conference USA Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
7 days ago
7 days ago
2026 C-USA fantasy football sleepers: uncover breakout QBs, RBs and WRs, key position battles, and draft targets to gain an edge.
2026 SEC Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
2026 SEC Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
8 days ago
8 days ago
2026 SEC fantasy football preview: All-Conference picks, sleepers, rankings, and key position battles for your college draft strategy.
Homegrown Percentage of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)
Homegrown Percentage of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)
9 days ago
9 days ago
See the homegrown percentage of every FBS team in 2026, ranked high to low, plus the average by conference. San Jose State is highest, Hawaii the lowest.
2026 Big 12 Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
2026 Big 12 Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles, and All-Conference Teams
9 days ago
9 days ago
2026 Big 12 fantasy football preview: top sleepers, breakout players, rankings and key position battles to watch before your draft.
2026 ACC Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
2026 ACC Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
12 days ago
12 days ago
2026 ACC fantasy football preview: rankings, sleepers, position battles and draft tips for Miami, Clemson, Louisville and more.
2026 Big Ten Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
2026 Big Ten Conference Preview: Sleepers, Position Battles and All-Conference Teams
13 days ago
13 days ago
Big Ten 2026 preview: All-Big Ten picks, fantasy sleepers, and key position battles every college football fan should watch.
College Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Tight Ends
College Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Tight Ends
14 days ago
14 days ago
2026 college fantasy football TE rankings, projections and draft outlooks to help you target breakout tight ends and win your league.
The Most Injury-Prone Power Four Teams for 2026
The Most Injury-Prone Power Four Teams for 2026
14 days ago
14 days ago
RotoWire's 2026 Injury Risk Index ranks all 68 Power Four college football teams by injuries, travel, roster age and turf exposure. See where your team lands.
College Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Wide Receivers
College Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Wide Receivers
15 days ago
15 days ago
2026 College Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Jeremiah Smith leads a deep top 40 with projections, breakouts, and key draft insights.
College Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Running Backs
College Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Running Backs
16 days ago
16 days ago
2026 college fantasy football running back rankings, sleepers and outlooks to help you draft smarter in your leagues.
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DFS College Football: Underdog Fantasy Picks for the College Football Playoff Championship
DFS College Football: Underdog Fantasy Picks for the College Football Playoff Championship
206 days ago
206 days ago
Find the best Underdog Fantasy plays for the College Football Playoff National Championship between Miami and Indiana.
College Football National Championship Game DFS Picks | RotoWire
College Football National Championship Game DFS Picks | RotoWire
206 days ago
206 days ago
College football National Championship Game DFS picks and strategy on DraftKings and FanDuel as the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes square off Monday night
College Football DFS Picks: Indiana vs Oregon CFP Semifinal Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel
College Football DFS Picks: Indiana vs Oregon CFP Semifinal Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel
215 days ago
215 days ago
College Football DFS picks for Friday's Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal showdown slate featuring Indiana versus Oregon. Fernando Mendoza has beenhot and should be worth a look, but who else should you target?
College Football DFS: CFP Semifinal on DraftKings and FanDuel
College Football DFS: CFP Semifinal on DraftKings and FanDuel
216 days ago
216 days ago
The College Football Playoff semifinals are here. Dive into the CFB DFS action on DraftKings and FanDuel for Ole Miss vs Miami and Indiana vs Oregon.
College Football DFS: Miami vs. Ole Miss Showdown Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel
College Football DFS: Miami vs. Ole Miss Showdown Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel
217 days ago
217 days ago
College football DFS showdown picks for Miami versus Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. Kewan Lacy has run well against tough defenses recently and may need to do so again.
DFS College Football: Underdog Fantasy Picks for the College Football Playoff Semifinals
DFS College Football: Underdog Fantasy Picks for the College Football Playoff Semifinals
217 days ago
217 days ago
Find the best Underdog Fantasy plays for each of the remaining teams in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
College Football DFS: DraftKings Picks and Strategy for Friday, January 2
College Football DFS: DraftKings Picks and Strategy for Friday, January 2
223 days ago
223 days ago
College football DFS picks for Friday's four-game slate of bowl games. Brad Jackson could put his dual-threat ability on display in the Armed Forces Bowl, plus other expert selections for the contests.
College Football DFS: FanDuel Picks and Strategy for Friday, January 2
College Football DFS: FanDuel Picks and Strategy for Friday, January 2
223 days ago
223 days ago
FanDuel college football DFS picks for Friday, January 2. Noah Fifita ccould have a big day in store versus SMU in the Holiday Bowl, plus other expert selections for the slate.
College Football DFS: FanDuel Picks and Strategy for New Year's Day
College Football DFS: FanDuel Picks and Strategy for New Year's Day
224 days ago
224 days ago
New Year's Day college football DFS picks for the CFP quarterfinal matchups. Ty Simpson faces a stout Indiana defense against the run, making Simpson a potential contratrion play with a hefty passing volume.
DraftKings College Football DFS Plays and Strategy for New Year's Day
DraftKings College Football DFS Plays and Strategy for New Year's Day
224 days ago
224 days ago
College Football DFS Picks for the trio of CFP quarterfinal matchups Thursday, January 1. Fernando Mendoza is fresh off a Heisman Trophy award and looking to lead Indiana's first playoff win.
DFS College Football: Underdog Fantasy Picks for the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
DFS College Football: Underdog Fantasy Picks for the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
224 days ago
224 days ago
Find the best Underdog Fantasy plays for each game in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
College Football DFS: FanDuel Picks and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
College Football DFS: FanDuel Picks and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
225 days ago
225 days ago
College football DFS picks for Wednesday's slate of college football games on FanDuel. Arch Manning has heated up down the stretch and could have another big day in store in the bowl against Michigan.
DraftKings College Football DFS Picks and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
DraftKings College Football DFS Picks and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
225 days ago
225 days ago
College football DFS picks for the Wednesday, December 31 slate of games on DraftKings. Devon Dampier could run wild against the Cornhuskers, but who else should you be targeting?
Tuesday College Football DFS Bowl Picks: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Plays
Tuesday College Football DFS Bowl Picks: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Plays
226 days ago
226 days ago
College football DFS picks for Tuesday's slate of bowl games on DraftKings and FanDuel. Luke Altmyer
College Football DFS: FanDuel Picks and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
College Football DFS: FanDuel Picks and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
229 days ago
229 days ago
College football DFS picks for Saturday's hefty slate of bowl contests. Ahmad Hardy could have another big showing to close out 2025 against Virginia, but check out other candidates to fill your DFS lineups.
College Football DFS: DraftKings Bowl Game Picks and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
College Football DFS: DraftKings Bowl Game Picks and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
229 days ago
229 days ago
College Football DFS picks for Saturday's slate of bowl games. With Nicholas Singleton sitting out the contest, Kaytron Allen could have a big day in store. Who else is on the target list?
College Football DFS: Draftkings and Fanduel Picks Strategy for Friday, December 26
College Football DFS: Draftkings and Fanduel Picks Strategy for Friday, December 26
230 days ago
230 days ago
College football DFS Picks for Friday's slate of bowl games. FIU's Kejon Owens is an attractive target in the First Responder Bowl. What other values are there?
College Football DFS: DraftKings and FanDuel Picks and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
College Football DFS: DraftKings and FanDuel Picks and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
233 days ago
233 days ago
College football DFS Picks for Tuesday's slate of bowl games. Parker Navarro is the most expensive under center but well worth the price of admission. Who else should you target on DraftKings and FanDuel?
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Homegrown Percentage of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)
Homegrown Percentage of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)
9 days ago
9 days ago
See the homegrown percentage of every FBS team in 2026, ranked high to low, plus the average by conference. San Jose State is highest, Hawaii the lowest.
Average Age of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)
Average Age of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)
33 days ago
33 days ago
See the average age of all 138 FBS teams in 2026, ranked oldest to youngest, plus average age by conference. UTSA is the oldest, Georgia the youngest.
Which G6 and Independent College Football Teams Gained the Most Followers This Offseason?
Which G6 and Independent College Football Teams Gained the Most Followers This Offseason?
34 days ago
34 days ago
RotoWire used follower counts from Instagram and X to create a social media hype power ranking system for college football teams' official accounts.
The 20 Most Hated Coaches in College Football (2026)
The 20 Most Hated Coaches in College Football (2026)
34 days ago
34 days ago
RotoWire ranks the 20 most hated coaches in college football for 2026 -- from Lane Kiffin to Deion Sanders -- based on fan sentiment and a 500-person survey.
Which College Football Teams Gained the Most Followers This Offseason?
Which College Football Teams Gained the Most Followers This Offseason?
36 days ago
36 days ago
See which college football teams gained the most followers this offseason, led by Indiana, and what the social media rankings mean for 2026.
Most Hated College Football Teams: A State-by-State Map of America's Villains
Most Hated College Football Teams: A State-by-State Map of America's Villains
77 days ago
77 days ago
See the most hated college football team in every state with an interactive map, rivalry insights, and why Notre Dame tops America’s villains.
Most Hostile Big Ten Football Stadiums 2026-27, Ranked
Most Hostile Big Ten Football Stadiums 2026-27, Ranked
114 days ago
114 days ago
Ranked: the most hostile Big Ten football stadiums for 2026-27. Who comes out on top and how do the full rankings fall for this fall?
2027 CFB Title Odds: 100 Simulations of the 12-Team CFP
2027 CFB Title Odds: 100 Simulations of the 12-Team CFP
202 days ago
202 days ago
We ran 100 season simulations and used DraftKings 2027 national title odds to project CFP appearances, title-game trips, and championships for top contenders.
National Championship Picks and Predictions: Miami vs. Indiana
National Championship Picks and Predictions: Miami vs. Indiana
205 days ago
205 days ago
National Championship Game odds, picks and predictions for Monday's showdown between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Indiana vs Oregon CFP Semifinal Picks and Predictions for the Peach Bowl
Indiana vs Oregon CFP Semifinal Picks and Predictions for the Peach Bowl
215 days ago
215 days ago
CFP picks, predictions and best bets as the semifinals pit two Big Ten foes in Indiana versus Oregon in the Peach Bowl, with a trip to the National Championship Game on the line.
Miami vs. Ole Miss Picks and Predictions for the Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal
Miami vs. Ole Miss Picks and Predictions for the Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal
216 days ago
216 days ago
Fiesta Bowl odds, picks, predictions and best bets for the CFP Semifinal matchup featuring Ole Miss versus Miami, with a trip to the National Championship Game on the line.
Arizona vs SMU Picks and Predictions for the Holiday Bowl
Arizona vs SMU Picks and Predictions for the Holiday Bowl
222 days ago
222 days ago
Holiday Bowl picks, predictions and best bets in a game featuring Arizona and SMU. The ACC looks to flex some muscle, while the Big 12 tries to finish strong.
Wake Forest vs Mississippi State Picks and Predictions for the Duke's Mayo Bowl
Wake Forest vs Mississippi State Picks and Predictions for the Duke's Mayo Bowl
222 days ago
222 days ago
Duke's Mayo Bowl picks, predictions and best bets in a game featuring Wake Forest against Mississippi State. Will the ACC earn another postseason victory?
CFP Semifinals: ChatGPT Simulated Results and Predictions
CFP Semifinals: ChatGPT Simulated Results and Predictions
222 days ago
222 days ago
Get ChatGPT-powered CFP predictions: Simulated outcomes for each semifinal Playoff matchup, odds, and expert college football betting insight.
Cincinnati vs Navy Picks and Predictions for the Liberty Bowl
Cincinnati vs Navy Picks and Predictions for the Liberty Bowl
222 days ago
222 days ago
Liberty Bowl picks, predictions and best bets in a game featuring Navy and Cincinnati. Will the service academy finish strong against a depleted Bearcats side?
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Picks and Predictions for the Sugar Bowl
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Picks and Predictions for the Sugar Bowl
223 days ago
223 days ago
Rose Bowl picks, predictions and best bets featuring Georgia vs Ole Miss as the two SEC foes vie for a spot in the CFP semifinals. Can Gunner Stockton lead the Dawgs to another appearance among the final four?
Alabama vs. Indiana Picks and Predictions for the Rose Bowl
Alabama vs. Indiana Picks and Predictions for the Rose Bowl
223 days ago
223 days ago
The Rose Bowl kicks off New Year's Day, featuring Alabama versus Indiana as the Big Ten and SEC clash with a trip to the CFP semifinal on the line. Get expert picks, predictions and best bets for the contest.
Oregon vs Texas Tech Picks and Predictions for the Orange Bowl
Oregon vs Texas Tech Picks and Predictions for the Orange Bowl
223 days ago
223 days ago
The Orange Bowl kicks off the CFP action Thursday, featuring Oregon versus Texas Tech with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Check out our expert picks, predictions and best bets for the contest.
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Georgia vs TCU Betting Picks For the CFP Title Game
Georgia vs TCU Betting Picks For the CFP Title Game
January 9, 2023
January 9, 2023
Get the latest odds, betting picks, and more for tonight's CFP Title Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs.
Army Navy Betting Guide: Picks, Predictions, And Best Bets
Army Navy Betting Guide: Picks, Predictions, And Best Bets
December 10, 2022
December 10, 2022
The Army Navy betting guide with the picks, predictions, and best bets. Sign up using the best sports betting promo codes to place your bets today.
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