College Football Fantasy Five: Flying Under the Radar in the SEC for 2024

This article is part of our College Football Fantasy Five series.

College Football Fantasy Five: Underrated SEC Players for College Fantasy Football 2024

With just over a month to go before we start delving right into college fantasy football drafts, it's time to take stock of each of the major conferences as well as the other conferences to determine what players should be on your radar in later rounds. It would be easy to go ahead and recommend the highest projected/rated players, but we won't do just that, we'll go even deeper into our projections to recognize some players with huge upside entering the 2024 season.

Top Projected Players in the SEC

Quarterback

1.) Jaxson Dart, Mississippi

2.) Jalen Milroe, Alabama

3.) Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma

Running Back

1.) CJ Baxter, Texas

2.) Gavin Sawchuk, Oklahoma

3.) Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

Wide Receiver

1.) Luther Burden, Missouri

2.) Eugene Wilson, Florida

3.) Kyren Lacy, LSU

TE

1.) Benjamin Yurosek, Georgia

College Fantasy Football Tools

Under The Radar and Undervalued SEC Players for 2024

5.) Dane Key, WR, Kentucky

Key was surprisingly effective against some tough SEC defenses during the 2023 season. Over his last six games, including the entertaining bowl game against Clemson, he averaged 4.2 catches on 6.2 targets for 59 yards and nearly a touchdown per game. He had four scores scattered over that stretch.

The Wildcats welcome in a new offensive coordinator (Bush Hamdan from Boise State) who will be looking to speed up the offense and Key will be pivotal to that plan. Hamdan's Boise State offense ranked 16th in the nation at 6.6 offensive yards per play. If Georgia transfer QB Brock Vandagriff or Rutgers transfer QB Gavin Wimsatt can be effective, Key will have a great year.

Dane Key #6 WR, Kentucky, with the GROWN MAN rep 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vupr357wbL — Daniel Harms🏈 (@InHarmsWay19) June 27, 2024

4.) Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M

The SEC is loaded with productive quarterbacks in 2024 and the one that no one is really talking about is Weigman. A lower leg injury forced him out of most of the 2023 season; however, when he was healthy, he was an impressive quarterback.

In just nine games of action, he had 18 total touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Aggies have one of the better offensive lines in the conference and a deep backfield which should all help ease Weigman back in. Even if he struggles in the season-opener against Notre Dame, I think he'll turn it around and have a breakout season.

Any list without Conner Weigman as a top 5 quarterback in college football next season is wrong #GigEm pic.twitter.com/6SXa6Wvg5F — Clint Brewster (@clintbrew247) February 8, 2024

3.) Caden Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss

It's going to be more difficult to roster QB Jaxson Dart, RB Ulysses Bentley, WR Tre Harris, or even WR Antwane Wells, so go with the next best thing in Prieskorn. Great tight ends are historically scarce in CFF and there's a chance Prieskorn will be the most productive in the entire conference. He ended the 2023 regular season on fire with at least one touchdown in each of his last three games. He was unstoppable in the bowl game versus Penn State with 10 catches on 11 targets for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Caden Prieskorn days away from Ole Miss Football 🔥pic.twitter.com/26eQMAZq8V — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) June 6, 2024

2.) Dillon Bell, Georgia, WR

I like what I saw from Bell in the Orange Bowl as he corralled five catches on a career-high seven targets for 86 yards. He has a Heisman-Hopeful QB in Carson Beck and you will have a hard time telling me that the Bulldogs are not the best in the SEC. I can't wait to see them open the season against Clemson on August 31st.

While Dominic Lovett is the top returning pass-catcher, I like Bell more in fantasy drafts because you will be able to get him a bit later and this offense is going to be far better than you think. Moreover, Bell has the ability to do cool things like throw touchdown passes as well.

Dillon bell will be the most versatile player in 2024 .. 🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/rbwjnptbJd — Coach T (@TheRealRashaud) January 22, 2024

1.) Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

Hunter is one of the most experienced backs in the entire SEC Conference with a combined 263 carries for 1,584 yards (6.0 YPC) and 14 touchdowns over his past two seasons. He's also been useful in the passing game with 35 catches on 49 targets for 342 yards and two scoring receptions.

The best part is that he's likely going to be slept on in upcoming drafts because Auburn is probably not going to compete in a stacked SEC in 2024. Hunter will be the Tigers' best playmaker and will get tons of touches in Hugh Freeze's fantasy-friendly offense.