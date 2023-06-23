Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2023-24: Early Top 150 NBA Fantasy Draft Ranks

1 Nikola Jokic DEN C The gap between Jokic and the rest of the league may not have been as large last season, but the reigning Finals MVP is the clear No.1 pick in most formats.

2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC G SGA led the NBA in made free-throws (90.5% FT) last season while adding 31.4 PPG, 4.4 APG, 4.8 RPG and 2.6 combined steals/blocks per game. With the Thunder no longer tanking, he's officially cleared for takeoff.

3 Joel Embiid PHI C The big man has been a top-five fantasy player for three straight seasons, though durability is a lingering concern.

4 Stephen Curry GSW G Like other aging superstars, Curry has battled injuries in each of the last few seasons, but he's displayed few -- if any -- signs of slowing down from a production standpoint.

5 Kevin Durant PHO F Durant is a top-five fantasy player when healthy, but the soon-to-be-35-year-old has averaged only 45 games played over the last three seasons.

6 Luka Doncic DAL G Free-throw percentage remains a hindrance, but few players can match Doncic's ultra-elite counting stats production.

7 Jayson Tatum BOS F While he may not have 'No. 1 overall player' upside, Tatum is as durable and reliable as it gets in the first round of fantasy drafts.

8 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL F The two-time MVP took a step back at the free-throw line last season, so drafting him in roto leagues requires some strategy. Nonetheless, Antetokounmpo remains a counting-stat machine.

9 Damian Lillard POR G Coming off of an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign, Lillard clearly re-established himself as a first-round fantasy pick, posting career-highs in points and made threes per game.

10 Anthony Davis LAL C In 2022-23, Davis issued a stern reminder of just how dominant he can be when fully healthy and engaged. Even so, he's missed 92 games over the last three seasons.

11 Tyrese Haliburton IND G Prior to an injury in mid-January, Haliburton was a top-10 fantasy player, averaging 20.3 PPG, 10.3 APG, 1.8 SPG and 3.0 3PM/G with a limited supporting cast.

12 James Harden PHI G While Harden may be slightly past his prime, he remains an extremely high-floor fantasy player. The last time he didn't return first-round per-game fantasy value was 2011-12.

13 Donovan Mitchell CLE G Despite teaming up with another star guard in Darius Garland, Mitchell ripped off 28.3 PPG and 3.6 3PM/G en route to the best fantasy season of his career in 2022-23.

14 Domantas Sabonis SAC C The big man doesn't shoot threes or block shots, but he shot 61.5% from the field last season while leading the league in rebounding (12.3 RPG) and adding 19.1 PPG and 7.3 APG.

15 Jaren Jackson MEM C After missing the first 14 games of last season, Jackson had only five absences the rest of the way. The reigning DPOY led the NBA in blocks per game and block rate for the second consecutive year.

16 LaMelo Ball CHA G Ankle issues caused Ball to appear in only 36 games, but he put up another strong statistical campaign. He's a 20-and-10 threat every night and made 4.0 threes per game.

17 Mikal Bridges BKN F No one has played in more regular-season games than Bridges over the last five seasons. After arriving in Brooklyn last season, Bridges posted 26.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.9 APG and 2.6 3PM/G with a 47/38/88 shooting line

18 Jimmy Butler MIA F Butler and the Heat's run to the Finals will likely push him up draft boards -- understandable while also coming off a strong regular season. Draft him with caution, though. Injuries remain a concern.

19 Trae Young ATL G Young reached a career-high 10.2 assists per game but oddly regressed as a shooter. He hit just 42.9 percent of his shots overall and 33.5 percent from distance.

20 Devin Booker PHO G The Suns added a third high-usage star, but Booker's numbers could more closely resemble his 2019-20 production, when he averaged 6.5 APG and finished as a clear top-20 fantasy asset.

21 LeBron James LAL F James will turn 39 in December, yet he continues to churn out high-level fantasy production when healthy. However, at this point in his career, fantasy managers should budget for at least 15-to-20 missed games.

22 Lauri Markkanen UTA F The 2022-23 Most Improved Player, Markkanen revitalized his career as the No. 1 option for the rebuilding Jazz. He ranked 23rd in per-game value and should remain in his role as long as Utah doesn't make a big offseason move.

23 Anthony Edwards MIN G The 21-year-old continues to improve and still feels like he has another level to climb. Improving his FT% (75.6% last season) would boost his fantasy value most.

24 Karl-Anthony Towns MIN F/C A calf injury kept Towns sidelined most of the year, and the addition of Rudy Gobert decreased KAT's rebounds and blocks. He was still a strong three-point shooter and set a new high with 4.8 assists per game, but he's not a clear first-round value any longer.

25 Victor Wembanyama SAN F/C The best prospect since LeBron James, there's a chance Wembanyama is fighting for an All-Star spot as a rookie. While games played could be an issue, his defensive upside alone makes him a consideration in this range.

26 Kyrie Irving DAL G By now, fantasy managers know what they're getting into with Irving. He's an extremely high-risk proposition, but the upside is awfully tempting.

27 Paul George LAC F Injuries have now marred four straight seasons for George, but he's a top-20 fantasy value when healthy.

28 Bam Adebayo MIA F/C The only true hole in the big man's stat profile is his lack of three-point shooting, and he's just entering his prime years.

29 Darius Garland CLE G Even with Donovan Mitchell taking over as the Cavs' best offensive player, Garland found success as a high-level No. 2.

30 Fred VanVleet TOR G A top-30 fantasy player over the past four years, VanVleet enters unrestricted free agency this summer. His combination of assists, steals and threes is rare.

31 Brandon Ingram NOR F The former No. 2 overall pick is coming off of his best NBA season, which included career bests in points, assists, free-throw attempts, FG% and 3PT%.

32 Kawhi Leonard LAC F On a per-game basis, Leonard remains one of the best players in the NBA. But drafting him in season-long leagues is not for the faint of heart.

33 Desmond Bane MEM G Bane has carved out his place as the perfect complementary piece in Memphis. With Ja Morant facing a 25-game suspension, Bane will have a long runway of increased usage to begin the season.

34 De'Aaron Fox SAC G Fox's three-ball is still inconsistent, but he formed one of the league's best two-man games with Domantas Sabonis last season. If he can finally become a better shooter and bring his steals back up, Fox could take a step forward.

35 Pascal Siakam TOR F Siakam averaged career highs in points and assists last season, but his defensive numbers suffered and he's failed to make strides as a three-point shooter.

36 Cade Cunningham DET G Cunningham carried a ton of hype into 2022-23, but a lost season due to injury makes him a major question mark.

37 Kristaps Porzingis BOS F Porzingis is quietly coming off his best fantasy season, ranking 14th in per-game value and 15th in total value. However, that was as option 2A in Washington. Now, he's the third option in Boston

38 Myles Turner IND C The Pacers put trade rumors for Turner to rest by inking him to an extension during the best season of his career. He ranked 27th in per-game value and is one of the best three-and-D centers in the NBA.

39 Zion Williamson NOR F A dominant offensive force when healthy, Williamson has played in just 29 total games over the last two seasons.

40 OG Anunoby TOR F Toronto seemed to be fielding offers for Anunoby last season. He's of the best three-and-D wings in the NBA and ranked 41st in per-game fantasy value.

41 DeMar DeRozan CHI F Now in his mid-30s, DeRozan remains lethal in the mid-range and at the free throw line.

42 Jrue Holiday MIL G Holiday remains one of the best two-way guards in the NBA and saw his usage creep up with Khris Middleton missing much of the year. He may be able to shift some focus back to defense with Middleton back.

43 Jaylen Brown BOS F Brown's potential upcoming supermax contract is under scrutiny, but he averaged a career-high 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while matching his high of 3.5 assists.

44 Walker Kessler UTA C Kessler ranked second in the league in block rate and was comfortably a top-50 fantasy value after becoming a full-time starter midway through his rookie season.

45 Dejounte Murray ATL G Murray's fit next to Trae Young is odd, but he still averaged 20.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. It may be difficult for Murray to increase his value from here aside from becoming a more reliable three-point shooter or getting his steal numbers back up.

46 Jalen Brunson NYK G Brunson delivered as the Knicks' starting point guard and was under All-Star consideration. He ranked 53rd in per-game fantasy value.

47 Zach LaVine CHI G LaVine could be moved before next season, but either way he'll remain a high-level scorer who adds other counting stats.

48 Evan Mobley CLE C Mobley didn't make the sophomore leap many hoped for, but he got some Defensive Player of the Year buzz despite playing out of position at power forward. The next step for him is improving his jumper and free-throw efficiency.

49 Jamal Murray DEN G After proving that he's fully back aftern a torn ACL, Murray could push for top-40 value this season.

50 Bradley Beal PHO G Beal's fantasy value tumbled the last two seasons, and teaming up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix won't help his usage rate.

51 Nikola Vucevic CHI C Vucevic has been one of the steadiest centers in the NBA over the past decade, and that didn't change last season. He's a walking 15-10-3 with a three-pointer chipped in.

52 Nic Claxton BKN C The 2019 second-round pick finished as a top-40 player last season thanks to 2.5 blocks per game and an elite field goal percentage (70.5%).

53 Rudy Gobert MIN C Took a step back in his first year in Minnesota, posting his worst per-game fantasy numbers since his age 23 season. Gobert's fit with Karl-Anthony Towns remains questionable.

54 Julius Randle NYK F While Randle is not a plus defender or free-throw shooter, he's a walking 25-10-4 who hit 2.8 threes per game last season. He's also played in 594 of a possible 630 games over the last eight seasons.

55 Jalen Williams OKC F Worked his way into the starting five in mid-December and challenged Paolo Banchero for Rookie of the Year with a strong second half. His usage is somewhat capped with SGA and Giddey around, but Williams puts up nice defensive numbers to keep his fantasy value afloat.

56 Jarrett Allen CLE C Allen's numbers dipped slightly in 2022-23, but he was still one of the better traditional centers in the league. His fit with Evan Mobley isn't ideal, but both players are making it work.

57 Alperen Sengun HOU C After showing flashes as a rookie, Sengun posted 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals+blocks and shot 55.3% from the field in Year 2. With a larger workload (28.9 MPG last season), he'll be a top-50 value.

58 Khris Middleton MIL F It felt like Middleton was never truly healthy last season, but he's been one of the most consistent players in fantasy for much of the last decade.

59 Jordan Poole WAS G While Poole became a meme by the end of the playoffs, he now projects as the No. 1 option on perhaps the NBA's least-talented roster.

60 Tyler Herro MIA G Herro was elevated to a starting role last year, but his numbers didn't change much. He's firmly entrenched as Miami's sparkplug scoring option and a secondary offensive initiator next to Jimmy Butler.

61 Scottie Barnes TOR F Barnes didn't make the second-year leap many expected, but he remains the focal point of a roster that could look much different in 2023-24.

62 Buddy Hield IND G Hield continues to be one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA and rarely misses games. He's ranked as a top-60 player in total value in all but his rookie season.

63 Brook Lopez MIL C Lopez bounced back from what was essentially a lost 2021-22 season to play in 78 games and post a career-high 2.5 blocks per game. Can he do it again at age 35?

64 Josh Giddey OKC G The 20-year-old made a major efficiency leap in Year 2, shooting 48.2% from the field (up from 41.9%) and 32.5% from three (up from 26.3%) in 76 games.

65 Paolo Banchero ORL F The runaway Rookie of the Year was better in real life than fantasy, but his value should catch up as his defense and three-point shooting improve.

66 Deandre Ayton PHO C Should still be a nightly 20-and-10 threat, but those nights may be rarer with Bradley Beal in town. Ayton's lack of defensive stats caps his upside as well.

67 Jerami Grant POR F A free agent this summer, Grant should be a fairly straightforward plug-and-play wherever he ends up. He's averaged 20.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.0 BPG, 2.1 3PM/G over the last three seasons.

68 Anfernee Simons POR G For now at least, the Blazers have Simons, Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe in the backcourt. A big move could be coming, so Simons is in wait-and-see territory after a strong 2022-23 campaign.

69 Jakob Poeltl TOR C Poeltl is an unrestricted free agent, and whether or not the Raptors bring him back may depend on other moving parts. He puts up quality traditional center numbers.

70 Tyrese Maxey PHI G Maxey could have a breakout season if James Harden leaves. If not, Maxey may not have much more room to grow in Philly's offense.

71 Franz Wagner ORL F Wagner should only continue to improve after two strong seasons -- and only five total missed games -- to begin his NBA career.

72 Chet Holmgren OKC F After missing all of last year due to a broken foot, Holmgren projects to be the Thunder's starting center in 2023-24. The 2022 No. 2 pick should, at the very least, be a great shot-blocker right away.

73 CJ McCollum NOR G The veteran averaged a career-high 5.7 assists as New Orleans' point guard, though his two-point efficiency took a slight dip.

74 Devin Vassell SAN G Vassell had a strong start to last season before an injury essentially shut him down after Christmas. With the Wembanyama Era underway in San Antonio, Vassell is a tough evaluation.

75 Cameron Johnson BKN F Projects to be in the highest-usage role of his career in 2023-24. Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals after being dealt to Brooklyn.

76 Clint Capela ATL C While his shot-blocking is no longer elite, Capela is a high-floor option for managers seeking boards and swats.

77 Ja Morant MEM G Morant has been over-drafted the last two seasons, but his 25-game suspension to begin 2023-24 should help regulate his fantasy ADP.

78 Wendell Carter ORL C Injuries are putting a damper on Carter's career, and he appeared in just 57 games last year. However, he managed to reach career marks in scoring and three-point makes.

79 Miles Bridges FA F After sitting out the entire 2022-23 campaign, Bridges will look to pick up where he left off as a top-20 player in total value two seasons ago.

80 Tyus Jones WAS G Arguably the best backup point guard in the NBA, Jones is expected to take on the highest usage of his career on a rebuilding Washington team.

81 Robert Williams BOS C Risk-averse managers will avoid Williams, who has not been able to stay consistently healthy thus far. But his top-40 finish in 2021-22 is tantalizing.

82 Chris Paul GSW G The 38-year-old showed more signs of decline last year, but he's still one of the game's best passers and mid-range shooters. Expecting 2,000 minutes out of the veteran may be asking too much at this point, and he could even come off the bench in Golden State.

83 Jonas Valanciunas NOR C Valanciunas' role fluctuated throughout last season, but he missed only two games and remained a nightly double-double threat while being an efficient free-throw shooter.

84 Scoot Henderson POR G Henderson has potential as a high-level scorer and playmaker right away, but the Blazers need to sort out their crowded backcourt first.

85 Klay Thompson GSW G While durability is a concern, Thompson missed just one of the Warriors' final 42 games and hit a career-best 4.4 threes per game last season (41.5% 3PT).

86 Michael Porter DEN F Porter's 62 appearances were the best of his career, and injuries remain a concern. However, he's one of the most efficient shooters in the NBA and is an underappreciated rebounder.

87 Jalen Green HOU G One of last season's biggest fantasy busts, Green is simply too talented to give up on this early in his career.

88 Kyle Kuzma WAS F Kuzma might be the perfect bad team/good stats player, and that's why fantasy managers are praying he remains a member of the post-Beal Wizards.

89 John Collins ATL F Will this finally be the year Collins gets traded? Atlanta has been reducing his role over the past few years, and he's coming off his worst fantasy season.

90 Tobias Harris PHI F Is he the most boring fantasy player in the NBA? Maybe. Has he also finished inside the top-60 in total value in nine straight seasons? Yes.

91 Draymond Green GSW F Green is coming off his healthiest season since 2016-17 but his defensive numbers slipped, averaging a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks -- his lowest mark since his rookie season.

92 Andrew Wiggins GSW F Multiple injuries and an extended personal absence limited Wiggins to 37 appearances, but he still ranked 82nd in per-game fantasy value through efficient shooting from the field and good defense.

93 Trey Murphy NOR F Zion Williamson missing time opened the door for Murphy to enjoy a breakout sophomore campaign. Over his final 30 games, Murphy posted 18.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.2 SPG and 3.4 3PM/G.

94 D'Angelo Russell LAL G Russell has his flaws, but he's still a good scorer and passer. He's ranked outside of the top 100 just twice in his career.

95 Bojan Bogdanovic DET F With Cade Cunningham missing almost all of his sophomore season, Bogdanovic became Detroit's de facto No. 1 option. That isn't expected to be the case this year, but the veteran is still a capable scorer.

96 Markelle Fultz ORL G Fultz improved as last season went along and finished as a top-75 player behind 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

97 Spencer Dinwiddie BKN G We'll see what the Nets do this offseason, but Dinwiddie ended last season as the de facto No. 2 option behind Mikal Bridges.

98 Steven Adams MEM C Adams is one of the best rebounders -- especially on the offensive boards -- in the NBA. However, his relatively low usage, subpar defensive numbers and horrible free-throw shooting severely cap his upside.

99 Brandon Miller CHA F Miller would be in the discussion for the No. 1 pick if Victor Wembanyama wasn't occupying that spot. He projects as a Paul George-type player out of the gate, but it remains to be seen how quickly he'll adapt to the NBA game.

100 Gary Trent TOR G Trent picked up his player option for 2023-24 and should remain a good source of high-volume threes and steals.

101 Kevin Porter HOU G Quietly ranked 54th in per-game value last season. However, his role will be severely reduced if James Harden comes to town.

102 Marcus Smart MEM G While the defensive-minded guard has his flaws, fantasy managers know what they're getting in Smart at this point in his career, even if it's with a new team.

103 Jusuf Nurkic POR C Nurkic has provided top-100 per-game fantasy numbers over the past half-decade, but he can't stay healthy. The center hasn't played more than 56 games since 2018-19.

104 Collin Sexton UTA G Utah is a difficult team to evaluate, but Sexton should be in a much better position than last season, when he appeared in only one game after the All-Star break.

105 Mitchell Robinson NYK C Robinson can't seem to stay healthy, and while he gets into less foul trouble than he used to, coach Tom Thibodeau was more comfortable with Isaiah Hartenstein in plenty of games.

106 P.J. Washington CHA F Washington is a restricted free agent and has started most of his games for Charlotte, but his role doesn't quite feel secure.

107 Ivica Zubac LAC C There's no flash to Zubac's game, but he's a walking 10-10-1 who doesn't kill you at the free-throw line.

108 Kevin Huerter SAC G Reached career highs in points and threes per game in 2022-23 and should continue being a big part of Sacramento's offense.

109 Austin Reaves LAL G Over his final 30 games last season (including playoffs), Reaves averaged 18.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists with a 50/42/88 shooting line.

110 Jabari Smith HOU F Stuggled for most of the year but put things together in March and April, averaging 15.2 points on 47/36/78 shooting, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

111 Harrison Barnes SAC F Barnes may not have the most fantasy-friendly stat profile, but he rarely misses time (82 GP last season) and has been a top-90 player in five of the last seven seasons.

112 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope DEN G KCP unsurprisingly shot a career-high 42.3 percent from three while playing with Nikola Jokic. He remained great on defense as well, making him someone worth targeting in deeper fantasy formats as a high-floor option.

113 Keldon Johnson SAN F Johnson quietly averaged 22.0 points per game last season, but his percentages and lack of defensive stats cap his fantasy upside. The arrival of Victor Wembanyama also clouds Johnson's outlook.

114 Aaron Gordon DEN F Gordon looked at home in 2022-23, meshing perfectly on both sides of the ball. He may have hit his ceiling with Denver, but that's still someone worth thinking about at the end of standard drafts.

115 Onyeka Okongwu ATL C If this is finally the year Atlanta moves some pieces and unleashes the No. 6 overall pick in 2020, Okongwu could be one of the league's biggest breakouts.

116 Josh Hart NYK F Hart has worked himself into starting-caliber minutes lately, and he seems to have found a culture match in New York.

117 Bennedict Mathurin IND G Mathurin was a better real-life player than fantasy player as a rookie. If he can improve his three-point shooting and add some steals, he has top-100 upside.

118 Mike Conley MIN G Struggled for most of the year but put things together in March and April, averaging 15.2 points on 47/36/78 shooting, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

119 Terry Rozier CHA G Averaged career highs in points and assists with Miles Bridges suspended and LaMelo Ball dealing with injuries, but Rozier's efficiency suffered. His role may be reduced with a top draft pick incoming.

120 Deni Avdija WAS F Washington's roster is still in flux after the Bradley Beal trade and before free agency, but Avdija could end up being one of the top options on the team.

121 Russell Westbrook LAC G We don't know where Westbrook will ultimately land this summer, but his postseason resurgence may have revived his fantasy value.

122 Tre Jones SAN G For the most part, Jones lived up to the (modest) hype last season, ranking near the top of the league in assist rate and steal rate.

123 Christian Wood DAL F Wood fell out of favor, at times, in Dallas last season, but he's still a valuable source of points, rebounds, threes and blocks.

124 Derrick White BOS G White was still a borderline-top-100 player last season, despite playing for arguably the deepest team in the NBA.

125 Keegan Murray SAC F Murray quickly established himself as an excellent floor-spacer, hitting 2.6 threes per game at 41.1 percent. To take significant steps forward, he'll have to start making plays.

126 Shaedon Sharpe POR G This ranking could be aggressive -- or conservative -- depending on what the Blazers do with Damian Lillard this offseason.

127 Daniel Gafford WAS C Unless the Wizards add a marquee big man this offseason, Gafford will be a popular target for blocks in the later rounds.

128 Jaden Ivey DET G Ivey's rookie season was a mixed bag, but he looked at home as an athlete. A more consistent jumper would go a long way in improving his fantasy value.

129 Kyle Anderson MIN F Had a top-100 season with Karl-Anthony Towns missing most of the year. Even with KAT healthy, Anderson should still remain a crucial part of the rotation as a playmaking forward.

130 Mark Williams CHA C Put up quality big-man numbers after Mason Plumlee was traded. Williams has a strong chance of being Charlotte's starting center.

131 Immanuel Quickley NYK G The Sixth Man of the Year runner-up averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.0 threes over the final 25 games of the regular season.

132 Monte Morris WAS G The veteran's role is up in the air after the Wizards traded Bradley Beal to Phoenix, signaling a rebuild. Optimistically, he could be the starting point guard and see increased usage.

133 Talen Horton-Tucker UTA G Saw an increased role after the trade deadline when the Jazz pulled the plug on their season. Role for 2022-23 is somewhat unclear.

134 Jalen Duren DET C In the 14 games in which Duren played at least 30 minutes last season, he averaged 14.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks.

135 Amen Thompson HOU G Impact as a rookie may depend on if he's trusted with the ball in his hands right away. Houston is a good landing spot, but he'll have to compete for touches with Jalen Green, Kevin Porter, Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun.

136 Delon Wright WAS G The veteran led the NBA in both steal rate and steals per 100 possessions last season, and he could step into a larger role for the post-Bradley Beal Wizards.

137 Malcolm Brogdon BOS G Brogdon would rank much higher if it weren't for injury concerns that ultimately squashed a potential trade to the Clippers.

138 Kelly Oubre Jr. CHA F Averaged career marks in points (20.3) and steals (1.4) but could see a role reduction assuming Miles Bridges returns, LaMelo Ball stays healthy, and Brandon Miller starts right away.

139 Herbert Jones NOR F Jones may have stagnated in Year 2, but he still averaged 2.2 blocks+steals per game as part of a deep Pelicans' rotation.

140 Jaden McDaniels MIN F Boasted an improved three-point shot while being a defensive stopper. He may never be trusted to make plays, but his three-and-D potential looks promising.

141 Jeremy Sochan SAN F Energetic, athletic two-way forward with an inconsistent jumper but a good off-ball mover and passer. Upside will be somewhat limited unless the jumper comes.

142 Tari Eason HOU F Ranked 87th in per-minute fantasy value as a rookie. Eason is already a strong defender and rebounder. If he can hit the three efficiently at higher volume, he could have a breakout.

143 De'Anthony Melton PHI G Have you talked to your children about Melton ranking second in the NBA in total steals (126) last season?

144 Norman Powell LAC G Powell may be stuck in a sixth-man role, but he can thrive as a sparkplug scorer. Health issues of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George means Powell will be relied upon in some games more than others.

145 Jarace Walker IND F The No. 8 overall pick is a high-floor prospect who did everything well in his lone collegiate season. He should have a good chance to start right away next to Myles Turner.

146 RJ Barrett NYK G He's ranked just outside of the top-200 over the past two seasons. Barrett's shooting is inconsistent, he's not a great passer and doesn't rack up defensive stats.

147 Kelly Olynyk UTA C Saw a career-high 28.6 MPG for the rebuilding Jazz and ranked 78th in per-game value. It would be relatively surprising if Olynyk sees the same role this season -- especially after the Jazz added Taylor Hendricks in the lottery.

148 Bruce Brown DEN G A key role player and sneaky all-around contributor, Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 80 games last season

149 Taylor Hendricks UTA F While the Jazz have some key pieces, they're still a rebuildling team, so Hendricks should see plenty of opportunity as a rookie.