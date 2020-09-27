Fantasy Basketball Articles

RotoWire Partners

2020 NBA Mock Draft: LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards At No. 1?
2020 NBA Mock Draft: LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards At No. 1?
Today
Today
Where does 19-year-old guard Killian Hayes land in RotoWire's final mock draft?
NBA Draft Fantasy Preview: Prospects to Target, Stash, and Avoid This Season
NBA Draft Fantasy Preview: Prospects to Target, Stash, and Avoid This Season
Yesterday
Yesterday
James Anderson takes an in-depth look at the prospects with the best chance to contribute to fantasy rosters in 2020-21 and beyond.
NBA Podcast: Trade Analysis + Final 2020 Draft Thoughts
NBA Podcast: Trade Analysis + Final 2020 Draft Thoughts
Yesterday
Yesterday
In a special, two-part edition of the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Nick Whalen and James Anderson analyze each major trade thus far before offering their final thoughts on the 2020 NBA Draft.
Instant Reaction: Suns Trade for Chris Paul
Instant Reaction: Suns Trade for Chris Paul
2 days ago
2 days ago
Chris Paul is joining his third team in as many seasons -- what does it mean for his fantasy value?
NBA Draft Preview: Ball, Edwards, Wiseman Contending For Top Spot
NBA Draft Preview: Ball, Edwards, Wiseman Contending For Top Spot
2 days ago
2 days ago
Dayton's Obi Toppin was the best player in college basketball last season. How long will he wait to hear his name called on Wednesday night?
NBA Draft Q&A: Picking Dark Horse Rookie of the Year Candidates
NBA Draft Q&A: Picking Dark Horse Rookie of the Year Candidates
8 days ago
8 days ago
Which rookie will be the most fun to watch? What's the best marriage of team and player? Which top prospect has the highest floor? James Anderson and Nick Whalen have the answers.
NBA Podcast: Winners and Losers of the NBA's 2020-21 Schedule
NBA Podcast: Winners and Losers of the NBA's 2020-21 Schedule
8 days ago
8 days ago
Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha discuss which teams and players will be most affected by the NBA's brief offseason and condensed 2020-21 schedule.
2020 NBA Draft: Prop Betting Guide
2020 NBA Draft: Prop Betting Guide
10 days ago
10 days ago
With the NBA Draft less than two weeks away, Nick Whalen and James Anderson take a look at the prop betting market.
NBA Podcast: Play-In Tournament + Fake Trades
NBA Podcast: Play-In Tournament + Fake Trades
14 days ago
14 days ago
Nick Whalen is joined by Alex Barutha to recap the latest news regarding the NBA's proposed Dec. 22 start date and the likelihood of a play-in tournament in 2021.
NBA Podcast: 2020 NBA Draft Conversation with James Anderson
NBA Podcast: 2020 NBA Draft Conversation with James Anderson
14 days ago
14 days ago
Nick Whalen is joined by James Anderson to discuss the news that the Pelicans are listening to offers for Jrue Holiday. Then, the guys dig deep on the 2020 NBA Draft.
NBA Draft Q&A: Which Teams Could Look To Trade Up?
NBA Draft Q&A: Which Teams Could Look To Trade Up?
15 days ago
15 days ago
Will the Celtics trade up? Which prospect has the highest ceiling? What's the worst fit for James Wiseman? Nick Whalen and James Anderson offer their takes.
2020 NBA Mock Draft: Edwards Edges Wiseman For Top Spot
2020 NBA Mock Draft: Edwards Edges Wiseman For Top Spot
20 days ago
20 days ago
The 2020 NBA Draft is less than three weeks away. Here's how Nick Whalen and James Anderson project the first round to play out.
NBA Podcast: 2020 NBA Draft Prospect Preview
NBA Podcast: 2020 NBA Draft Prospect Preview
20 days ago
20 days ago
Nick Whalen is joined by RotoWire lead prospect analyst James Anderson to break down the top prospects and storylines ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft.
NBA Podcast: A Quick Turnaround
NBA Podcast: A Quick Turnaround
21 days ago
21 days ago
Nick Whalen is joined by Alex Barutha to talk about the NBA's proposed 2020-21 schedule, which could potentially begin the season as early as December 22.
Seven Fantasy Questions Heading Into 2020-21
Seven Fantasy Questions Heading Into 2020-21
22 days ago
22 days ago
With the 2020-21 season perhaps arriving sooner than expected, Mike Barner answers seven questions about what to expect.
DraftKings NBA: Finals Game 6 Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Finals Game 6 Cheat Sheet
38 days ago
38 days ago
If you're struggling to complete your roster build for tonight's contest, Jeff Edgerton has all the angles covered.
FanDuel NBA: Sunday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Sunday Value Plays
38 days ago
38 days ago
Joel Bartilotta prepares his picks for Game 6 of the Finals.
FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays
40 days ago
40 days ago
Joel Bartilotta checks out a couple non-superstar Lakers for tonight's possible championship clincher.
DraftKings NBA: Finals Game 5 Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Finals Game 5 Cheat Sheet
40 days ago
40 days ago
If you're thinking of choosing Bam Adebayo, Sasha Yodashkin has something to say.
DraftKings NBA: Finals Game 4 Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Finals Game 4 Cheat Sheet
43 days ago
43 days ago
Justin Bramlette thinks Anthony Davis is due for a bounce-back performance in Game 4 as the Lakers look to regain control of the Finals.
FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Value Plays
43 days ago
43 days ago
Joel Bartilotta looks over the options for Game 4 and thinks Jimmy Butler can come through with another big performance as the Heat look to tie up the series.
DraftKings NBA: Finals Game 3 Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Finals Game 3 Cheat Sheet
45 days ago
45 days ago
If you're having trouble trying to construct a lineup for tonight, Jeff Edgerton is here to discuss the top options.
FanDuel NBA: Sunday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Sunday Value Plays
45 days ago
45 days ago
Joel Bartilotta sets the fantasy scene for Game 3 of the Finals.
FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays
47 days ago
47 days ago
A couple selections may be obvious, but Joel Bartilotta says there's more competition for the secondary spots.
DraftKings NBA: Finals Game 2 Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Finals Game 2 Cheat Sheet
47 days ago
47 days ago
Sasha Yodashkin provides his analysis for tonight's matchup, with injuries possibly leading to opportunities for a couple players.
DraftKings NBA: Finals Game 1 Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Finals Game 1 Cheat Sheet
49 days ago
49 days ago
Who is worth the price at captain?
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays
49 days ago
49 days ago
Who will be your MVP for Game 1 between the Lakers and Heat?
NBA Finals DFS Primer
NBA Finals DFS Primer
49 days ago
49 days ago
How will Bam Adebayo fare against a big Lakers frontcourt that includes Anthony Davis?
DraftKings NBA: Sunday Showdown Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Sunday Showdown Cheat Sheet
52 days ago
52 days ago
Jeff Edgerton is here to sort out your roster build for tonight's contest.
FanDuel NBA: Sunday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Sunday Value Plays
52 days ago
52 days ago
Don't overthink your MVP selection. Joel Bartilotta discusses that along with the rest of the Game 6 options.
