Fantasy Basketball Articles

Where does 19-year-old guard Killian Hayes land in RotoWire's final mock draft?
James Anderson takes an in-depth look at the prospects with the best chance to contribute to fantasy rosters in 2020-21 and beyond.
In a special, two-part edition of the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Nick Whalen and James Anderson analyze each major trade thus far before offering their final thoughts on the 2020 NBA Draft.
Chris Paul is joining his third team in as many seasons -- what does it mean for his fantasy value?
Dayton's Obi Toppin was the best player in college basketball last season. How long will he wait to hear his name called on Wednesday night?
Which rookie will be the most fun to watch? What's the best marriage of team and player? Which top prospect has the highest floor? James Anderson and Nick Whalen have the answers.
Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha discuss which teams and players will be most affected by the NBA's brief offseason and condensed 2020-21 schedule.
With the NBA Draft less than two weeks away, Nick Whalen and James Anderson take a look at the prop betting market.
Nick Whalen is joined by Alex Barutha to recap the latest news regarding the NBA's proposed Dec. 22 start date and the likelihood of a play-in tournament in 2021.
Nick Whalen is joined by James Anderson to discuss the news that the Pelicans are listening to offers for Jrue Holiday. Then, the guys dig deep on the 2020 NBA Draft.
Will the Celtics trade up? Which prospect has the highest ceiling? What's the worst fit for James Wiseman? Nick Whalen and James Anderson offer their takes.
The 2020 NBA Draft is less than three weeks away. Here's how Nick Whalen and James Anderson project the first round to play out.
Nick Whalen is joined by RotoWire lead prospect analyst James Anderson to break down the top prospects and storylines ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft.
Nick Whalen is joined by Alex Barutha to talk about the NBA's proposed 2020-21 schedule, which could potentially begin the season as early as December 22.
With the 2020-21 season perhaps arriving sooner than expected, Mike Barner answers seven questions about what to expect.
If you're struggling to complete your roster build for tonight's contest, Jeff Edgerton has all the angles covered.
Joel Bartilotta prepares his picks for Game 6 of the Finals.
Joel Bartilotta checks out a couple non-superstar Lakers for tonight's possible championship clincher.
If you're thinking of choosing Bam Adebayo, Sasha Yodashkin has something to say.
Justin Bramlette thinks Anthony Davis is due for a bounce-back performance in Game 4 as the Lakers look to regain control of the Finals.
Joel Bartilotta looks over the options for Game 4 and thinks Jimmy Butler can come through with another big performance as the Heat look to tie up the series.
If you're having trouble trying to construct a lineup for tonight, Jeff Edgerton is here to discuss the top options.
Joel Bartilotta sets the fantasy scene for Game 3 of the Finals.
A couple selections may be obvious, but Joel Bartilotta says there's more competition for the secondary spots.
Sasha Yodashkin provides his analysis for tonight's matchup, with injuries possibly leading to opportunities for a couple players.
Who is worth the price at captain?
Who will be your MVP for Game 1 between the Lakers and Heat?
How will Bam Adebayo fare against a big Lakers frontcourt that includes Anthony Davis?
Jeff Edgerton is here to sort out your roster build for tonight's contest.
Don't overthink your MVP selection. Joel Bartilotta discusses that along with the rest of the Game 6 options.
