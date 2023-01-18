Sports Betting
Bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: $1000 First Bet Safety Net Bonus

Author: Anthony Cervino
|
Last Updated: Apr 1, 2024
|
Fact Checked By: Al MacMilan

What do you get with the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE? If you are in the market for a generous welcome offer, then you are in the right place. The Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE provides new customers with a generous welcome offer when they register and bet today. 

When you use the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, it gives you a First Bet Safety Net for up to $1,000. If your first bet loses, you get bonus bets in the exact value of the losing first bet's stake, up to $1,000. Sign up on Bet365 today and use the bonus to bet on NFL odds and NBA Finals odds today.

Check out these Taylor Swift Super Bowl prop bets and betting specials today!

Details Of The Bet365 Bonus Code Welcome Bonus

🎁 Bet365 Bonus CodeROTOWIRE
🖊️ Bet365 Bonus Code OfferFirst Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000
💳 Minimum Deposit$10
💰 Betting TypesFull-service sportsbook
📲 Bet365 Mobile App AvailabilityiOS and Android devices
🥇 Why Bet365?An easy-to-use app and a sleek interface
📆 Bonus Code Last VerifiedApril 1, 2024

After the legalization of sports betting in the U.S. in 2019, Bet365 entered the scene, starting in New Jersey on August 30, 2019. It expanded to Colorado on September 1, 2022, and more recently, to Ohio on January 1, 2023. Experiencing rapid growth, Bet365 is now operational in eight states: CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA.

Bet365 is now one of the top legal online sports betting brands in the United States and the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE gives you access to all of its great features, including a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 if your first bet loses, thanks to the First Bet Safety Net bonus with the Bet365 bonus code. Bet365 also offers its users lots of recurring promotions, unique bet types, and an extensive array of betting markets. Bet365 sportsbook provides users with an elite sports betting experience, which is topped off by a great sign-up bonus from this online sports betting site.

This Bet365 review takes you through everything you need to know about the Bet365 bonus code welcome bonus, the Bet365 sportsbook app, and all of the Bet365 promos available when you register for a new Bet365 mobile betting account today.

What Is The Bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE Betting Offer?

Bet365 Promo Code

The Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE gives new users access to an exclusive welcome offer. Using this bonus code gives you a First Bet Safety Net for up to $1,000. This generous welcome offer requires a minimal deposit of just $10, making it accessible to most casual sports bettors.

One of the standout perks of this Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is its 1x rollover requirement. You only need to wager your bonus funds one time, at odds of at least -500 or longer, to become eligible to withdraw any profits earned from your bonus bet.

Redeeming The Bet365 Welcome Offer And Other Bonus Info

New users who sign up today with the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE not only unlock a welcome bonus that gives them a First Bet Safety Net of up to $1,000, but it also gains them access to the many different daily promotions for existing users on the Bet365 Sportsbook platform. These daily offers include sports-centric early payout offers, bet boosts, and parlay boosts.

With aggressive bonuses and promo code offers for both new and existing users as well as endless betting options and sports betting markets to wager on, the Bet365 online sportsbook is one of the best sports betting options available.

Here's some more info on the Bet365 sportsbook welcome bonus, including details of how to redeem it and cash in on a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net bonus today. 

Bet365 Welcome Bonus

The Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE provides new users with an exclusive welcome offer – a First Bet Safety Net worth up to $1,000. This generous promotion only requires a minimum deposit of $10, ensuring it's accessible to most casual sports bettors.

What makes this Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE particularly attractive is its 1x rollover requirement. You need to place bets with your bonus funds just once, at odds of -500 or greater, to become eligible to withdraw any profits you earn from your bonus bet. This user-friendly condition sets it apart from many other sportsbook bonuses in the market.

Bet365 Bonus Code: $1,000 First Bet Safety Net

The Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE provides new users with an exclusive welcome offer – a First Bet Safety Net worth up to $1,000. This generous promotion only requires a minimum deposit of $10, ensuring it's accessible to most casual sports bettors.

What makes this Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE particularly attractive is its 1x rollover requirement. You need to place bets with your bonus funds just once, at odds of -500 or greater, to become eligible to withdraw any winnings accrued from your bonus bet. This user-friendly condition sets it apart from many other sportsbook bonuses in the market.

Be mindful that your first bet must settle as a losing wager to gain access to bonus bets with this $1,000 First Bet Safety Net welcome offer with the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.  

How To Claim The Bet365 Bonus Code

Redeeming the Bet365 bonus code is an easy, streamlined process which is detailed below. Use the Bet365 bonus code for a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net welcome offer today. 

StepInstructions
1.Click through the direct sign-up link on this page, redirecting you to the Bet365 new user registration portal.
2.Enter your basic identifying information: name, address, email, phone number, last 4 digits of SSN, and DOB for account verification.
3.Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the Bet365 bonus code welcome offer after creating and verifying your new account.
4.Place a qualifying first bet of at least $10 to trigger the Bet365 bonus code.
5.Once your initial wager settles, receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet settles as a loss.

Here's how to redeem the Bet365 bonus code:

  • Click through the direct sign-up link on this page, which will redirect you to the Bet365 new user registration portal.
  • Enter your basic identifying information, including your name, physical address, email, and phone number as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for new account verification purposes.
  • Make your first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the Bet365 bonus code welcome offer once your new account is created and verified.
  • Place a qualifying first bet of at least $10 to trigger the Bet365 bonus code.
  • Once your initial wager settles, you get up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet settles as a loss.
Pros And Cons of Bet365

Since there are so many sportsbooks to choose from, depending on the state you're located in, you'll find that each sportsbook operator has its own individual strengths and weaknesses.

These are the main pros and cons of Bet365:

Pros of Bet365:Cons of Bet365:
Generous bonus offers and promotions on the Bet365 sportsbook, including a top bonus offer with a code.Limited streaming options, requires funds and recent betting activity to maintain bonus. 
Option to partially cash out bets before settlement, providing control and flexibility.Higher odds on alternative betting markets compared to standard markets on Bet365.
24/7 live customer support is available for assistance with any queries or concerns.Inconsistent website performance during peak betting periods.

Pros of Bet365

  • Bet365 Bonus Offers: The top bonus offer on Bet365 Sportsbook is the one you can redeem with the Bet365 bonus code, but there are lots of other promos featured on the online sportsbook on a daily basis. When you visit the Bet365 promotions page, you can find generous bonus offers that correlate with the most popular sports betting markets of the day. There is also a terrific multi-sport parlay bonus where you can earn up to a 70% bonus on a winning parlay.
  • Bet365 Offers Unique Cash-Out Options: Bet365 offers a partial cash-out option, so you don't need to wait for your bet to settle to get a payout. You can watch a bet play out and if you think it's going to ultimately settle as a loss, you can cash out early. What makes the Bet365 cash-out option unique compared to rival betting apps is the fact that you can cash out some of your bet's stake while leaving the rest of it to play out.
  • Live Customer Support With Bet365: One of the best parts about betting with Bet365 is its live customer support team that is available 24/7. You can reach the Bet365 customer support team at any time by clicking on the "Help" button on the upper right-hand side of the app or website. A live Bet365 agent is available to help at any time of the day, 365 days a year.

Cons of Bet365

  • Limited Streaming Options: Live streaming is one of the most popular features at all of the best sports betting sites. However, while Bet365 does offer live streaming, it offers it in a limited capacity. Live streaming is only on Bet365 if you have funds in your account and if you have placed a bet within a 24-hour time frame. You must also be logged into your account to use this feature.
  • High Vig On Alternative Betting Markets: While Bet365 offers an abundance of alternative betting markets compared to its rivals, there is a price to be paid for betting on said markets. While standard betting markets have -110 odds on both sides, alternative markets on Bet365 sportsbook often have -120 odds. These lines are at the discretion of the operators. At Bet365, you pay the price for variance.
Other Promos, Bonus Offers, And Betting Features

When it comes to top bonus offers and betting features, Bet365 is second to none.

In addition to the generous sign-up bonus from the Bet365 bonus code, there are also outstanding bonuses and promos for both new and existing users featured on a daily basis.

You can find the following by visiting the Bet365 sportsbook promotions page.

Automatic Early Payout

There are automatic early payouts offered at Bet365 for all of the top sports betting markets. For example, with the NFL and college football, your bet will be paid out early if the side you bet on takes a 17-point lead at any time during the contest. With the NBA, early payout kicks in if the team you bet takes a 20-point lead. And the same goes for college basketball markets if your side has an 18-point lead. You can get automatic early payouts for hockey too, as long as the team you bet on takes a three-goal lead.

Parlay Bonus

Another one of the terrific bonus offers at Bet365 sportsbook is its parlay bonus. Whether you want to build a traditional parlay, a same-game parlay, or a multi-sport parlay, you can likely find a parlay bonus for it at Bet365.

To qualify, you must place a parlay with at least two legs. The more legs you include, the higher the bonus you can earn. The Bet365 parlay bonus maxes out at 70%. While bonuses are paid out in cash, you can not use bonus bets to place these parlay bets.

March Madness Bet365 Promotions

One of the best sports betting events of the year is March Madness, and Bet365 offers a wealth of the best March Madness betting promos.

Early Payout Baseball Offer

Bet365 pays out your straight bets on MLB markets paid out early if the team that you bet on is leading by at least five runs. 

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer For Soccer Betting

One of the best daily promos you can find at Bet365 is the 2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer for soccer markets. When it comes to straight bets, your wager is paid out early if the team you bet on has a two-goal lead. And with parlays, that leg of the parlay will be marked as a winner early as well.

Bet Types Available At Bet365

There are an abundance of bet types available at Bet365 sportsbook. Of course, this top online sports betting site has traditional bet types, like moneylines and over/under totals, but you can also bet on NFL player props, place live bets, and build same-game parlays.

These are the most popular bet types at Bet365:

Best Leagues To Bet On With Bet365 Bonus Code

When you use the Bet365 bonus code, you can bet on any open sports betting market offered at the Bet365 sportsbook.

These are the best sports and leagues to bet on with the Bet365 bonus code.

Bet365 Offers Great NFL Betting Odds

One of the best parts about Bet365 is that the sportsbook offers outstanding NFL betting odds. While it's always wise to line shop, you'll find that Bet365's NFL odds and lines are aggressive compared to rival online sports betting apps.

Top NBA Betting Options At Bet365 Sportsbook

Bet365 sportsbook has everything under the sun when it comes to NBA betting options. While you can bet on the point spread and game totals, you can also wager on player props like triple-doubles and turnovers. You can even bet on player props by quarter, which is a betting market that not every sportsbook offers.

Bet365 Provides Ample Major League Baseball Markets

Bet365 offers ample Major League Baseball betting markets for both in-season and off-season wagers. While you can bet on MLB moneylines and run lines when games are in play, you can also bet on MLB futures, like the Cy Young Award and World Series odds.

Great NHL Wagering Options At Bet365

When it comes to NHL betting markets, there are a wide variety of them available at Bet365. In addition to your traditional NHL wagers, like moneylines and puck lines, Bet365 sportsbook also has alternative markets, futures markets, totals, and player props. There are even NHL early payout offers on the promotions page.

College Basketball Betting At Bet365

All of the states where Bet365 is legal to operate in have college basketball betting in one form or another. For example, in New Jersey, you can not bet on in-state programs, like Seton Hall and Princeton. On the other hand, in Colorado, you can not bet on college basketball player props. With Bet365 Ohio, there are no restrictions on college basketball betting.

Bet On College Football With Bet365 Sportsbook

Similar to college basketball betting at Bet365 sportsbook, college football betting on the online sportsbook app has the same restrictions noted above. College football betting is always one of the most popular betting markets at Bet365. Be sure to visit the Bet365 promotions page to find daily promos, like parlay boosts and early payout offers, on college football betting as well.

Bet365 Offers Major League Soccer Odds

Since Bet365 originated in Europe, it has an abundance of market-leading soccer odds to bet on. MLS betting at Bet365 is a top option and includes everything from total goals to anytime goal scorer, cards, and corners. Visit the Bet365 promotions page for daily soccer bonuses like bet boosts and parlay bonuses too.

Banking Options At Bet365

Bet365 has an extensive list of banking options for deposits and withdrawals on the sportsbook app or website. While some of these options can be used for both deposits and withdrawals, that's not the case with all of the available banking methods.

Here's a rundown of the banking options at Bet365:

Bet365 Deposit Methods

All Bet365 deposit methods have a $10 minimum. The Bet365 deposit methods are:

  • Credit/Debit Cards
  • Online Banking
  • PayPal
  • PayNearMe
  • Paysafe Card
  • Skrill
  • Cash At The Cage

Bet365 Withdrawal Methods

There are no fees with any of the following withdrawal methods at Bet365:

  • Online Banking: It will take 1-5 days to process your online banking withdrawal request, with a $10 minimum.
  • Bet365 Mastercard: When you use the Bet365 Mastercard, there is an instant processing time, with a $5 minimum.
  • Credit/Debit Cards: When you make a deposit using a credit card, all withdrawal requests will be processed via your bank's wire. However, when you make deposits using a debit card, withdrawal requests will be processed to the same card, when possible. It takes 1-5 days to process a withdrawal request, with a $10 minimum.
  • PayPal: PayPal withdrawal requests will process within 24 hours, with a $10 minimum.
  • Skrill: Skrill withdrawal requests will process within 24 hours, with a $10 minimum.
  • Cash at the Cage: You can visit the Hard Rock Casino cashier's cage in Atlantic City, NJ, to get a withdrawal in cash. Cash withdrawal requests can take 1-5 days to process and have a $1 minimum.
What States Does Bet365 Operate In?

Bet365 is a legal and licensed sportsbook available in seven states: Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, and Iowa. By using the Bet365 bonus code, you can claim a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net in one of those states today. Regardless of the state, Bet365 offers a consistent sports betting experience, with occasional special promo code offers related to local teams.

If you are lucky enough to be located in a state where Bet365 operates, you should give the sportsbook a try and be sure to use the Bet365 promo code to get started with a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net today.

Customer Support Options at Bet365

Bet365 offers its users multiple avenues to contact customer support. While there is a comprehensive Q and A help section for quick answers to some of the more basic questions, you can also contact a real person in the following ways:

  • 24/7 Live Chat
  • Phone: 1-888-8-BET-365
  • Email: support-eng@customerservices365.com
  • Twitter: @bet365
Terms And Conditions Of Note At Bet365

It's important to familiarize yourself with Bet365's terms and conditions ahead of signing up with the Bet365 bonus code. Within the terms and conditions, you will find everything you need to know about the welcome offer as well as any other bonuses and promotions available at Bet365 sportsbook. House rules, how the operator grades its bets, and its privacy practices are also discussed in detail in the terms and conditions of this online sportsbook.

Bet365 also emphasizes safe betting practices with its responsible gaming disclosure. Important tools like deposit limits, spending limits, time outs, and self-exclusion are readily available for you to deploy in case you feel like you have or are developing a gambling problem. You will also find the phone number for the gambling addiction hotline on the site, which is 1-800-GAMBLER.

Our View On Bet365

When it comes to the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, you'll be hard-pressed to find a welcome bonus that is easier to obtain. Simply collect the sign-up bonus via the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE link in this article to get a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net bonus today. 

With the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, new users gain entry to an enticing welcome offer that includes a First Bet Safety Net worth up to $1,000. This generous promotion only necessitates a minimum deposit of $10, making it accessible to a wide range of sports enthusiasts.

One of the standout advantages of the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is its 1x rollover requirement. To qualify for withdrawing any profits earned from your bonus bet, you simply need to wager your bonus funds once at odds of -500 or longer. This user-friendly condition sets the Bet365 offer apart from many others in the industry, making it an attractive option for newcomers and seasoned bettors alike.

The Bet365 betting app is one of the best on the market today as well. In addition to generous bonuses and promotions, the Bet365 sportsbook app is clean and easy to use. It features extensive betting options like player props, alternative markets, and same-game parlays for all of the most popular sports betting markets, including NFL betting, NBA betting, and MLB betting.

If you live in a state where Bet365 online sportsbook is currently available, it should be atop your list of the best sportsbooks to sign up for. Take advantage of its Bet365 bonus code welcome bonus as well as the many other great features this online sportsbook platform has to offer today.

Bet365 Bonus Code FAQs

What is the Bet365 bonus code?

+

The Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is available via the direct sign-up link in this Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE review. Simply use the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE for a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net bonus today. Click through the link on this page to activate the welcome offer.

What do you get with the Bet365 bonus code?

+

When you sign up with the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, new users get a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net welcome offer with a first bet of at least $10. You get up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet settles as a loss. 

What states is Bet365 legal in?

+

Bet365 is currently legal in Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Iowa, Kentucky, and Ohio. You can use the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE ROTOWIRE to sign up and get a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net today. 

Is Bet365 legal in the United States?

+

Yes, Bet365 is legal in the United States. As of this writing, the sportsbook is legally operating in Ohio, New Jersey, Iowa, Kentucky, and Colorado.

Will Bet365 expand into other U.S. states?

+

While Bet365 has plans to expand into other U.S. states, most notably Virginia, there are no additional expansion states or dates confirmed as of writing. Bet365 is currently legal and licensed to operate in Colorado, New Jersey, Iowa, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Does Bet365 have a betting app?

+

Yes, Bet365 has a betting app. The Bet365 sportsbook betting app is available for download in both the iOS and Android app stores. You can download the Bet365 app easily by visiting the app store corresponding to your device and typing in "Bet365" in the app store's search bar.

Does Bet365 offer bonus bets?

+

At Bet365, betting offers are paid out as bonus bets. You can obtain bonus bets by participating in select offers and promotions that are available for both new and existing users. For example, signing up today with the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE gives you a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net welcome offer. You get up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your initial wager loses. 

Does Bet365 have a loyalty program?

+

Bet365 does not currently have a loyalty or rewards program for its users. However, if you visit the Bet365 promotions page, you can find daily offers and promotions for both new and existing customers. These Bet365 promo code offers vary by sport and include early payout offers, bet boosts, and parlay bonuses.

Is Bet365 legal in New York?

+

No, Bet365 is not currently legal in New York. Bet365 is only legally licensed to operate in New Jersey, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, and Colorado.

Can I withdraw Bet365 bonus bets?

+

No, you can not withdraw Bet365 bonus bets. Bet365 bonus bets are also not included in your payout if you win a wager using them. Before you can withdraw Bet365 bet credit winnings, you must play the bonus bets through once.

Can I use Bet365 outside of my state?

+

No, you can not legally use Bet365 outside of any betting states where the sportsbook operates. You must be physically located in a state where Bet365 operates. Those include Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Iowa, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Anthony Cervino
Author: Anthony Cervino
Contributor since June 2022
Anthony is an NFL Writer and Betting Analyst for The Game Day. He is also a lifelong NFL savant and self-proclaimed league historian. In the industry, Anthony has excelled in both the fantasy football and sports betting space, including a top-three finish in an FFPC BestBall tournament (2021). Anthony has made appearances on SiriusXM, amongst other publications. He is also the co-creator of the FF Faceoff (Faceoff Sports Network) and the FF Faceoff Mental Health Podathon partnered with the Hayden Hurst Foundation. Industry Clout: Top-15 ranker in the FantasyPros ECR (2019, 2021), including second at quarterback and third at tight end (2021) . Eighth most accurate ranker in the FantasyPros ECR for sleepers (2020) -- 13th most accurate ranker in the FantasyPros ECR.
