Once the elite trio of tight ends comes off the board, fantasy managers face a tough decision. Sam LaPorta, T.J. Hockenson and Travis Kelce are routinely drafted between TE4 and TE6, but each comes with a different risk profile.

Once the elite trio of tight ends comes off the board, fantasy managers face a tough decision. Sam LaPorta, T.J. Hockenson and Travis Kelce are routinely drafted between TE4 and TE6, but each comes with a different risk profile.

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions (TE4)

Sam LaPorta flashed elite upside late in 2024, averaging 50 receiving yards and 0.64 touchdowns per game over his final 11. He ranked in the 91st percentile in air yards share and 71st percentile in yards after the catch — clear signs of a featured passing role.

But his early season usage was a red flag; through Week 7, he averaged just 2.8 targets per game and dipped below 5.7 PPR points in three outings. That wasn't due to performance — it was game script; Detroit's defense was dominant and the offense leaned heavily on the ground game.

In 2025, that setup could return. The defense projects as a strength again, and Jameson Williams is expected to command more targets.

In fantasy football formats, LaPorta's ADP requires top-tier volume. If shootouts don't happen, that target share could shrink.

Bottom line: LaPorta has top-3 upside, but you're paying for ceiling. Potential game-script risk makes him volatile at cost.

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings (TE5)

T.J. Hockenson returned from injury last season with steady but unspectacular numbers, catching 41 passes for 455 yards in 10 games. His weekly target range was 5-9, but he didn't score a touchdown; he also ranked just 16th percentile in yards after the catch.

Still, opportunity remains. If rookie QB J.J. McCarthy is serviceable, Hockenson could return to his 80-catch form.

But Minnesota's offseason hints at a shift. The Vikings added Jordan Mason and improved the offensive line, signaling a more run-centric approach. In a more balanced scheme, Hockenson may settle into a lower-volume role.

That's fine if he falls in NFL fantasy ADP tiers, but concerning if he's taken too early.

Bottom line: Not a ceiling pick, but a decent floor play. Draft him if he falls to TE6, which will rarely happen.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (TE6)

Travis Kelce is coming off his worst season since 2013, but his volume was still elite. He drew 133 targets and finished with 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns. That kind of usage would be elite for most tight ends, but for Kelce, it signaled decline.

At age 35, the signs are there. He posted a 16th percentile rate in yards after the catch, and the Chiefs now have viable pass catchers in Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown. If Kansas City spreads the ball around more, Kelce's path to another 100+ target season gets murky.

Even if the volume sticks, it's likely the team scales back his role to keep him fresh for another playoff run. The weekly upside that once made him a league-winner may be gone, and the floor could get painful if touchdowns don't return.

Bottom line: Kelce is a fading superstar. He'll still have big games, but ADP no longer bakes in the safety net he once provided.

Final Thoughts on Fantasy Football ADP TE Values

This fantasy football ADP battle is defined by what you're solving for:

• LaPorta gives you elite upside, but his output is tied to game script.

• Hockenson is the most stable, especially if he falls to TE6 range.

• Kelce has a chance to see volume, but decline is a major concern.

Best pick if price drops: T.J. Hockenson

Best upside swing: Sam LaPorta at cost

