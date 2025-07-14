RotoWire.com wanted to see which teams have the heaviest average roster, based on current rosters – including 2025 draft picks. How much this affects the way you approach NFL betting is up to you.
As of July 7, 2025, the heaviest average roster weight is the Baltimore Ravens at an average 248.66 pounds per player, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the lightest average roster weight at 233.86 pounds per player.
Rank
Team
Average Weight
1
Baltimore Ravens
248.66 lbs.
2
Detroit Lions
248.01 lbs.
3
Cincinnati Bengals
247.21 lbs.
4
Los Angeles Chargers
247.20 lbs.
5
Green Bay Packers
245.96 lbs.
6
Washington Commanders
244.70 lbs.
7
Seattle Seahawks
244.65 lbs.
8
New England Patriots
244.58 lbs.
9
Pittsburgh Steelers
244.55 lbs.
10
Arizona Cardinals
244.33 lbs.
11
Cleveland Browns
243.83 lbs.
12
Los Angeles Rams
243.81 lbs.
13
New York Jets
243.40 lbs.
14
Carolina Panthers
243.28 lbs.
15
Tennessee Titans
243.25 lbs.
16
New Orleans Saints
242.91 lbs.
17
Las Vegas Raiders
242.44 lbs.
18
Chicago Bears
242.12 lbs.
19
Houston Texans
241.82 lbs.
20
New York Giants
241.80 lbs.
21
Buffalo Bills
241.78 lbs.
22
Dallas Cowboys
241.75 lbs.
23
Philadelphia Eagles
241.41 lbs.
24
Atlanta Falcons
241.05 lbs.
25
Indianapolis Colts
240.90 lbs.
26
Miami Dolphins
240.77 lbs.
27
Jacksonville Jaguars
240.24 lbs.
28
Denver Broncos
239.53 lbs.
29
Minnesota Vikings
239.49 lbs.
30
San Francisco 49ers
239.18 lbs.
31
Kansas City Chiefs
238.83 lbs.
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
233.86 lbs.
Impact of Roster Weight on NFL Team Performance
Results from the 2024 season suggest there isn't necessarily a clear advantage between prioritizing heavy maulers or light speedsters on the roster. But sticking to a clear team identity is key to building a winning roster.
Five of the six heaviest current teams heading into 2025 NFL training camps made the playoffs in 2024, as did four of the five lightest teams. But the 21 teams in between accounted for only five of the 14 playoff teams last season. NFL odds for futures wagering are available for this season.
Heavier NFL Rosters: Playoff Trends and Insights
The only teams near the heavy and light poles to miss the playoffs last year (the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, respectively) each played in a Super Bowl in the past four years.
Both teams with average weights over 248 pounds are known for ground-and-pound approaches on offense and having bulk up front to defend the run as well. The Baltimore Ravens (248.66 pounds on average) and Detroit Lions (248.01) both ranked among the top six offenses in rushing yards per game last season. They also were among the six stingiest defenses against the run.
Each of those teams have beefy offensive lines and power backs that can wear down defenses in Derrick Henry and David Montgomery, respectively. Both RBs have fantasy football value. And both running games complement their power elements with elite speed on the ground courtesy of Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs.
There are 10 NFL teams with an average weight over 244 pounds, including two others over 247 (Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers), so plenty of teams are attempting to emulate the heavy roster builds of the Ravens and Lions.
Lightest Teams Can Win Too
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a clear outlier from the entire remainder of the NFL at just 233.86 pounds on average. The Kansas City Chiefs (238.83) are the only other team with an average under 239, and the Buccaneers are easily the furthest away from the league median of 242.68 pounds. But both are among the favorites at NFL sportsbook apps to reach the playoffs again.
Both the Buccaneers and Chiefs have found success in recent years while focusing on rosters built around lighter, faster players. Tampa Bay rushed for the fourth-most yards and allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the 2024-25 regular season, showing that a light roster can still excel in the trenches. Kansas City came one game from accomplishing the NFL's first Super Bowl threepeat before falling short against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
The Eagles are another team that prefers to build on the light side, as they have the 10th-lightest average weight at 241.41 pounds.
