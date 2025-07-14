Discover how NFL team roster weights impact betting strategies. From heavy hitters like the Ravens to speedsters like the Buccaneers, explore 2025 trends now.

RotoWire.com wanted to see which teams have the heaviest average roster, based on current rosters – including 2025 draft picks.

As of July 7, 2025, the heaviest average roster weight is the Baltimore Ravens at an average 248.66 pounds per player, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the lightest average roster weight at 233.86 pounds per player.

Rank Team Average Weight 1 Baltimore Ravens 248.66 lbs. 2 Detroit Lions 248.01 lbs. 3 Cincinnati Bengals 247.21 lbs. 4 Los Angeles Chargers 247.20 lbs. 5 Green Bay Packers 245.96 lbs. 6 Washington Commanders 244.70 lbs. 7 Seattle Seahawks 244.65 lbs. 8 New England Patriots 244.58 lbs. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 244.55 lbs. 10 Arizona Cardinals 244.33 lbs. 11 Cleveland Browns 243.83 lbs. 12 Los Angeles Rams 243.81 lbs. 13 New York Jets 243.40 lbs. 14 Carolina Panthers 243.28 lbs. 15 Tennessee Titans 243.25 lbs. 16 New Orleans Saints 242.91 lbs. 17 Las Vegas Raiders 242.44 lbs. 18 Chicago Bears 242.12 lbs. 19 Houston Texans 241.82 lbs. 20 New York Giants 241.80 lbs. 21 Buffalo Bills 241.78 lbs. 22 Dallas Cowboys 241.75 lbs. 23 Philadelphia Eagles 241.41 lbs. 24 Atlanta Falcons 241.05 lbs. 25 Indianapolis Colts 240.90 lbs. 26 Miami Dolphins 240.77 lbs. 27 Jacksonville Jaguars 240.24 lbs. 28 Denver Broncos 239.53 lbs. 29 Minnesota Vikings 239.49 lbs. 30 San Francisco 49ers 239.18 lbs. 31 Kansas City Chiefs 238.83 lbs. 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 233.86 lbs.

Impact of Roster Weight on NFL Team Performance

Results from the 2024 season suggest there isn't necessarily a clear advantage between prioritizing heavy maulers or light speedsters on the roster. But sticking to a clear team identity is key to building a winning roster.

Five of the six heaviest current teams heading into 2025 NFL training camps made the playoffs in 2024, as did four of the five lightest teams. But the 21 teams in between accounted for only five of the 14 playoff teams last season. NFL odds for futures wagering are available for this season.

Heavier NFL Rosters: Playoff Trends and Insights

The only teams near the heavy and light poles to miss the playoffs last year (the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, respectively) each played in a Super Bowl in the past four years.

Both teams with average weights over 248 pounds are known for ground-and-pound approaches on offense and having bulk up front to defend the run as well. The Baltimore Ravens (248.66 pounds on average) and Detroit Lions (248.01) both ranked among the top six offenses in rushing yards per game last season. They also were among the six stingiest defenses against the run.

Each of those teams have beefy offensive lines and power backs that can wear down defenses in Derrick Henry and David Montgomery, respectively. Both RBs have fantasy football value. And both running games complement their power elements with elite speed on the ground courtesy of Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs.

There are 10 NFL teams with an average weight over 244 pounds, including two others over 247 (Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers), so plenty of teams are attempting to emulate the heavy roster builds of the Ravens and Lions.

Lightest Teams Can Win Too

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a clear outlier from the entire remainder of the NFL at just 233.86 pounds on average. The Kansas City Chiefs (238.83) are the only other team with an average under 239, and the Buccaneers are easily the furthest away from the league median of 242.68 pounds. But both are among the favorites at NFL sportsbook apps to reach the playoffs again.

Both the Buccaneers and Chiefs have found success in recent years while focusing on rosters built around lighter, faster players. Tampa Bay rushed for the fourth-most yards and allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the 2024-25 regular season, showing that a light roster can still excel in the trenches. Kansas City came one game from accomplishing the NFL's first Super Bowl threepeat before falling short against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles are another team that prefers to build on the light side, as they have the 10th-lightest average weight at 241.41 pounds.

