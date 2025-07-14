Menu
Discover how NFL team roster weights impact betting strategies. From heavy hitters like the Ravens to speedsters like the Buccaneers, explore 2025 trends now.
July 14, 2025
RotoWire.com wanted to see which teams have the heaviest average roster, based on current rosters – including 2025 draft picks. How much this affects the way you approach NFL betting is up to you.

As of July 7, 2025, the heaviest average roster weight is the Baltimore Ravens at an average 248.66 pounds per player, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the lightest average roster weight at 233.86 pounds per player.

Rank

Team

Average Weight

1

Baltimore Ravens

248.66 lbs.

2

Detroit Lions

248.01 lbs.

3

Cincinnati Bengals

247.21 lbs.

4

Los Angeles Chargers

247.20 lbs.

5

Green Bay Packers

245.96 lbs.

6

Washington Commanders

244.70 lbs.

7

Seattle Seahawks

244.65 lbs.

8

New England Patriots

244.58 lbs.

9

Pittsburgh Steelers

244.55 lbs.

10

Arizona Cardinals

244.33 lbs.

11

Cleveland Browns

243.83 lbs.

12

Los Angeles Rams

243.81 lbs.

13

New York Jets

243.40 lbs.

14

Carolina Panthers

243.28 lbs.

15

Tennessee Titans

243.25 lbs.

16

New Orleans Saints

242.91 lbs.

17

Las Vegas Raiders

242.44 lbs.

18

Chicago Bears

242.12 lbs.

19

Houston Texans

241.82 lbs.

20

New York Giants

241.80 lbs.

21

Buffalo Bills

241.78 lbs.

22

Dallas Cowboys

241.75 lbs.

23

Philadelphia Eagles

241.41 lbs.

24

Atlanta Falcons

241.05 lbs.

25

Indianapolis Colts

240.90 lbs.

26

Miami Dolphins

240.77 lbs.

27

Jacksonville Jaguars

240.24 lbs.

28

Denver Broncos

239.53 lbs.

29

Minnesota Vikings

239.49 lbs.

30

San Francisco 49ers

239.18 lbs.

31

Kansas City Chiefs

238.83 lbs.

32

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

233.86 lbs.

Impact of Roster Weight on NFL Team Performance

This information was compiled for RotoWire.com, which has the best sportsbook sites for comparison.

Results from the 2024 season suggest there isn't necessarily a clear advantage between prioritizing heavy maulers or light speedsters on the roster. But sticking to a clear team identity is key to building a winning roster.

Five of the six heaviest current teams heading into 2025 NFL training camps made the playoffs in 2024, as did four of the five lightest teams. But the 21 teams in between accounted for only five of the 14 playoff teams last season. NFL odds for futures wagering are available for this season.

Heavier NFL Rosters: Playoff Trends and Insights

The only teams near the heavy and light poles to miss the playoffs last year (the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, respectively) each played in a Super Bowl in the past four years.

Both teams with average weights over 248 pounds are known for ground-and-pound approaches on offense and having bulk up front to defend the run as well. The Baltimore Ravens (248.66 pounds on average) and Detroit Lions (248.01) both ranked among the top six offenses in rushing yards per game last season. They also were among the six stingiest defenses against the run.

Each of those teams have beefy offensive lines and power backs that can wear down defenses in Derrick Henry and David Montgomery, respectively. Both RBs have fantasy football value. And both running games complement their power elements with elite speed on the ground courtesy of Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs.

There are 10 NFL teams with an average weight over 244 pounds, including two others over 247 (Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers), so plenty of teams are attempting to emulate the heavy roster builds of the Ravens and Lions.

Lightest Teams Can Win Too

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a clear outlier from the entire remainder of the NFL at just 233.86 pounds on average. The Kansas City Chiefs (238.83) are the only other team with an average under 239, and the Buccaneers are easily the furthest away from the league median of 242.68 pounds. But both are among the favorites at NFL sportsbook apps to reach the playoffs again.

Both the Buccaneers and Chiefs have found success in recent years while focusing on rosters built around lighter, faster players. Tampa Bay rushed for the fourth-most yards and allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the 2024-25 regular season, showing that a light roster can still excel in the trenches. Kansas City came one game from accomplishing the NFL's first Super Bowl threepeat before falling short against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles are another team that prefers to build on the light side, as they have the 10th-lightest average weight at 241.41 pounds.

Stay with RotoWire.com for the top sports betting promos around.

