With training camp right around the corner, it's time to look at how NFL best ball ADPs have changed this summer. We last did this exercise a few weeks after the 2025 NFL Draft, back in mid-May, which obviously meant some massive changes relative to the pre-draft best ball ADPs.

One might think that not much of significance has happened since then to impact valuations, but there's actually been a lot of movement in the market, including some rookies like RJ Harvey and Travis Hunter who surged right after the draft but have subsequently fallen a good bit. In Harvey's case, it's related to concrete news, with the J.K. Dobbins signing being one of five major, fantasy-relevant transactions since mid-May.

The first thing you'll see below is a large chart based on ADP data from Underdog and Drafters, with the first two columns showing the averages from mid-July and mid-May, followed by a third column showing the difference between those numbers (a negative value means the player fell, while a positive value indicates a rise). The fourth and final column shows the percentage change relative to his original ADP in May. For example, if Player X's May ADP was 127 and he then drops or rises 12.7 spots, the percentage change is 10% (or -10%).

After the big chart with all the data, you'll find my analysis and explanations for the biggest ADP movers, dividing the players/situations into six different categories:

1. Rookies

2. Players with injury/legal updates (Rice, Addison,