Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football Best Ball ADP 2025: Tracking Offseason ADP Movement into July

Get the latest 2025 best ball ADP trends in fantasy football. Discover undervalued picks, positional values, and stacking targets for your best ball drafts.
July 17, 2025
Fantasy Football Best Ball ADP 2025: Tracking Offseason ADP Movement into July
July 17, 2025
Best Ball Strategy
LIMITED TIME OFFER

Get 20% OFF

Celebrate the start of NFL training camp with this limited time deal. Ends 7/22. Use promo code CAMP
PROMO CODE CAMP

With training camp right around the corner, it's time to look at how NFL best ball ADPs have changed this summer. We last did this exercise a few weeks after the 2025 NFL Draft, back in mid-May, which obviously meant some massive changes relative to the pre-draft best ball ADPs.

One might think that not much of significance has happened since then to impact valuations, but there's actually been a lot of movement in the market, including some rookies like RJ Harvey and Travis Hunter who surged right after the draft but have subsequently fallen a good bit. In Harvey's case, it's related to concrete news, with the J.K. Dobbins signing being one of five major, fantasy-relevant transactions since mid-May.

The first thing you'll see below is a large chart based on ADP data from Underdog and Drafters, with the first two columns showing the averages from mid-July and mid-May, followed by a third column showing the difference between those numbers (a negative value means the player fell, while a positive value indicates a rise). The fourth and final column shows the percentage change relative to his original ADP in May. For example, if Player X's May ADP was 127 and he then drops or rises 12.7 spots, the percentage change is 10% (or -10%).

After the big chart with all the data, you'll find my analysis and explanations for the biggest ADP movers, dividing the players/situations into six different categories: 

1. Rookies

2. Players with injury/legal updates (Rice, Addison,

With training camp right around the corner, it's time to look at how NFL best ball ADPs have changed this summer. We last did this exercise a few weeks after the 2025 NFL Draft, back in mid-May, which obviously meant some massive changes relative to the pre-draft best ball ADPs.

One might think that not much of significance has happened since then to impact valuations, but there's actually been a lot of movement in the market, including some rookies like RJ Harvey and Travis Hunter who surged right after the draft but have subsequently fallen a good bit. In Harvey's case, it's related to concrete news, with the J.K. Dobbins signing being one of five major, fantasy-relevant transactions since mid-May.

The first thing you'll see below is a large chart based on ADP data from Underdog and Drafters, with the first two columns showing the averages from mid-July and mid-May, followed by a third column showing the difference between those numbers (a negative value means the player fell, while a positive value indicates a rise). The fourth and final column shows the percentage change relative to his original ADP in May. For example, if Player X's May ADP was 127 and he then drops or rises 12.7 spots, the percentage change is 10% (or -10%).

After the big chart with all the data, you'll find my analysis and explanations for the biggest ADP movers, dividing the players/situations into six different categories: 

1. Rookies

2. Players with injury/legal updates (Rice, Addison, McCaffrey, etc.)

3. Miami (Jonnu trade, Waller signing) 

4. Pittsburgh (Jonnu trade, Rodgers signing) 

5. Denver's backfield (Dobbins signing)

6. Houston's backfield (Chubb signing)

7. Miscellaneous

           

The ADP Chart (Comparing Changes from May to July)

PosPlayerJuly ADPMay ADPΔ ADPΔ%
1WRJa'Marr Chase1.101.150.054.3%
2WRJustin Jefferson3.103.350.257.5%
3RBBijan Robinson3.354.050.7017.3%
4RBSaquon Barkley3.502.40-1.10-45.8%
5WRCeeDee Lamb5.155.250.101.9%
6RBJahmyr Gibbs5.455.650.203.5%
7WRPuka Nacua7.908.901.0011.2%
8RBChristian McCaffrey7.9011.553.6531.6%
9WRMalik Nabers9.558.95-0.60-6.7%
10WRNico Collins11.0012.101.109.1%
11WRAmon-Ra St. Brown11.359.60-1.75-18.2%
12RBAshton Jeanty11.758.40-3.35-39.9%
13WRBrian Thomas13.7513.25-0.50-3.8%
14RBDerrick Henry13.3512.70-0.65-5.1%
15RBDe'Von Achane14.3017.803.5019.7%
16WRDrake London16.1017.301.206.9%
17WRA.J. Brown18.1518.800.653.5%
18WRLadd McConkey18.5017.75-0.75-4.2%
19TEBrock Bowers18.5515.95-2.60-16.3%
20RBJonathan Taylor20.5019.60-0.90-4.6%
21WRRashee Rice21.4533.1011.6535.2%
22RBBucky Irving22.6022.50-0.10-0.4%
23WRTyreek Hill24.0029.705.7019.2%
24WRTee Higgins25.6024.40-1.20-4.9%
25RBJosh Jacobs24.6524.30-0.35-1.4%
26TETrey McBride25.9023.80-2.10-8.8%
27RBChase Brown27.4031.103.7011.9%
28WRMarvin Harrison29.6529.20-0.45-1.5%
29WR