ADP Analysis: Stock Rising/Falling After the 2025 NFL Draft

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
Published on May 14, 2025
This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

Now that we're a few weeks removed from the 2025 NFL Draft, it's time to look at how ADPs have changed since football's big spring event. Some of the risers (RJ Harvey) and fallers (Shedeur Sanders) are obvious, but there are plenty of others we might not have considered at first glance, and even a few where it's hard to find a clear explanation for why they've moved.

The first thing you'll see below is a big chart comparing ADP data from mid-May to late April from Drafters.com, a site that I consider to have the sharpest ADPs in the industry. Don't worry if you don't actually play contests there; the idea is to track shifts in perceptions of value, which can be useful information for making decisions in any fantasy format, including redraft and dynasty. 

If you do play best ball but prefer Underdog.com, you'll likely notice that the ADPs on Drafters are quite similar*. Players on UD are about as sharp as those on Drafters, and many of the ADP disparities between the two sites are explained by differences in their tournament formats, namely that the latter is full-PPR and uses cumulative scoring to determine champions (whereas Underdog is half PPR and utilizes a pod-playoff system for Weeks 15-17). 

After the big chart below, you can find my observations and opinions on some of the most interesting situations and biggest ADP movers. I'll also point out some of the players that appear most overvalued and undervalued, relative to where they stand in our projections and rankings here on RotoWire.

*I'll actually have another article coming out soon to look at ADP disparities between not only Underdog and Drafters but also DraftKings. I highly recommend the article to anybody that plays best ball on multiple sites, like myself, as the cross-site comparisons are helpful for balancing out ownership and figuring out which players tend to be better or worse values on which sites.

        

ADP Comparison (April vs. May)

           

   May ADPApr ADPADPΔΔ%
1CINWRJa'Marr Chase1.01.10.19.1%
2PHIRBSaquon Barkley2.62.3-0.3-13.0%
3MINWRJustin Jefferson3.13.90.820.5%
4ATLRBBijan Robinson4.03.5-0.5-14.3%
5DALWRCeeDee Lamb5.061.016.7%
6DETRBJahmyr Gibbs6.04.8-1.2-25.0%
7NYGWRMalik Nabers7.37.60.33.9%
8DETWRAmon-Ra St. Brown8.590.55.6%
9LVRBAshton Jeanty9.011.22.219.6%
10LARWRPuka Nacua9.69.4-0.2-2.1%
11HOUWRNico Collins11.410.2-1.2-11.8%
12SFRBChristian McCaffrey11.912.80.97.0%
13JAXWRBrian Thomas12.79.9-2.8-28.3%
14LVTEBrock Bowers14.614.5-0.1-0.7%
15BALRBDerrick Henry15.715.3-0.4-2.6%
16ATLWRDrake London15.816.30.53.1%
17PHIWRA.J. Brown17.0181.05.6%
18MIARBDe'Von Achane17.116.5-0.6-3.6%
19LACWRLadd McConkey18.718.70.00.0%
20ARITETrey McBride21.020.7-0.3-1.4%
21INDRBJonathan Taylor21.820.2-1.6-7.9%
22CINWRTee Higgins21.922.10.20.9%
23TBRBBucky Irving23.723.1-0.6-2.6%
24SEAWRJaxon Smith-Njigba24.724.90.20.8%
25NYJWRGarrett Wilson25.126.91.86.7%
26GBRBJosh Jacobs26.625.7-0.9-3.5%
27ARIWRMarvin Harrison27.231.24.012.8%
28KCWRRashee Rice27.338.711.429.5%
29WASWRTerry McLaurin28.929.30.41.4%
30CINRBChase Brown29.836.16.317.5%
31LARWRDavante Adams31.332.31.03.1%
32MIAWRTyreek Hill31.730.9-0.8-2.6%
33LARRBKyren Williams32.728.9-3.8-13.1%
34BALQBLamar Jackson32.934.71.85.2%
35BUFQBJosh Allen34.333.2-1.1-3.3%
36NYJRBBreece Hall35.933-2.9-8.8%
37TBWRMike Evans36.035.2-0.8-2.3%
38KCWRXavier Worthy38.737.6-1.1-2.9%
39JAXWRTravis Hunter39.866.526.740.2%
40BUFRBJames Cook39.939.3-0.6-1.5%
41WASQBJayden Daniels41.340.7-0.6-1.5%
42CARWRTetairoa McMillan41.858.316.528.3%
43CHIWRDJ Moore42.427.3-15.1-55.3%
44PHIWRDeVonta Smith44.743.3-1.4-3.2%
45LACRBOmarion Hampton45.340.7-4.6-11.3%
46PHIQBJalen Hurts45.944.9-1.0-2.2%
47PITWRDK Metcalf47.3579.717.0%
48HOURBJoe Mixon48.351.53.26.2%
49DENWRCourtland Sutton49.549.70.20.4%
50SFTEGeorge Kittle50.150.80.71.4%
51CINQBJoe Burrow51.147.2-3.9-8.3%
52BALWRZay Flowers52.049.8-2.2-4.4%
53SEARBKenneth Walker52.554.72.24.0%
54DENRBRJ Harvey53.6156.6103.065.8%
55DETWRJameson Williams54.345.2-9.1-20.1%
56CARRBChuba Hubbard54.955.70.81.4%
57NORBAlvin Kamara57.654.2-3.4-6.3%
58TENWRCalvin Ridley57.867.19.313.9%
59MIAWRJaylen Waddle59.153-6.1-11.5%
60DALWRGeorge Pickens59.274.515.320.5%
61NERBTreVeyon Henderson61.956.4-5.5-9.8%
62CLEWRJerry Jeudy62.769.77.010.0%
63TBWRChris Godwin63.546.7-16.8-36.0%
64SFWRJauan Jennings63.661.3-2.3-3.8%
65DETTESam LaPorta65.864.5-1.3-2.0%
66ARIRBJames Conner66.966.8-0.1-0.1%
67MINWRJordan Addison67.662.6-5.0-8.0%
68NOWRChris Olave67.863.3-4.5-7.1%
69CHIWRRome Odunze69.847.4-22.4-47.3%
70DETRBDavid Montgomery70.668.7-1.9-2.8%
71WASWRDeebo Samuel71.363.9-7.4-11.6%
72CLERBQuinshon Judkins71.572.51.01.4%
73PITRBKaleb Johnson72.586.313.816.0%
74LVWRJakobi Meyers72.872.1-0.7-1.0%
75NEWRStefon Diggs74.376.11.82.4%
76TENRBTony Pollard75.178.63.54.5%
77BUFWRKhalil Shakir77.675.9-1.7-2.2%
78SFWRRicky Pearsall78.271.6-6.6-9.2%
79KCQBPatrick Mahomes80.078.7-1.3-1.7%
80GBWRMatthew Golden80.281.71.51.8%
81MINRBAaron Jones80.379.7-0.6-0.8%
82CHIRBD'Andre Swift81.4125.243.835.0%
83MINTET.J. Hockenson83.6851.41.6%
84SFWRBrandon Aiyuk85.292.37.17.7%
85TBQBBaker Mayfield85.985.5-0.4-0.5%
86SEAWRCooper Kupp86.186.50.40.5%
87GBWRJayden Reed87.378.5-8.8-11.2%
88WASRBBrian Robinson88.0113.325.322.3%
89INDWRJosh Downs90.689-1.6-1.8%
90KCTETravis Kelce91.790.5-1.2-1.3%
91NYJQBJustin Fields92.2985.85.9%
92ARIQBKyler Murray92.491.4-1.0-1.1%
93NYGRBCam Skattebo93.111218.916.9%
94MIATEJonnu Smith93.394.31.01.1%
95ATLWRDarnell Mooney94.6103.18.58.2%
96KCRBIsiah Pacheco95.0121.626.621.9%
97DENQBBo Nix98.397.5-0.8-0.8%
98CHIQBCaleb Williams98.395.3-3.0-3.1%
99INDWRMichael Pittman101.4102.41.01.0%
100PITRBJaylen Warren101.682.5-19.1-23.2%
101NYGRBTyrone Tracy101.884.9-16.9-19.9%
102TBWREmeka Egbuka102.682.2-20.4-24.8%
103HOUWRJayden Higgins102.913128.121.5%
104LACRBNajee Harris105.061.1-43.9-71.8%
105CHIWRLuther Burden105.196.2-8.9-9.3%
106MINRBJordan Mason105.3102.7-2.6-2.5%
107DETQBJared Goff105.798.2-7.5-7.6%
108LACWRTre Harris106.3148.742.428.5%
109BALTEMark Andrews108.4102.2-6.2-6.1%
110SEARBZach Charbonnet108.9103.9-5.0-4.8%
111SFQBBrock Purdy110.5105.5-5.0-4.7%
112DENTEEvan Engram112.0109.7-2.3-2.1%
113JAXRBBhayshul Tuten112.8141.528.720.3%
114BALWRRashod Bateman115.1116.61.51.3%
115DENWRMarvin Mims115.8112.4-3.4-3.0%
116NEQBDrake Maye116.0117.51.51.3%
117LACQBJustin Herbert116.8113.9-2.9-2.5%
118DALQBDak Prescott117.1121.24.13.4%
119CHITEColston Loveland118.7117.2-1.5-1.3%
120NOWRRashid Shaheed118.9115.7-3.2-2.8%
121CLETEDavid Njoku120.5112.2-8.3-7.4%
122BUFWRKeon Coleman121.8122.81.00.8%
123DALRBJavonte Williams123.4149.426.017.4%
124NEWRKyle Williams123.6173.449.828.7%
125DALRBJaydon Blue123.7224100.344.8%
126GBQBJordan Love124.9122.4-2.5-2.0%
127JAXRBTravis Etienne127.1104.9-22.2-21.2%
128NERBRhamondre Stevenson127.594.3-33.2-35.2%
129INDTETyler Warren128.1109.5-18.6-17.0%
130JAXQBTrevor Lawrence129.8134.95.13.8%
131LVWRJack Bech130.7187.556.830.3%
132HOUQBC.J. Stroud131.1130.7-0.4-0.3%
133HOUWRChristian Kirk132.7100.3-32.4-32.3%
134TENRBTyjae Spears134.5135.40.90.7%
135GBTETucker Kraft134.6124.9-9.7-7.8%
136MINQBJ.J. McCarthy136.4138.21.81.3%
137KCWRHollywood Brown136.5125.8-10.7-8.5%
138DALTEJake Ferguson138.2152.514.39.4%
139BUFTEDalton Kincaid138.6138.80.20.1%
140PHITEDallas Goedert140.7140.80.10.1%
141SFRBIsaac Guerendo141.0126.7-14.3-11.3%
142CLEWRCedric Tillman143.216218.811.6%
143ATLQBMichael Penix143.3138.2-5.1-3.7%
144TBRBRachaad White143.6147.53.92.6%
145ARIRBTrey Benson146.01559.05.8%
146MIAQBTua Tagovailoa147.5137.9-9.6-7.0%
147BALTEIsaiah Likely148.0129.9-18.1-13.9%
148CARQBBryce Young148.5150.11.61.1%
149ATLTEKyle Pitts149.1152.83.72.4%
150TBWRJalen McMillan149.4107.4-42.0-39.1%
151BUFRBRay Davis149.9149.3-0.6-0.4%
152JAXRBTank Bigsby153.1139.6-13.5-9.7%
153WASRBAustin Ekeler153.2188.335.118.6%
154TENQBCam Ward154.2148.3-5.9-4.0%
155LARQBMatthew Stafford155.4154.3-1.1-0.7%
156LACWRQuentin Johnston156.1130.4-25.7-19.7%
157LVQBGeno Smith156.7161.64.93.0%
158CARWRAdam Thielen156.9135.6-21.3-15.7%
159ATLRBTyler Allgeier157.01658.04.8%
160GBWRRomeo Doubs158.5143.5-15.0-10.5%
161WASTEZach Ertz160.5158.1-2.4-1.5%
162NYJRBBraelon Allen161.5177.415.99.0%
163JAXTEBrenton Strange162.7172.910.25.9%
164 WRKeenan Allen164.1136.2-27.9-20.5%
165BUFWRJoshua Palmer165.2163.4-1.8-1.1%
166NYGWRWan'Dale Robinson167.2170.23.01.8%
167PITTEPat Freiermuth167.3183.616.38.9%
168CARRBRico Dowdle167.8156.6-11.2-7.2%
169INDQBAnthony Richardson168.6159.9-8.7-5.4%
170SEAQBSam Darnold169.0168.3-0.7-0.4%
171HOUWRJaylin Noel169.7168.5-1.2-0.7%
172CINTEMike Gesicki169.7169.6-0.1-0.1%
173LACRBJ.K. Dobbins172.8166.8-6.0-3.6%
174CARWRXavier Legette173.3151.5-21.8-14.4%
175NETEHunter Henry174.418712.66.7%
176INDWRAlec Pierce176.5174.7-1.8-1.0%
177DENWRPat Bryant176.724063.326.4%
178NYJTEMason Taylor177.221739.818.3%
179BALRBJustice Hill178.0183.35.32.9%
180PHIRBWill Shipley178.5196.518.09.2%
181MIARBJaylen Wright180.1173.6-6.5-3.7%
182TBTECade Otton183.4179.4-4.0-2.2%
183CHIRBRoschon Johnson183.7226.142.418.8%
184NORBDevin Neal186.0174-12.0-6.9%
185CLERBDylan Sampson186.1140.1-46.0-32.8%
186BALWRDeAndre Hopkins186.4194.27.84.0%
187TENWRElic Ayomanor187.6182.9-4.7-2.6%
188ARIWRMichael Wilson188.421223.611.1%
189TENTEChig Okonkwo188.4203.815.47.6%
190GBRBMarShawn Lloyd189.7219.529.813.6%
191NEWRDeMario Douglas191.7193.31.60.8%
192NYGQBJaxson Dart193.2197.84.62.3%
193NYGWRDarius Slayton195.2201.36.13.0%
194HOUTEDalton Schultz195.7198.93.21.6%
195INDRBDJ Giddens195.7161.5-34.2-21.2%
196CLERBJerome Ford198.0127.5-70.5-55.3%
197CINWRAndrei Iosivas198.6212.513.96.5%
198LARRBJarquez Hunter198.7224.726.011.6%
199CARWRJalen Coker202.7165.4-37.3-22.6%
200NOQBTyler Shough203.224036.815.3%
201NOTEJuwan Johnson203.4205.21.80.9%
202KCWRJalen Royals203.5201-2.5-1.2%
203LARRBBlake Corum203.9173.6-30.3-17.5%
204HOURBWoody Marks205.3232.527.211.7%
205DALWRJalen Tolbert205.6204.7-0.9-0.4%
206NYJQBAaron Rodgers206.0213.27.23.4%
207DETWRIsaac TeSlaa206.7230.824.110.4%
208LARTETyler Higbee207.6193.9-13.7-7.1%
209CLERBNick Chubb208.9215.56.63.1%
210GBWRDontayvion Wicks209.3176.4-32.9-18.7%
211KCRBBrashard Smith209.6206.5-3.1-1.5%
212KCRBKareem Hunt210.7204-6.7-3.3%
213NYGQBRussell Wilson211.7194.5-17.2-8.8%
214NYGTETheo Johnson212.8226.513.76.0%
215BUFWRAmari Cooper213.9205.3-8.6-4.2%
216LARWRTutu Atwell214.6223.18.53.8%
217TENWRTyler Lockett215.0207.3-7.7-3.7%
218SEATEElijah Arroyo215.1228.313.25.8%
219JAXWRDyami Brown217.3186.8-30.5-16.3%
220PITWRCalvin Austin217.3234.517.27.3%
221PITWRRoman Wilson218.124021.99.1%
222DENRBJaleel McLaughlin218.7227.28.53.7%
223BUFRBTy Johnson218.9225.76.83.0%
224ATLQBKirk Cousins219.7228.48.73.8%
225CARTEJa'Tavion Sanders219.8216-3.8-1.8%
226SEAQBJalen Milroe220.0208.7-11.3-5.4%
227TBRBSean Tucker220.5213.6-6.9-3.2%
228LARTETerrance Ferguson221.024019.07.9%
229BUFWRCurtis Samuel221.4230.79.34.0%
230INDWRAdonai Mitchell221.6206-15.6-7.6%
231MIARBOllie Gordon221.8192.9-28.9-15.0%
232CHITECole Kmet222.1178.1-44.0-24.7%
233SFRBJordan James222.6225.22.61.2%
234INDQBDaniel Jones222.9222.5-0.4-0.2%
235KCRBElijah Mitchell223.4222.3-1.1-0.5%
236CARRBTrevor Etienne224.7223.8-0.9-0.4%
237DENRBAudric Estime224.8223.6-1.2-0.5%
238GBWRChristian Watson224.8232.57.73.3%
239NOTETaysom Hill225.5232.26.72.9%
240CLEWRDiontae Johnson225.5232.36.82.9%
241MIAWRNick Westbrook-Ikhine225.6228.22.61.1%
242CLEQBJoe Flacco225.6215.4-10.2-4.7%
243CINRBTahj Brooks225.7234.89.13.9%
244CLEQBShedeur Sanders225.8197.8-28.0-14.2%
245TENWRChimere Dike226.024014.05.8%
246WASWRJaylin Lane226.324013.75.7%
247CLETEHarold Fannin226.5208.1-18.4-8.8%
248BUFWRElijah Moore226.724013.35.5%
249SEAWRMarquez Valdes-Scantling227.1228.41.30.6%
250DALRBMiles Sanders227.2228.10.90.4%
251MIAWRMalik Washington227.2219.7-7.5-3.4%
252LACWRMike Williams227.3216.7-10.6-4.9%
253KCTENoah Gray227.4228.81.40.6%
254LVWRTre Tucker227.5215.7-11.8-5.5%
255LARWRJordan Whittington227.6230.32.71.2%
256SEAWRTory Horton227.7223.8-3.9-1.7%
257WASWRNoah Brown227.7233.45.72.4%
258ATLWRRay-Ray McCloud227.9231.63.71.6%
259BALRBKeaton Mitchell228.0231.93.91.7%
260CINRBZack Moss228.2232.84.62.0%
261CHIRBKyle Monangai228.224011.84.9%
262LACTETyler Conklin228.8217.2-11.6-5.3%
263JAXWRParker Washington228.9230.61.70.7%
264MINWRTai Felton229.0230.11.10.5%
265WASRBJacory Croskey-Merritt229.224010.84.5%
266SFWRDemarcus Robinson229.3228.5-0.8-0.4%
267LVRBRaheem Mostert229.7212.8-16.9-7.9%
268DALWRKaVontae Turpin229.724010.34.3%
269WASTEBen Sinnott229.7232.32.61.1%
270DENWRTroy Franklin229.7224.8-4.9-2.2%
271TENWRXavier Restrepo229.8228.8-1.0-0.4%
272NEWRMack Hollins229.924010.14.2%
273NOWRBrandin Cooks230.4228.4-2.0-0.9%
274LACTEWill Dissly230.62409.43.9%
275NYJRBIsaiah Davis230.6221.8-8.8-4.0%
276MINWRJalen Nailor231.2230.1-1.1-0.5%
277DENWRDevaughn Vele231.4230.7-0.7-0.3%
278NEWRKayshon Boutte231.7228.9-2.8-1.2%
279NYJWRAllen Lazard232.0227-5.0-2.2%
280NORBKendre Miller232.2225.1-7.1-3.2%
281GBWRSavion Williams233.4225.1-8.3-3.7%
282LACTEOronde Gadsden233.42406.62.8%
283LVWRDont'e Thornton233.42406.62.8%

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.       

        

Biggest Risers

         

Harvey and Blue landed in great situations to A) earn immediate playing time, B) run behind strong offensive lines, C) have the support of competent QBs. Both were drafted slightly earlier than most people expected, and they had excellent 40 times at the 2025 Combine (Blue: 4.39 at 196 pounds, Harvey: 4.40 at 205 pounds). The ADP leaps of ~100 spots are justified, and in Harvey's case I actually have him ranked even higher than where he's going. 

The other beneficiary here is Javonte Williams (149 > 123), who many expected to face competition from a Day 2 pick. Blue is a strong Day 3 pick, but he's not as formidable as the RBs (Judkins, Henderson, Hampton, Harvey, Johnson) that were frequently paired with Dallas in mock drafts.

          

This one has almost nothing to do with the draft. Increased optimism about Rice's 2025 outlook is due to chatter that he won't be suspended until 2026 and a report that his knee rehab is nearly complete. I can't say much about the knee, but it does seem likely he'll avoid a suspension this season, given that there's still no scheduled court date and he's facing charges in a major city (which means cases often backlog for months or years).     

       

Cincinnati, Chicago, Washington and Kansas City look to have subpar backfields on paper yet opted against adding talent within the first five rounds of the draft. The ADP climbs above seem fair, as do the boosts for backups Austin Ekeler (188 > 153) and Roschon Johnson (226 > 184). Of the bunch, my favorite picks at the new ADPs are Pacheco and Ekeler.

      

Pickens is the real winner here, getting away from not only Metcalf but also Arthur Smith's run-first playcalling. Both are good picks at their new ADPs, and I'm happy to have drafted them a bunch in April with the hope something like this would happen (my Isaiah Likely gambles, however, did not pay off). TE Pat Friermuth also moved up considerably after the trade, going from ADP 183.6 to 167.3, which still seems awfully cheap for a tight end who put up 65-653-7 in a seemingly worse situation last year (I'm assuming a ~75 percent chance of Aaron Rodgers signing with Pittsburgh).

          

Others

RB Ashton Jeanty (11.2 > 9.0)

WR Travis Hunter (67 > 40)

WR Tetairoa McMillan (58 > 42)

RB Cam Skattebo (112 > 93)

WR Jayden Higgins (131 > 103)

WR Tre Harris (149 > 106)

RB Bhayshul Tuten (142 >113)

WR Kyle Williams (173 > 124)

WR Jack Bech (188 > 131)

WR Cedric Tillman (162 > 143)

WR Pat Bryant (240 > 177)

TE Mason Taylor (217 > 177)

WR Michael Wilson (212 > 188)

RB MarShawn Lloyd (220 > 190)

QB Tyler Shough (240 > 203)

RB Woody Marks (233 > 205)

WR Isaac TeSlaa (231 > 207)

WR Roman Wilson (240 > 218)

How do these player stack up against the rest of the NFL? Visit our fantasy football PPR rankings for a list of the top players for the remainder of the season.

    

Biggest Fallers

          

I love Travis Hunter but don't agree with Thomas dropping. There's plenty of room for Hunter to get triple-digit targets without dipping into Thomas' share, considering the Jags have Dyami Brown as their No. 3 WR and Brenton Strange as their projected starting tight end. If Hunter is a full-time player on offense, he and Thomas could combine for something like 50-55 percent of Jacksonville's targets. And now defenses have something serious to worry about besides BTJ.

     

I won't be surprised if Burden ends up as the best of Chicago's three WRs, but I am surprised that his ADP only fell a little while Moore and Odunze went into free-falls. Maybe people were worried about Burden slipping to late Round 2 or early Round 3? Whatever the case, I prefer the younger guys here, i.e., Odunze in Round 6 or Burden in Round 9 rather than Moore in Round 4.

     

This all feels reasonable, with Godwin, Egbuka and McMillan more likely to challenge each other for short targets, slot snaps, etc., rather than posing a real threat to Mike Evans (35 >36). The Egbuka selection also narrows Cade Otton's already-narrow path to considerable target volume, as it might now take two or three WR injuries to get him there instead of one or two. Otton's ADP barely fell, however, going from 179 to 183.

          

Harris is the big loser here, with his team adding first-round pick Omarion Hampton. I think Tracy could've maintained his old ADP if the competition was coming from a different fourth-round pick, but Cam Skattebo was so dominant at ASU last year that it feels right to treat him more like a Day 2 guy (plus he was taken with the first few picks of Day 3). Warren is the one where I'm not sure a considerable drop is justified, as I'd been assuming all along the Steelers would draft or sign a power back to replace Najee Harris. But hey, maybe that's just my pro-Skattebo, anti-Kaleb Johnson bias shining through. I'm a stats guy more so than a film guy, yet couldn't help notice that Skattebo jumped off the tape and Johnson didn't.

     

I'm surprised that the Bhayshul Tuten pick in Round 4 hurt Etienne's ADP nearly as much as the Treveyon Hendrson pick (early round 2) hurt Stevenson's. That doesn't seem right, although Tuten's blazing speed perhaps makes him more interesting than a typical Round 4 selection, kind of like Skattebo but with a drastically different skill set. I haven't totally given up on Etienne yet, as his poor play last year was partially related to lingering injuries, and he's thus far had just one pro season in a competent offense (and he put up big numbers that year). 

      

Others

TE Tyler Warren (110 > 128)

WR Christian Kirk (100 > 133)

TE Isaiah Likely (130 > 148)

WR Quentin Johnston (130 > 156)

WR Adam Thielen (136 > 157)

WR Xavier Legette (152 > 173)

RB Dylan Sampson (140 > 186)

RB DJ Giddens (162 > 196)

RB Jerome Ford (128 > 198)

WR Jalen Coker (165 > 203)

RB Blake Corum (174 > 204)

WR Dontayvion Wicks (176 > 209)

W Dyami Brown (187 > 217)

RB Ollie Gordon (193 > 222)

TE Cole Kmet (178 > 222)

QB Shedeur Sanders (198 > 226)

      

The Mysteries

Ferguson and George Pickens draw very different types of targets, but it's still reasonable to slightly lower the tight end's target share projection when his team adds a big-name receiver. The new ADP for Ferguson makes more sense than old one, as he was hugely undervalued before, but it's nonetheless surprising to me that he moved up by more than a round as a result of the Pickens trade.

     

Allen remains a free agent, yet his ADP has dropped by more than two rounds since the draft. I don't really get it, as there are still some WR-needy teams, including Tennessee and New England with potential franchise QBs in the making.

            

Best/Worst Values

Best

I thought Hill's ADP might rise a bit after reports of offseason wrist surgery, which essentially confirmed that he played through a serious problem all of last year, not some minor bump/bruise. Things feel awfully fragile with the Miami offense, but how many other guys in Hill's ADP range have the upside to catch 115 passes for 1,700 yards? He topped those numbers in both 2022 and 2023. 

       

I'm not sure how Liam Coen will handle the various head-coach responsibilities, but he's by far the best offensive mind Lawrence has ever been around. There should be way more optimism here, given Coen's presence along with the absurd natural talent possessed by Lawrence, Brian Thomas and Travis Hunter.

       

I discussed Freiermuth above, with the gist being that he's likely in a better spot than he was last year when he finished as TE9 for fantasy. That doesn't really matter in shallow leagues, but he's an excellent late pick for deep leagues, best ball, etc.

Worst

WR Marvin Harrison (31 > 27)

It was surprising to see Arizona not draft a single wideout, but I don't think that really matters for Harrison's projection. The concerns at this point are about his own ability and living up to his potential, not competition for targets. I have Harrison as a fourth-round pick, but he was mostly going in the third round and now sneaks up toward the 2/3 turn. He obviously has the talent to make me look dumb for saying this, but there's still no way I want shares at the current price after he mostly looked ordinary as a rookie.

         
WR Tee Higgins (22 > 22)

Higgins' ADP didn't change, which makes sense after the Bengals essentially kept the band together on offense this offseason. My issue is that his overall track record just doesn't justify his ADP, and last year's improved fantasy scoring average (18.7 PPR) was largely built on massive team passing volume and more TDs rather than gains in target rate or yards per target. This would be the fair price for Higgins if he didn't have the massive history of hamstring injuries. As is, he's more of a 3/4 turn guy than a 2/3 guy in my book.

   

WR Zay Flowers (50 > 52)

As a Ravens fan, I've been happy with Flowers, but I just don't see any kind of upside for fantasy beyond WR3 value. The fifth round feels too early for a pure floor pick, and that's what Flowers is for as long as he's playing in a run-heavy offense where he'll often come off the field in scoring range.

    

WR Stefon Diggs (76 > 74)

I've viewed Diggs as the worst pick on the board all offseason and don't see any reason to change my mind. He'd already declined into nothing more than a possession receiver before his ACL tear, and now he's trying to come back from major, mid-season surgery as a 31-year-old on a new team. I think people are underestimating the odds that he's simply never good again.

   

