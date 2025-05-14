ADP Analysis: Stock Rising/Falling After the 2025 NFL Draft

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

Now that we're a few weeks removed from the 2025 NFL Draft, it's time to look at how ADPs have changed since football's big spring event. Some of the risers (RJ Harvey) and fallers (Shedeur Sanders) are obvious, but there are plenty of others we might not have considered at first glance, and even a few where it's hard to find a clear explanation for why they've moved.

The first thing you'll see below is a big chart comparing ADP data from mid-May to late April from Drafters.com, a site that I consider to have the sharpest ADPs in the industry. Don't worry if you don't actually play contests there; the idea is to track shifts in perceptions of value, which can be useful information for making decisions in any fantasy format, including redraft and dynasty.

If you do play best ball but prefer Underdog.com, you'll likely notice that the ADPs on Drafters are quite similar*. Players on UD are about as sharp as those on Drafters, and many of the ADP disparities between the two sites are explained by differences in their tournament formats, namely that the latter is full-PPR and uses cumulative scoring to determine champions (whereas Underdog is half PPR and utilizes a pod-playoff system for Weeks 15-17).

After the big chart below, you can find my observations and opinions on some of the most interesting situations and biggest ADP movers. I'll also point out some of the players that appear most overvalued and undervalued, relative to where they stand in our projections and rankings here on RotoWire.

*I'll actually have another article coming out soon to look at ADP disparities between not only Underdog and Drafters but also DraftKings. I highly recommend the article to anybody that plays best ball on multiple sites, like myself, as the cross-site comparisons are helpful for balancing out ownership and figuring out which players tend to be better or worse values on which sites.

ADP Comparison (April vs. May)

Biggest Risers

RB RJ Harvey (ADP: 157 > 54) RB Jaydon Blue ( 224 > 124)

Harvey and Blue landed in great situations to A) earn immediate playing time, B) run behind strong offensive lines, C) have the support of competent QBs. Both were drafted slightly earlier than most people expected, and they had excellent 40 times at the 2025 Combine (Blue: 4.39 at 196 pounds, Harvey: 4.40 at 205 pounds). The ADP leaps of ~100 spots are justified, and in Harvey's case I actually have him ranked even higher than where he's going.

The other beneficiary here is Javonte Williams (149 > 123), who many expected to face competition from a Day 2 pick. Blue is a strong Day 3 pick, but he's not as formidable as the RBs (Judkins, Henderson, Hampton, Harvey, Johnson) that were frequently paired with Dallas in mock drafts.

WR Rashee Rice (39 > 27)

This one has almost nothing to do with the draft. Increased optimism about Rice's 2025 outlook is due to chatter that he won't be suspended until 2026 and a report that his knee rehab is nearly complete. I can't say much about the knee, but it does seem likely he'll avoid a suspension this season, given that there's still no scheduled court date and he's facing charges in a major city (which means cases often backlog for months or years).

Cincinnati, Chicago, Washington and Kansas City look to have subpar backfields on paper yet opted against adding talent within the first five rounds of the draft. The ADP climbs above seem fair, as do the boosts for backups Austin Ekeler (188 > 153) and Roschon Johnson (226 > 184). Of the bunch, my favorite picks at the new ADPs are Pacheco and Ekeler.

Pickens is the real winner here, getting away from not only Metcalf but also Arthur Smith's run-first playcalling. Both are good picks at their new ADPs, and I'm happy to have drafted them a bunch in April with the hope something like this would happen (my Isaiah Likely gambles, however, did not pay off). TE Pat Friermuth also moved up considerably after the trade, going from ADP 183.6 to 167.3, which still seems awfully cheap for a tight end who put up 65-653-7 in a seemingly worse situation last year (I'm assuming a ~75 percent chance of Aaron Rodgers signing with Pittsburgh).

Others

RB Ashton Jeanty (11.2 > 9.0)

WR Travis Hunter (67 > 40)

WR Tetairoa McMillan (58 > 42)

RB Cam Skattebo (112 > 93)

WR Jayden Higgins (131 > 103)

WR Tre Harris (149 > 106)

RB Bhayshul Tuten (142 >113)

WR Kyle Williams (173 > 124)

WR Jack Bech (188 > 131)

WR Cedric Tillman (162 > 143)

WR Pat Bryant (240 > 177)

TE Mason Taylor (217 > 177)

WR Michael Wilson (212 > 188)

RB MarShawn Lloyd (220 > 190)

QB Tyler Shough (240 > 203)

RB Woody Marks (233 > 205)

WR Isaac TeSlaa (231 > 207)

WR Roman Wilson (240 > 218)

Biggest Fallers

WR Brian Thomas (ADP: 9.9 > 12.7)

I love Travis Hunter but don't agree with Thomas dropping. There's plenty of room for Hunter to get triple-digit targets without dipping into Thomas' share, considering the Jags have Dyami Brown as their No. 3 WR and Brenton Strange as their projected starting tight end. If Hunter is a full-time player on offense, he and Thomas could combine for something like 50-55 percent of Jacksonville's targets. And now defenses have something serious to worry about besides BTJ.

I won't be surprised if Burden ends up as the best of Chicago's three WRs, but I am surprised that his ADP only fell a little while Moore and Odunze went into free-falls. Maybe people were worried about Burden slipping to late Round 2 or early Round 3? Whatever the case, I prefer the younger guys here, i.e., Odunze in Round 6 or Burden in Round 9 rather than Moore in Round 4.

This all feels reasonable, with Godwin, Egbuka and McMillan more likely to challenge each other for short targets, slot snaps, etc., rather than posing a real threat to Mike Evans (35 >36). The Egbuka selection also narrows Cade Otton's already-narrow path to considerable target volume, as it might now take two or three WR injuries to get him there instead of one or two. Otton's ADP barely fell, however, going from 179 to 183.

Harris is the big loser here, with his team adding first-round pick Omarion Hampton. I think Tracy could've maintained his old ADP if the competition was coming from a different fourth-round pick, but Cam Skattebo was so dominant at ASU last year that it feels right to treat him more like a Day 2 guy (plus he was taken with the first few picks of Day 3). Warren is the one where I'm not sure a considerable drop is justified, as I'd been assuming all along the Steelers would draft or sign a power back to replace Najee Harris. But hey, maybe that's just my pro-Skattebo, anti-Kaleb Johnson bias shining through. I'm a stats guy more so than a film guy, yet couldn't help notice that Skattebo jumped off the tape and Johnson didn't.

I'm surprised that the Bhayshul Tuten pick in Round 4 hurt Etienne's ADP nearly as much as the Treveyon Hendrson pick (early round 2) hurt Stevenson's. That doesn't seem right, although Tuten's blazing speed perhaps makes him more interesting than a typical Round 4 selection, kind of like Skattebo but with a drastically different skill set. I haven't totally given up on Etienne yet, as his poor play last year was partially related to lingering injuries, and he's thus far had just one pro season in a competent offense (and he put up big numbers that year).

Others

TE Tyler Warren (110 > 128)

WR Christian Kirk (100 > 133)

TE Isaiah Likely (130 > 148)

WR Quentin Johnston (130 > 156)

WR Adam Thielen (136 > 157)

WR Xavier Legette (152 > 173)

RB Dylan Sampson (140 > 186)

RB DJ Giddens (162 > 196)

RB Jerome Ford (128 > 198)

WR Jalen Coker (165 > 203)

RB Blake Corum (174 > 204)

WR Dontayvion Wicks (176 > 209)

W Dyami Brown (187 > 217)

RB Ollie Gordon (193 > 222)

TE Cole Kmet (178 > 222)

QB Shedeur Sanders (198 > 226)

The Mysteries

TE Jake Ferguson (153 > 138)

Ferguson and George Pickens draw very different types of targets, but it's still reasonable to slightly lower the tight end's target share projection when his team adds a big-name receiver. The new ADP for Ferguson makes more sense than old one, as he was hugely undervalued before, but it's nonetheless surprising to me that he moved up by more than a round as a result of the Pickens trade.

WR Keenan Allen (136 > 164)

Allen remains a free agent, yet his ADP has dropped by more than two rounds since the draft. I don't really get it, as there are still some WR-needy teams, including Tennessee and New England with potential franchise QBs in the making.

Best/Worst Values

Best

WR Tyreek Hill (31 > 32)

I thought Hill's ADP might rise a bit after reports of offseason wrist surgery, which essentially confirmed that he played through a serious problem all of last year, not some minor bump/bruise. Things feel awfully fragile with the Miami offense, but how many other guys in Hill's ADP range have the upside to catch 115 passes for 1,700 yards? He topped those numbers in both 2022 and 2023.

QB Trevor Lawrence (135 > 130)

I'm not sure how Liam Coen will handle the various head-coach responsibilities, but he's by far the best offensive mind Lawrence has ever been around. There should be way more optimism here, given Coen's presence along with the absurd natural talent possessed by Lawrence, Brian Thomas and Travis Hunter.

TE Pat Freiermuth (184 > 167)

I discussed Freiermuth above, with the gist being that he's likely in a better spot than he was last year when he finished as TE9 for fantasy. That doesn't really matter in shallow leagues, but he's an excellent late pick for deep leagues, best ball, etc.

Worst

WR Marvin Harrison (31 > 27)

It was surprising to see Arizona not draft a single wideout, but I don't think that really matters for Harrison's projection. The concerns at this point are about his own ability and living up to his potential, not competition for targets. I have Harrison as a fourth-round pick, but he was mostly going in the third round and now sneaks up toward the 2/3 turn. He obviously has the talent to make me look dumb for saying this, but there's still no way I want shares at the current price after he mostly looked ordinary as a rookie.



WR Tee Higgins (22 > 22)

Higgins' ADP didn't change, which makes sense after the Bengals essentially kept the band together on offense this offseason. My issue is that his overall track record just doesn't justify his ADP, and last year's improved fantasy scoring average (18.7 PPR) was largely built on massive team passing volume and more TDs rather than gains in target rate or yards per target. This would be the fair price for Higgins if he didn't have the massive history of hamstring injuries. As is, he's more of a 3/4 turn guy than a 2/3 guy in my book.

WR Zay Flowers (50 > 52)

As a Ravens fan, I've been happy with Flowers, but I just don't see any kind of upside for fantasy beyond WR3 value. The fifth round feels too early for a pure floor pick, and that's what Flowers is for as long as he's playing in a run-heavy offense where he'll often come off the field in scoring range.

WR Stefon Diggs (76 > 74)

I've viewed Diggs as the worst pick on the board all offseason and don't see any reason to change my mind. He'd already declined into nothing more than a possession receiver before his ACL tear, and now he's trying to come back from major, mid-season surgery as a 31-year-old on a new team. I think people are underestimating the odds that he's simply never good again.