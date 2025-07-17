Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Is RB Deadzone Real?

In today's day and age of fantasy football, we too often get caught up speaking in generalities or buzz words, like "Zero RB," "Hero RB," "ceiling plays," etc. It's understandable, but I wanted to bring a bit more nuisance to some of the fantasy football draft strategies and conversations I read on the daily.
The first I wanted to examine in this Mythbusters series was the concept that a "mid-round" running back is basically a dead zone and should be avoided. But is this the best fantasy football draft strategy?
I outlined the data from the last five years in a digestible table below, showing mid-round RBs' preseason rank and where they finished the season among the position. Positional finish is based off PPR formats and age is based when they began the season.
2020 Season
|Player
|Age
|Preseason
Draft Rank
|Position
Finish
|Missed
Games
|1
|Melvin Gordon
|27
|RB22
|RB14
|1
|2
|Mark Ingram
|31
|RB23
|RB76
|5
|3
|Devin Singletary
|22
|RB24
|RB31
|0
|4
|Raheem Mostert
|28
|RB25
|RB48
|8
|5
|Cam Akers
|21
|RB26
|RB45
|3
|6
|Kareem Hunt
|24
|RB27
|RB10
|0
|7
|Ronald Jones
|22
|RB28
|RB20
|2
|8
|David Montgomery
|23
|RB29
|RB4
|1
|9
|D'Andre Swift
|21
|RB30
|RB18
|3
|10
|J.K. Dobbins
|21
|RB31
|RB24
|1
2021 Season
|Player
|Age
|Preseason
Draft Rank
|Position
Finish
|Missed
Games
|Miles Sanders
|24
|RB20
|RB44
|5
|Mike Davis
|28
|RB21
|RB35
|0
|Darrell Henderson
|23
|RB22
|RB27
|5
|Myles Gaskin
|24
|RB23
|RB25
|0
