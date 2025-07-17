Menu
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Is RB Deadzone Real?

Optimize your 2025 fantasy football draft strategy by learning whether to draft the mid-round running backs.
July 17, 2025
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Is RB Deadzone Real?
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
In today's day and age of fantasy football, we too often get caught up speaking in generalities or buzz words, like "Zero RB," "Hero RB," "ceiling plays," etc. It's understandable, but I wanted to bring a bit more nuisance to some of the fantasy football draft strategies and conversations I read on the daily.

The first I wanted to examine in this Mythbusters series was the concept that a "mid-round" running back is basically a dead zone and should be avoided. But is this the best fantasy football draft strategy?

I outlined the data from the last five years in a digestible table below, showing mid-round RBs' preseason rank and where they finished the season among the position. Positional finish is based off PPR formats and age is based when they began the season.

2020 Season
PlayerAgePreseason 
Draft Rank		Position
Finish		Missed 
Games
1Melvin Gordon27RB22RB141
2Mark Ingram 31RB23RB765
3Devin Singletary22RB24RB310
4Raheem Mostert28RB25RB488
5Cam Akers21RB26RB453
6Kareem Hunt24RB27RB100
7Ronald Jones22RB28RB202
8David Montgomery23RB29RB41
9D'Andre Swift21RB30RB183
10J.K. Dobbins21RB31RB241
2021 Season
PlayerAgePreseason 
Draft Rank		Position
Finish		Missed 
Games
Miles Sanders24RB20RB445
Mike Davis28RB21RB350
Darrell Henderson23RB22RB275
Myles Gaskin24RB23RB250

