VSiN: Running Backs: Under & Overrated

Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson join Kelley Bydlon on VSiN's Football Training Camp to discuss underrated and overrated running backs. Both are high on Zach Charbonnet in Seattle.
July 18, 2025
VSiN: Running Backs: Under & Overrated
July 18, 2025
RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson join Kelley Bydlon on VSiN's Football Training Camp to discuss underrated and overrated fantasy football running backs heading into the 2025 season. Jeff is high on low-cost Zach Charbonnet in Seattle, plus suggests a few others. Nick is high on Jordan Mason in Minnesota. Watch for all their likes and fades.  (Segment aired 7/16/2025)

Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.