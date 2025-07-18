VSiN: Running Backs: Under & Overrated

Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson join Kelley Bydlon on VSiN's Football Training Camp to discuss underrated and overrated running backs. Both are high on Zach Charbonnet in Seattle.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson join Kelley Bydlon on VSiN's Football Training Camp to discuss underrated and overrated fantasy football running backs heading into the 2025 season. Jeff is high on low-cost Zach Charbonnet in Seattle, plus suggests a few others. Nick is high on Jordan Mason in Minnesota. Watch for all their likes and fades. (Segment aired 7/16/2025)

