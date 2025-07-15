VSiN: Top 10 Picks, PPR League

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson join Kelley Bydlon on VSiN's "Football Training Camp" to discuss their Top 10 picks for the upcoming season. Who has trust issues with Christian McCaffrey?

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson join Kelley Bydlon on VSiN's Football Training Camp to discuss their Top 10 picks for the 2025 Fantasy Football season for a PPR league. Should Cincy's Ja'Marr Chase be number 1? Should fans lean to RB or WR? And who has trust issues with Christian McCaffrey? (Segment aired 7/14/2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit https://vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.