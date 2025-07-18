NFL training camps kick off as teams finalize rosters. Discover the shortest and tallest NFL teams, from the Rams to the Commanders, in height ranking.

NFL training camps are opening in earnest this week across the league and NFL betting on games is around the corner. The Los Angeles Chargers veterans began reporting on July 16 and over the next week all teams will be gathered. The Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers veterans are due at camp on July 23, the last group to report.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles train at the NovaCare Complex, adjacent to Lincoln Financial Field. Fans can ride their bikes along with Packers players at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. And the Dallas Cowboys continue their tradition of hosting camp at River Ridge in Oxnard, California.

Teams open training camp with a maximum of 90 players. Teams must get down to their 53-man active rosters by 4 p.m. on Aug. 27. In addition, teams carry a 16-player practice squad during the season. Currently, there are more than 3,000 players on the 32 NFL rosters ahead of training camp.

Shortest to Tallest NFL Rosters

Rank Team Average Height 1 Los Angeles Rams 6.137 ft 2 Miami Dolphins 6.151 ft 3 Minnesota Vikings 6.154 ft 4 Houston Texans 6.155 ft 5 New England Patriots 6.161 ft 6 Chicago Bears 6.164 ft 7 Cleveland Browns 6.166 ft 8 Detroit Lions 6.173 ft 9 Philadelphia Eagles 6.174 ft T10 Carolina Panthers 6.175 ft T10 Buffalo Bills 6.175 ft 12 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.177 ft 13 Denver Broncos 6.179 ft 14 Baltimore Ravens 6.182 ft 15 Atlanta Falcons 6.185 ft 16 Kansas City Chiefs 6.186 ft T17 Cincinnati Bengals 6.188 ft T17 San Francisco 49ers 6.188 ft T17 Pittsburgh Steelers 6.188 ft 20 Seattle Seahawks 6.189 ft 21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6.190 ft 22 New Orleans Saints 6.191 ft 23 New York Giants 6.193 ft 24 Tennessee Titans 6.194 ft 25 Las Vegas Raiders 6.195 ft 26 Dallas Cowboys 6.197 ft 27 Los Angeles Chargers 6.201 ft 28 New York Jets 6.203 ft 29 Indianapolis Colts 6.207 ft 30 Green Bay Packers 6.209 ft 31 Arizona Cardinals 6.228 ft 32 Washington Commanders 6.247 ft

When assessing which players to keep and which players to cut, coaches and their staffs use a multitude of factors. They include but are not limited to a player's health and conditioning, skill set, position needs, player salary/cap hit, weight, height, speed, football IQ and coachability.

Among those traits, height is one that cannot be changed by any coach, worked off in the weight room, or coached up by 0.01 second. It is 100% static. The product of genetics. And to a far lesser extent, diet and nutrition over the course of one's life.

Tallest & Shortest Players In The NFL

Heading into the 2025 season, the tallest player in the league is Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper at 6 feet 10 inches. Dallas running back Deuce Vaughn is the shortest at 5-5.

Which NFL team currently has the shortest average roster height?

The Los Angeles Rams currently rank as the NFL team with the shortest average roster height, coming in at 6.137 feet. They are followed closely by the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings at the lower end of the height spectrum.

Which NFL team currently has the tallest average roster height?

The Washington Commanders are the NFL's tallest team heading into training camp. Their average roster height is 6.247 feet. The Arizona Cardinals hold the penultimate spot on our list at 6.228 feet.

What is the range of average heights across NFL team rosters, from the shortest to the tallest?

The average height of NFL rosters spans a range. Starting with the Los Angeles Rams at 6.137 feet as the shortest, the average heights progressively increase up to the Washington Commanders, who boast the tallest roster at 6.247 feet. This shows a variance of over an inch in average height from the league's shortest to its tallest teams.

