Detroit Lions Win Total: A Sneaky Under Bet at 10.5

The Detroit Lions were one of the NFL's best stories last season, reaching 15 wins behind an incredible offense that overcame an injury-plagued defense. But when looking ahead to the NFL win totals 2025, the Lions have a number that might surprise you.

Their projected win total for 2025 is set at 10.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the under juiced to -120. At first glance, betting the over might seem like a logical call for a team with explosive weapons like Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, and Jared Goff. However, closer inspection reveals why the market may be a step ahead of the public perception.

O-Line Instability Could Be a Hidden Weakness

One of Detroit's greatest strengths in recent years has been its elite offensive line, but that's no longer a sure thing. Longtime center Frank Ragnow retired, and Graham Glasgow is sliding over from guard to replace him. Glasgow is a solid veteran, but he represents a notable downgrade in both performance and continuity.

Adding to the uncertainty, both starting guard spots are expected to be manned by inexperienced players. This creates potential vulnerabilities in pass protection and run-blocking , particularly in the middle of the line. Jared Goff has flourished in a clean pocket, but when pressured up the middle, his flaws become much more evident. If defenses can collapse the interior, Detroit's entire passing rhythm could fall apart.

Lions Coaching Turnover May Limit Offensive Ceiling

The Lions lost both of their coordinators, including offensive mastermind Ben Johnson. His departure could ripple throughout the offense. Johnson was instrumental in scheming mismatches and putting playmakers in optimal positions. With a new play-caller, continuity and creativity could both take a hit, especially early in the season.

Even with top-tier talent in the backfield, a less efficient offensive line and a different play caller may prevent the run game from being as dominant as it was in 2023 and 2024.

Detroit Lions Schedule Presents Challenges

Detroit's defense projects to be healthy and deep, and the return of injured starters will help stabilize that unit. Former DC Aaron Glenn deserves credit for his timely blitz calls, but with a new coordinator, there's no guarantee the same magic will carry over.

The real problem is the schedule. Aside from games against the Bears, Giants, Cowboys, and Browns, nearly every opponent on Detroit's schedule is a legitimate playoff contender. That includes matchups with the Chiefs and the entire AFC North as well as the Eagles, Commanders and Buccaneers to go along with their NFC North opponents. Navigating that gauntlet with new coaches and line issues will be no small feat.

Detroit Lions Betting Recommendation

There's no question Detroit is still a strong team and should contend for the NFC North crown. But projecting them to win 11 or more games under these conditions seems aggressive. This feels like a classic case of betting against public optimism, with real reasons to expect a slight regression.

My prediction: 9 or 10 wins. Recommendation: Bet the under on 10.5 wins (-120 at DraftKings).

