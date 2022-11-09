Sports Betting
Sports Betting Q&A
Frequently asked questions about sports betting
What's The Bonus Code For BetMGM? ROTOBONUS

The BetMGM bonus code is "ROTOBONUS". New players in eligible states and provinces can get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 by using this bonus code.

Anyone in eligible jurisdictions can claim this BetMGM welcome bonus by signing up for a new account today and making a deposit of at least $10. Simply click the link we have provided and sign up at BetMGM to claim your welcome offer today. 

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code➡️ ROTOBONUS
🖊️ Welcome Bonus OfferRisk-Free Bet, Up To $1,000, In Eligible States/Provinces
📲 BetMGM Mobile App AvailabilityiOS and Android devices
Bonus Code Verified On:November 9, 2022

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS is available in eligible states where BetMGM is operating in Ontario and the US. If you are in the US, these states include: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wyoming. Soon, BetMGM will also operate in Maryland and Ohio under the brands BetMGM Ohio and BetMGM Maryland.

In order to use the code, you must use our BetMGM bonus code link and go through the registration process. Enter the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS in the proper field and you will get your risk-free bet up to $1,000 in eligible states. 

The BetMGM bonus offer is also available for BetMGM casino users as they will get a $25 sign-up bonus along with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $1000!

