VSiN: AFC East Preview

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson join Kelley Bydlon on VSiN's Football Training Camp to preview the AFC East. Should we worry or be excited about De'Von Achane's role in Miami?

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson join Kelley Bydlon on VSiN's Football Training Camp to preview the AFC East for the 2025 NFL season. Obviously, the Bills are heavy favorites to win division. But will the Pats, Jets or Dolphins give them a challenge? Should we worry or be excited about De'Von Achane's role in Miami? Watch for all their advice. (Segment aired 7/14/2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit https://vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.