Fantasy Football Busts 2025: Aging Players to Avoid

But before we get to the article, here's a video of fantasy football busts to check out:

While everyone chases breakout fantasy football sleepers, avoiding overvalued busts is just as critical to winning your league. Below are the veteran names most likely to disappoint based on team context, recent trends and shifting usage patterns.

Quarterback Busts

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff has been a strong fantasy option during his Detroit run, but 2025 could be different. In the first half of 2024, the Lions leaned heavily on their defense and run game. Through Week 9, Goff averaged fewer than 20 fantasy points and failed to reach 17 points in four games. He frequently attempted fewer than 25 passes.

After the Lions suffered key defensive injuries, they found themselves in shootouts, which benefited Goff. In the final seven games, he averaged 28.6 fantasy points as pass volume spiked.

But now, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is gone. The coach who optimized Goff better than Sean McVay ever did is no longer calling plays. The elite offensive line that kept him clean? It's been reshuffled with two new guards and a downgrade at center after the retirement of Frank Ragnow.

With the defense expected to rebound and the offense less stable, Goff is primed for regression. He's one of the top veteran fantasy football busts for 2025.

Running Back Busts

Joe Mixon, Houston Texans

Mixon has always been a volume-dependent fantasy back. Even with middling efficiency, his workload has kept him relevant. But in 2024, he showed signs of physical decline, ranking in the 19th percentile in broken tackles and 22nd percentile in yards after contact.

The biggest red flag is the arrival of Nick Chubb. While Chubb looked ineffective in limited 2024 action, that was expected given the timeline of his 2023 knee injury. Reports from camp suggest Chubb is back to form. If he's even close to the explosive runner we remember, he'll outplay Mixon.

Both backs are 29, but Mixon has significantly more career usage. If Chubb stays healthy, Mixon won't lead this backfield. That makes him a likely bust at current ADP.

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Jones delivered excellent yardage in 2024, but the Vikings' offseason moves reveal a shift in philosophy. Minnesota added three interior offensive linemen, traded for Jordan Mason and re-signed blocking tight end Josh Oliver to a premium contract. Everything points to a power-run identity.

Jones, now 30, still has juice, but Mason appears built for early down and goal-line work. Jones also fumbled five times last year, which could cost him red-zone touches.

While Jones should still dominate passing-down snaps, rookie J.J. McCarthy is a wild card. We don't know how functional he'll be in the screen game. With his volume likely to shrink, Jones looks more like a role player than a fantasy difference-maker.

Wide Receiver Busts

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Hill's 2024 line, 81-959-6, was his lowest production since his rookie year. The dropoff can be partially blamed on a wrist injury. But that doesn't explain his 38th percentile yards after the catch rate, which suggests he's losing explosiveness.

More concerning is that Miami's offense changed last season. Tua Tagovailoa became a checkdown artist as the Dolphins aimed to protect him from getting hit. That's bad news for Hill, whose deep separation has been key to his value.

Add in Hill's public dissatisfaction with the Dolphins, and this situation could unravel quickly. He's still a dynamic player, but the combination of age, quarterback limitations and chemistry issues makes him a risky fantasy pick.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

McLaurin's 2024 campaign looks like a breakout at first glance: 13 touchdowns and strong chemistry with Jayden Daniels. But his catches (77–87) and yards (1,050–1,150) were exactly in line with every other year of his career.

The difference? Touchdowns, which are notoriously volatile.

If McLaurin regresses to his career norm of 4-5 scores, his profile looks far more ordinary. Daniels may improve, but banking on another spike in red-zone production is dangerous. At current draft cost, you're paying for an outlier season.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans posted his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2024, but that production was heavily skewed by Chris Godwin's injury. Before Godwin went down, Evans averaged just 48 yards and 6.5 targets per game. Afterward, he jumped to 95 yards and nine targets.

Tampa Bay's offense is now more crowded than ever. Rookie Jalen McMillan flashed late last season, and the team spent a first-round pick on Emeka Egbuka. With Godwin healthy and more receivers in the target equation, Evans is unlikely to repeat his 2024 usage.

WR20 price tags require dependable volume. That volume is likely gone.

Tight End Busts

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson returned from ACL surgery midway through 2024 and posted some usable weeks. But his 19th percentile yards after the catch rate shows he wasn't fully back athletically.

More important, Minnesota looks like a run-first team in 2025. They rebuilt the interior line and added Jordan Mason to reinforce that identity. With rookie J.J. McCarthy likely under center, the team likely will avoid leaning on a high-volume passing game.

Justin Jefferson is the alpha target earner, and Hockenson likely will compete with Jordan Addison for leftovers. With efficiency concerns and reduced volume ahead, Hockenson is a clear bust candidate.

Evan Engram – Denver Broncos

Engram's move to Sean Payton's offense has sparked excitement, but don't get swept up by scheme alone.

Payton's "joker" role made stars out of Taysom Hill, Reggie Bush and Darren Sproles, but Denver's 2025 identity might not support high-volume for Engram. The Broncos boast a top-tier defense and overhauled their ground game with RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins behind a strong offensive line.

This team is built to win with defense and ball control, not aggressive passing.

With Courtland Sutton likely leading the team in targets, and Marvin Mims playing well late last season, Engram may be stuck in a niche role. His ADP suggests fantasy relevance, but the opportunity won't match the price.

Final Thoughts on Veteran Fantasy Football Busts

Veteran name value can be a trap. The players on this list come with risk signals that shouldn't be ignored, whether it's age, inefficiency or shifting team priorities.

To win your league, it's not just about chasing upside, it's about avoiding overvalued talent. Pairing smart targets with fade-worthy busts is how championship rosters are built. As you prep for your 202