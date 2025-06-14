This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Through four games, this year's Stanley Cup Finals is making its case to be one of the best. Of course, we have to see how the rest of it goes - and the next step is Game 5 on Saturday. For DFS roster construction, you have $60,000 in salary to work with. One of your six players will be designated as your MVP. Their salary is increased, but they also net you 1.5 times the points. Puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT. Here's the lineup I landed on.

MVP

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA at EDM ($14,700): The Oilers have potted plenty of goals this season, but the Panthers have produced more. Edmonton's coaching staff once again swapped out Stuart Skinner for Calvin Pickard during Game 4, even if that ended up a win. That is to say, even on the road, I fully expect multiple goals from Florida. Tkachuk got a couple on Thursday alongside an assist to give him 12 points over his last nine outings with at least four shots three times during that stretch.

UTILITY

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. FLA ($13,000): I went with Draisaitl over Connor McDavid as his salary is slightly lower and did better in Game 4. With a goal on four shots plus two assists, he's now even with McDavid to lead the postseason on 32 points. Draisaitl is also second to Sam Bennett at 11 goals while McDavid has six. You can't go wrong with either player, though I'm in on Draisaitl for Saturday.

Aleksander Barkov, FLA at EDM ($9,200): After being held off the scoresheet across the first three games this series, Barkov got back on track Thursday with two assists and four shots. Though both helpers came on the power play, that's fine with me. And Edmonton has only killed 66.2 percent of their penalties during the playoffs.

Corey Perry, EDM vs. FLA ($8,600): Perry may have moved off the top line for Game 4, but he still participated on the first power play. The 40-year-old also logged 5:14 with the extra man and directed four shots on net. Perry has also contributed six points and 19 shots across his last six appearances.

Anton Lundell, FLA at EDM ($7,600): Another Panthers' Finnish center! Lundell has actually been more productive than Barkov in the Final with a current three-game scouring streak and multiple shots from seven of his last eight outings. Though he's on the third line, he's no slouch offensively as he recorded 17 goals and 28 assists during the regular season.

Darnell Nurse, EDM vs. FLA ($6,600): I may be a game late here as Nurse posted a goal, assist, four shots and four blocked shots in Game 4. It's unlikely he does that again on Saturday, yet he should at least manage to earn some fantasy stats. I'm willing to see if Nurse can simply end up with multiple shots and blocks, which he's already done eight times this postseason.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.