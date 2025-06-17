Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule for Tuesday, lineups will consist of one Captain, carrying a 1.5x multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap comes in at $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Florida (vs. Edmonton) is the favorite on the Moneyline, and the over/under for the matchup is 6.5 goals. The Panthers took a 3-2 series lead after posting a 5-2 victory in Game 5 on Saturday and can win the Stanley Cup for a second straight year with one more win.

CAPTAIN

Connor McDavid, EDM at FLA ($16,500): McDavid has found the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 games, amassing four goals and 12 assists. He has added six power-play helpers, 35 shots and 11 blocks during that stretch. McDavid has one goal, two points, six shots and two blocks in two outings going into Tuesday's must-win contest.

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA vs. EDM ($12,000): Tkachuk has compiled four tallies and 13 points in the last 10 games. He has three goals and two helpers with the man advantage over that span while contributing six blocks and 22 shots. Tkachuk has lit the lamp twice on nine shots and has chipped in three assists across his three-game point streak.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. EDM ($9,800): Bobrovsky has stopped 165 of 181 shots for a .912 save percentage in his last five starts. He has made at least 30 saves in four of five appearances versus the Oilers this playoffs.

Sam Reinhart, FLA vs. EDM ($9,400): Reinhart has heated up, tallying three goals and three assists over his three-game point spree. He has two power-play helpers and nine shots during that span.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at FLA ($9,000): Bouchard has failed to earn at least one point in only one of his last five appearances while filling the stat sheet with one goal, five assists, 30 shots and 13 blocks.

Brad Marchand, FLA vs. EDM ($8,400): Marchand has potted six goals on 22 shots in five games versus the Oilers. He is coming off a two-goal performance in Game 5 and has registered 20 points through 22 outings this postseason.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. EDM ($7,400): Verhaeghe's five-game point spree ended in Saturday's victory, and he had only one shot on target, but he's a good bet to return to the scoresheet in Game 6 on Tuesday. He has two goals, five assists and 14 shots in his last six outings.

Corey Perry, EDM at FLA ($6,000): Perry has generated five goals and two assists in his last seven appearances. During that time, he has produced 22 shots and five power-play points (three goals, two assists).

