NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday's Stanley Cup Game 2

Written by 
Michael Finewax 
Published on June 6, 2025
This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

After an exciting opener, Florida will try to even the best-of-7 series in Edmonton. With only one game Friday, DraftKings offers a single-game contest requiring six players for $50,000. The Captain receives 1.5 times the salary and gets 1.5 times the points. Here's my lineup for the lone matchup.

CAPTAIN

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at EDM ($14,400): The Panthers need to win on Friday and for Bobrovsky to come up big. He's been outstanding thus far during the playoffs with a 2.17 GAA and .912 save percentage. And despite giving up four goals in Game 1, Bobrovsky made 42 saves.

FLEX

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. FLA ($9,400): As previously repeated, I like to take both goalies in a single-game contest as it more or less guarantees points. Skinner started off the postseason giving up 15 goals on 82 shots through his first three appearances, but has been great since going 7-1 with a 1.54 GAA and .938 save percentage.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. FLA ($8,400): Bouchard is tied for fourth in playoff scoring with six goals and 12 assists. Bouchard did well on Wednesday with a helper, seven shots and two blocked shots.

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA at EDM ($8,600): Tkachuk may have only found the back of the net twice since the regular season ended, though he's also produced 11 assists, 24 shots and five points on the power play. He also set up a goal in Game 1 alongside three shots and one blocked shot.

Corey Perry, EDM vs. FLA ($5,400): Perry offers plenty of upside on the top line and man-advantage with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. He's notched two goals and two assists across his last three outings, all coming on the power play.

Nate Schmidt, FLA at EDM ($3,800): Schmidt enjoy a huge night in the opener with a pair of assists, including one on while up a man. He's also supplied three goals and six assists during the postseason.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.
