With only one game on the schedule for Monday, lineups will consist of one MVP, carrying a 1.5x multiplier, and five utility slots. The salary cap comes in at $60,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are not available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The battle to see which team hoists the Stanley Cup is down to a best-of-five after the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers split the first two games of the series, with both teams earning overtime victories. The Panthers earned a 5-4 double-overtime win in Game 2 on Friday after the Oilers triumphed with a 4-3 overtime decision in Game 1 last Wednesday. Florida is the favorite on the Moneyline, and the over/under for Monday's matchup is 6.5 goals.

MVP

Connor McDavid, EDM at FLA ($21,300): McDavid has compiled three goals and 11 assists during his seven-game point streak. He has six multi-point performances over that stretch, including five straight outings with at least two points. McDavid had three helpers and seven shots in Game 2 versus Florida on Friday.

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at FLA ($20,400): Draisaitl has amassed five goals and nine helpers across his eight-game point spree. He has four consecutive multi-point efforts, including three goals on eight shots and one assist through two appearances versus the Panthers. Draisaitl and McDavid have been all over the scoresheet in the playoffs.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Evan Bouchard, EDM at FLA ($9,800): Bouchard has generated one goal, three assists, 15 shots and six blocks through two contests versus Florida. He has the fourth-most points (21) in the postseason, and by far the most among defensemen. Bouchard's category coverage makes him an intriguing target for Monday's slate.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. EDM ($9,200): Verhaeghe has earned one goal and three assists over a three-game point streak. He has contributed three assists and three shots through two meetings against the Oilers.

Brad Marchand, FLA vs. EDM ($8,800): Marchand has three goals, 14 shots and one assist during his three-game point spree. He has three tallies on 10 shots through two outings versus the Oilers, and potted the game-winner in Friday's double-overtime thriller. Marchand has considerable appeal as a value option for Monday's slate.

Corey Perry, EDM at FLA ($8,600): Perry has provided three goals and two helpers across a four-game point streak. He has added 10 shots and four points (two goals, two assists) on the power play over that span. Perry has five goals on 20 shots and eight points in 12 postseason appearances against the Panthers.

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. EDM ($7,200): Lundell collected two assists and four shots in Game 2 against Edmonton, giving him four points in his last five outings. He has seven helpers and 14 shots in nine postseason contests versus the Oilers. Lundell is a solid stack option with Marchand on Monday.

Nate Schmidt, FLA vs. EDM ($5,600): Schmidt has consecutive two-assist performances versus the Oilers while adding three shots and one block. He has chipped in one power-play helper in each outing against Edmonton. Schmidt has plenty of bang for the buck upside if his offensive success continues in Game 3.

