VSiN: Paul's Best Bets for Game 6

Written by 
Paul Bruno 
Brandon Kravitz 
Nick Whalen 
Published on June 17, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick Whalen and Brandon Kravitz, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, are joined by hockey expert Paul Bruno to best bets for Tuesday's Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals. They start with the news of Stuart Skinner starting in goal for the Oilers. Then, they debate the over/under, where Paul explains his interest in the Under. Watch for all of Paul's advice (Segment aired 6-17-2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Baseball
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno is co-host of the RotoWire fantasy hockey podcast, PUCKCAST with Statsman and AJ. He has been an accredited member of the Toronto sports media for more than 20 years. Paul also helps with RW's DFS podcast and is a contributing writer for RW NFL, MLB and CFL content. Follow him on twitter: @statsman22.
Brandon Kravitz
Brandon Kravitz
Brandon is a UCF alum who hosts an afternoon drive show for 96.9 The Game and iHeartRadio in Orlando.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
