This draft seemingly earned a reputation long ago of not being all that great. Now that it's upon us, it seems, at least in my viewings, to be about average. It may lack ideal elite depth at the very top, but there's still a handful of players that project as NHL stars and a boatload more that project as high-end complementary pieces in some form or fashion. In terms of tiers, I would rank them as 1, 2-7, 8-12, 13-22, and 23-32.

(Note: This is not a mock draft and does not take any team's needs into account.)

Matthew Schaefer (D, Erie-OHL): Schaefer has been an elite prospect for a while -- he was the first overall pick in the 2023 OHL Draft -- but he played his way into the No. 1 spot over the past year or so. The most remarkable thing of all is that he hasn't actually played much hockey this season. Schaefer's season got off to a late start due to illness, and he then broke his collarbone after colliding with the post in Canada's second World Junior game. Part of the appeal is the fact that with an early September birthday, Schaefer made the cutoff for this year's draft by just two weeks. A do-it-all rearguard with elite skating ability and a high-end brain, Schaefer can shut down offensive advances in an instant and use his feet to lead the charge the other way. His awareness in all three zones is exceptional for a 17-year-old, and while he may not be the type to post 60-plus points annually at the NHL level, this is the type of young defensive building block every single NHL team should be targeting at the top of the draft. He's that good.

Michael Misa (C, Saginaw-OHL): Speaking of being on the prospect map for a while, Misa was granted exceptional status to join the OHL as a 15-year-old in 2022-23. He was good in each of his first two years in the league, but dominated this year to the tune of 62 goals and 134 points in 65 games to lead the OHL in scoring. Misa can play both center and wing, but his huge year coincided with him moving back to the middle, which is where whichever NHL team drafts him will play him. Misa has above-average skills across the board and has shown a real ability to make high-end plays at top speed. The effort level is strong for a kid who will be known for his offensive production. Misa has shown more than enough over the past 12 months to be ranked as the top forward on my board.

James Hagens (C, Boston College-NCAA): Hagens was the player viewed as the most likely No. 1 pick entering the year, and while he by no means played poorly, he just wasn't as dynamic as the two guys above him here. Hagens spent the entire year at Boston College, averaging exactly a point per game (11 goals, 37 points in 37 games). He had some really nice moments at the World Juniors, finishing with five goals and nine points in seven games in helping Team USA win the gold medal. I have no issues with his effort level, but Hagens will never be mistaken for a physical grinder. He's here to contribute offensively. A playmaker possessing very good speed and creativity with the puck, Hagens looks like a high-end No. 2 NHL center.

Porter Martone (RW, Brampton-OHL): I've always found Martone to be a particularly tough evaluation. On one hand, it's impossible to argue with the scoring numbers. He had 37 goals and 98 points in 57 OHL games this season. He's extremely talented, plays hard, and can shoot the puck. All that said, the pace and lack of foot speed are a concern. He made the Canadian World Junior team, but only appeared in three games and wasn't much used on the nights he did dress. The brief cameos did not help his draft stock. I understand investing early in a 6-foot-3, 210-pound hulking winger with hands and a strong work ethic. I'd still be terrified if my team invested a top-five pick here. I'd be pretty surprised if there's any middle ground for Martone. I expect him to either become a clear top-six scoring winger or a massive bust.

Anton Frondell (C, Djurgarden-Sweden): Frondell was banged up late last season and early into this year, and his play suffered early as a result. Yet he was finally able to find his stride after a bit and finished with a very impressive 11 goals and 25 points in 29 games for Djurgarden in Sweden's second-tier Allsvenskan. He plays a hard, heavy game and can play both center and wing. I've found Frondell a bit more creative when playing the flank, but he's responsible defensively, so it seems likely he will at least start out in the middle. Frondell seems like a high-floor prospect with multiple paths to contributing top-six value for an NHL club down the road.

Caleb Desnoyers (C, Moncton-QMJHL): The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL Draft, Desnoyers was the best player this season (35 goals, 84 points in 56 games) for a Moncton team that was by far the best in the QMJHL. Much of Desnoyers' game is underappreciated. Sure, he has the above-average offensive abilities typically associated with a forward that is expected to be drafted this high, but it's his secondary skills that really stand out. Desnoyers works his tail off and is seemingly always in the right position. He's the type of center a coach trusts enough to defend a one-goal lead with a minute left. I've been very impressed with Desnoyers' development thus far and think he's still being a bit underappreciated throughout the draft process.

Jake O'Brien (C, Brantford-OHL): The 2023-24 OHL Rookie of the Year, O'Brien took another significant step forward in 2024-25, closing with 32 goals and 98 points in 66 games, placing him tied for seventh in OHL scoring. O'Brien played for an excellent team in Brantford with talented teammates, but he more than earned his lofty point total. O'Brien is the type of center that excels in open space and problem-solves his way through tough situations due to his fantastic hockey IQ. He's by no means soft, but at about 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, most of his offense is perimeter-based. You're betting on skill and hockey IQ at this point, which seems like a pretty good bet to make given O'Brien's constant improvement in recent seasons.

Victor Eklund (LW, Djurgarden-Sweden): The brother of San Jose forward William Eklund, who went seventh overall to the Sharks in 2021, Victor has an outside shot to become the highest drafted member of the family. Eklund is extremely noticeable every single shift. He's only about 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, but he loves to throw the body around and get in on the forecheck and cause havoc. He also has difference-making speed and can really shoot the puck. The combination of skill and will is tremendous. I love him. I see a multi-dimensional weapon that can be deployed and make a high-end impact in numerous different roles.

Roger McQueen (C, Brandon-WHL): McQueen's status on draft day is likely to be entirely reliant on his medicals. He's had multiple back ailments in the past and was limited to just 20 games this season, posting 10 goals and 10 assists. If you catch McQueen at his best, he looks dominant, which isn't all that surprising given 6-foot-5 right-handed shooting centers with hands that don't grow on trees. His skating and overall coordination have improved as he's grown into his body. The upside here would appear to be massive, but McQueen is yet to really dominate for an extended period of time, and back issues at this age are a potentially serious long-term concern.

Radim Mrtka (D, Seattle-WHL): If you're looking for a defender who has been flying up draft boards in recent months, this is your guy. Mrtka began the season in his native Czechia before limited usage prompted a move to Seattle. He joined up with the Thunderbirds and has since become a rock for the club, posting 35 points in 42 games while getting a ridiculous amount of ice time in all situations. Nearly 6-foot-6 and well over 200 pounds, Mrtka has the frame to develop into a shutdown defenseman. He's on the right path, battling hard and putting an end to opposing cycles with his size and reach alone. Offensively, his skills are average to a tick above, depending on your viewing. The frame and the foot speed alone make Mrtka a worthy gamble in the late lottery, with the ceiling way more than that if everything continues to develop.

Carter Bear (LW, Everett-WHL): Bear was in the midst of a monster year (40 goals, 82 points in 56 games) before the back of his leg was cut by a skate in an early March game, ending his season. That said, Bear put more than enough good work on tape throughout the year to be an option in the mid-to-late stages of the lottery. He combines electric one-on-one puck skills with more than enough speed and an excellent work ethic. Bear battles hard in all three zones and is responsible defensively. He's equally adept at both finishing himself and using his teammates. Bear is one of my favorite players in the entire draft. He should be amongst the WHL's leading scorers in 2025-26.

Brady Martin (C, Sault Ste. Marie-OHL): An extremely honest player and hard worker, Martin was a do-everything leader for the Greyhounds this season, playing in every situation imaginable and finishing with 33 goals and 72 points in 57 games. Martin has displayed an ability to consistently put up points, but part of that was due to his usage. His offensive abilities are closer to average than above. Martin may lack dynamic skill, but he can shoot the puck, and he's noticeable every single time he's on the ice. I typically advocate drafting for skill, especially in Round 1, but Martin's skill set is typically in high demand on draft night. Because of the work ethic, you know he's going to get the most out of his natural abilities. Martin has gotten so much late helium that he may end up in the top five.

Kashawn Aitcheson (D, Barrie-OHL): You have to dig deeper than the numbers in order to assess Aitcheson's true value as a player. He had 26 goals and 59 points in 64 games, and while he should be able to bring a decent amount of secondary offense to the table, that's far from his greatest strength. Aitcheson is an in-your-face battler. His compete level is off the charts at all times, blocking shots, throwing hits, and making life miserable for opponents. He's been known to cross the line and have to be reeled in, but I'd rather that as opposed to teaching a kid to play with more jam. Aitcheson is an excellent athlete and, in some way,s still learning the finer points of the game. Some NHL club is going to take him quite high in hopes they can clean up the flaws just a bit and end up with an uber-physical, top-four defender on their hands.

Justin Carbonneau (RW, Blainville-Boisbriand-QMJHL): Carbonneau had an excellent season for the Armada, finishing tied for second in QMJHL goal scoring with 46 in 62 games and establishing himself as that league's second-best draft prospect behind Desnoyers. Carbonneau shoots the puck a ton and has displayed the ability to constantly beat opposing goaltenders from distance. He reads plays well and gets his marks for his effort level. Carbonneau has a little less runway than some of the other top prospects, being he turned 18 years of age in late November, but he looks like a solid across-the-board contributor. Probably a good third-liner with the chance for a bit more if everything breaks correctly.

Cole Reschny (C, Victoria-WHL): Reschny had a terrific season, finishing tied for ninth in WHL scoring with 92 points in 62 games. His plus-42 rating was also ninth-best in the league. He's proven to be a dynamic offensive player at the junior level, weaving in and out of traffic and doing a ton of damage with the man advantage. Reschny also plays hard despite the fact that he's about 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. The one thing Reschny's game lacks is the breakaway speed you like to see from smaller players, but between the natural puck skills and the work ethic, he should be just fine. Reschny projects to be one of the higher upside plays towards the end of Round 1. He, along with top 2026 draft prospect and fellow Victoria Royal Keaten Verhoeff, are joining the University of North Dakota in the fall.

Malcolm Spence (LW, Erie-OHL): Spence is another guy with middling offensive abilities who sees his tools play up across the board because of his work ethic and tenacity. He plays hard in all three zones and is willing to do anything to help his team win. Spence had 32 goals and 73 points in 65 games for Erie this past season, so he's by no means a zero from a scoring standpoint, but I see his future as a solid complementary third-liner as opposed to a play-driving top-six winger. Spence has played for Canada in multiple international tournaments and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, so he's been on the prospect map for a while. Like many CHL players, Spence has decided to leave the junior ranks for the NCAA. He's off to the University of Michigan in the fall.

Jackson Smith (D, Tri-City-WHL): Another in a long line of well-known prospects eligible here, Smith was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft. Checking in at north of 6-foot-3, Smith should play at upwards of 215-220 pounds when all is said and done. He managed 11 goals and 54 points in 68 games this season, but I think those numbers oversell his offensive ability a bit. I'm not a huge fan of Smith's ability to process things quickly on the ice, particularly when opposing forecheckers are closing in. The size is intriguing and the foot speed is at least average, if not a tick above, so there are reasons to be excited, but Smith has a chance to be selected in the late lottery, and that's too high for me. Smith recently announced he is bolting Tri-City for Penn State.

Lynden Lakovic (LW, Moose Jaw-WHL): Lakovic was forced to carry the load this season for a Moose Jaw team that gave up 119 more goals than they scored. He missed a bunch of time in the middle of the year with a broken collarbone, finishing with 27 goals and 58 points in 47 games. The appeal with Lakovic is the size/speed combination. He's 6-foot-4 and can really skate and shoot the puck. The playmaking skills aren't great, but I can't help but wonder if there would have been fewer questions surrounding Lakovic's overall game if he had literally anyone to play with. He's far from a finished product, and you're essentially betting on his individual skills at this point.