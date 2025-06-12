This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers rolls on for Game 4 from Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on TNT, truTV or Max. We'll take a look at not only the moneyline and total, but we'll make some prop predictions and same-game parlay picks, too. Let's get started.

Oilers vs Panthers: 2025 Stanley Cup Game 4 Betting Tips & Predictions

The first two games of this series were bangers, as the teams were unable to decide a winner in regulation in either outing in Edmonton. In Game 3, the defending champions stepped on the gas pedal, and it likely gave some of the Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans some nightmares, too.

The Panthers rolled the Oilers 6-1, and the lopsided victory was reminiscent of Games 5 and 7 of the Florida-Toronto series, when it was close, before it wasn't, and Oilers fans are likely wondering what could have been if the team won Game 2 in double overtime. Now, Edmonton finds itself in a hole, and the team is going to have to work doubly hard to get those good feelings back.

All is not lost, as the Oilers could level the series 2-2 in Game 4, snagging back home-ice advantage, with a decisive Game 5 set for Edmonton this weekend. But, the Panthers could also push the Oilers to the brink of elimination, with a second straight championship just two wins away.

Who will benefit from a rare two full days off despite no change in venue? These teams last played Monday night in Sunrise, and then were off Tuesday and Wednesday. The Oilers are likely champing at the bit, ready to get back out on the ice to wash the bad tastes out of their mouths. Of course, rest might be the only thing to cool off the red-hot Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand right about now.

The 37-year-old Marchand, who came over from the Boston Bruins in a deadline deal, scored 56 seconds into Game 3. He is the oldest player in NHL history to score at least one goal in each game of a Stanley Cup Final. He has four goals in the series, including the game-winning tally in double-overtime in Game 2. Hall of Famer sniper Frank Mahovlich was the previous record holder, as the Big M accomplished the feat at 35 years old in the 1973 Stanley Cup Final for the Montreal Canadiens against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bennett has overtaken Connor McDavid as the favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in the postseason. McDavid has 13 shots on goal in this series, but no goals in the first three games. Bennett has at least one playoff goal in four straight games, and five goals with six points in that span. In the postseason, he has 14 goals and 20 points in 20 games, including a ridiculous NHL-record 12 goals on the road.

After Corey Perry, who is 40 years old, scored a power-play goal to cut Florida's lead to 2-1 early in the second period, it was all Panthers from that point. Sam Reinhart and Bennett scored two goals in a 4:26 span to make it 4-1. Aaron Ekblad scored a power-play goal at 3:27 of the third period to make it 5-1, and that's when things got crazy.

Some new-school fans don't like the rough stuff, but old-school fans were eating up the third period like it was candy. We had a line brawl midway through the third, with the game out of hand. Three players from each team were shown the door as a result of the fracas, with 140 total penalty minutes doled out in the game, including 85 PIM as a result of the old-school donnybrook.

The Oilers are making changes ahead of Game 4. Jeff Skinner will suit up, pushing Viktor Arvidsson out of the lineup, while Troy Stecher draws in for John Klingberg. Skinner will be on the third line with Trent Frederic and Adam Henrique. He has a goal and an assist in his two previous playoff games. Scorey Perry will drop down to the fourth line with Mattias Janmark and Vasily Podkolzin.

As far as tendy is concerned, Stuart Skinner will be the starter in the crease despite being pulled from Game 4. As expected, there are no changes for the Panthers.

Florida is awfully confident after the Game 3 rout, so we'll back the Panthers again in Game 4. The defending champs are healthier, more physical, and they're at home. Look for Florida to show its championship mettle, pushing Edmonton to the brink.

We'll also go low on the total, as we have to see an Under in this series eventually, right? It's a contrarian play, as the Over is 5-0 this season between these teams, including the regular season.

For the props, let's keep it really, really simple. McDavid is due for a goal, and he is going to get one, even if he hasn't yet had one in the series. It's inevitable, as the best player on the planet is not going to get blanked again.

Going with an Anytime Goal Scorer prop, while siding with the Under, is usually something that works against each other, but let's roll with it.

For the Panthers, let's go with Seth Jones to block at least two shots. You won't be able to combine this with your other plays, including the McJesus AGS prop, but play it straight up for a winner.

And, below, the CRAZY multi-leg shots on goal (SOG) parlay is BACK!

Panthers ML (-148 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-125 at BetMGM)

Seth Jones - 2+ Blocked Shots (-145 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Connor McDavid Anytime Goal Scorer (+150 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

4-Leg NHL Same-Game Giant Parlay (+1137 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (-152) vs. Oilers

Under 6.5 (-132) - Panthers vs. Oilers

Connor McDavid - Anytime Goal Scorer (+150)

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+182 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (-148) vs. Oilers

Under 6.5 (-130) - Panthers vs. Oilers

12-Leg NHL CRAZY Shots On Goal Parlay (+964 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Remember, the '*' means never to bet these props straight up, as the risk is way too much for the minimum reward. But, in tandem, you can have some fun, nearly multiplying up 10 times. For instance, it only take a $10.37 wager on the CRAZY Shots On Goal parlay to return $100! And, if you really want to get crazy with the cheese wiz, tossing McDavid in as an Anytime Goal Scorer with the 12-leg SOG Parlay returns +2202!