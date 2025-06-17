This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The Panthers have a chance to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive year with a victory tonight. Alternatively, Edmonton could force a Game 7 with a victory when the squads face off in Florida, starting at 8:00 p.m. EDT. If you want to create a FanDuel lineup to go along with the action, you'll be assembling a six-player roster on a $60,000 budget. Your team will include five utility players and one MVP, who will cost 1.5 times the salary with the benefit of also providing you with 1.5 times the points. Here is my recommended lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Florida is favored to end the series tonight with -150 odds on the Moneyline. The over/under is 6.5 with the over at -106. So far, there have been at least seven goals scored in every game in this series.

MVP

Brad Marchand, FLA vs. EDM ($14,100): Marchand has proven to be the perfect midseason pickup for the Panthers. He's stepped up in a huge way in the Stanley Cup Finals with six goals across five outings, which brings him up to 10 goals and 20 points in 22 playoff appearances this year. You'll notice that I've gone with a very Florida-centric roster, but if you want to skew a bit more toward Edmonton, then Evan Bouchard ($16,500) would be a nice alternative to Marchand. I'd advise against taking Connor McDavid at $21,600 or Leon Draisaitl at $19,800 as your MVP, because their high base salaries make it difficult to build a balanced roster around them after the 1.5 multiplier kicks in.

UTILITY

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. EDM ($11,200): Marchand is a major contender for the Conn Smythe Trophy, but Bennett is in that conversation as well. The 28-year-old Bennett has five goals and six points in the Stanley Cup Finals and is on a six-game goal-scoring streak. That's brought him up to 22 points, including a league-leading 15 goals, across 22 postseason outings this year.

Sam Reinhart, FLA vs. EDM ($10,400): Reinhart was held off the scoresheet in each of the first two games of this series, but he's rebounded with three goals and six points over the past three outings. He's up to seven goals and 19 points in 20 playoff games this year. If you want to tilt more towards Edmonton, you could swap Bennett out for Draisaitl, then balance your budget by replacing Reinhart with Matthew Tkachuk ($9,800), who is on a three-game scoring streak of his own (two goals, five points).

Mattias Ekholm, EDM at FLA ($8,000): Ekholm missed most of the 2025 playoffs due to injury, but he has a goal and six points in six appearances since returning May 29. If Edmonton is to extend this series or at least keep things close Tuesday, then there's a good chance Ekholm will once again make his presence known offensively.

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. EDM ($7,800): Lundell isn't a consistent offensive force, but he's no stranger to hot streaks. He's on one right now with a goal and five points across his past four games, making him a nice value addition tonight. If you want an alternative option with the Oilers, then Darnell Nurse ($7,400) is worth considering after recording a goal and three points over the past two outings. If you can find a way to fit him in your budget, then Corey Perry ($8,600) is one of the top value plays among Oilers after supplying five goals and seven points across his past seven outings.

Eetu Luostarinen, FLA vs. EDM ($7,000): Luostarinen has been punching above his weight, contributing a goal and five points over his past four appearances. He's the hottest player in his price range, so I'd advise taking him even if you're assembling an Edmonton-focused lineup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.