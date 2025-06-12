This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule for Thursday, lineups will consist of one Captain, carrying a 1.5x multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap comes in at $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Florida (vs. Edmonton) is the favorite on the Moneyline for Game 4. Following a 6-1 victory, the Panthers claimed a 2-1 series lead against the Oilers on Monday. The Over/Under for Thursday's matchup is 6.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Connor McDavid, EDM at FLA ($16,500): McDavid's impressive seven-game point streak ended in Monday's lopsided loss to the Panthers, but he still posted two shots and one block in nearly 21 minutes of ice time. He has accounted for three goals, 11 assists, 29 shots and nine blocks in his last eight outings.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. EDM ($14,400): Bobrovsky has been outstanding during another lengthy playoff run for Florida. He has faced the most shots (533) and has the most saves (488) this postseason. Bobrovsky has stopped 116 of 125 shots through three contests versus Edmonton.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Evan Bouchard, EDM at FLA ($9,200): Bouchard generated an assist, nine shots and two blocks in Game 3 versus Florida. He has compiled one goal, four helpers (two on the power play), 24 shots and eight blocks during his three-game point spree.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. EDM ($7,600): Verhaeghe has notched two goals (one on the power play) on 11 shots and four assists across a four-game point streak. During that span, he has two multipoint performances through three outings versus the Oilers.

Evan Rodrigues, FLA vs. EDM ($6,600): Rodrigues has been held off the scoresheet once in his last nine appearances, producing two goals and 12 points over that stretch. He has registered two goals, five shots and two blocks during a four-game point spree. Rodrigues had one goal and one assist in Game 3 versus the Oilers and leads all skaters in the series with four power-play points.

Corey Perry, EDM at FLA ($6,000): Perry has earned four goals and two assists over his five-game point streak. He has three tallies and five points on the power play during that span. Perry's production and his playing time alongside McDavid make him an intriguing stack option for Thursday's slate.

Nate Schmidt, FLA vs. EDM ($4,200): Schmidt has contributed five assists, six shots and two blocks during a three-game point spree. He has chipped in three helpers on the power play over that time. Schmidt has found another level in the playoffs, collecting three goals and 12 points through 20 games after supplying five goals and 19 points in 80 appearances during the regular season.

