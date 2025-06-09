This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers shifts to Amerant Bank Arena for Game 3 in Sunrise, Florida on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on TNT, truTV or Max. We'll take a look at not only the moneyline and total, but we'll make some prop predictions and same-game parlay picks, too. Let's get started.

Oilers vs Panthers: 2025 Stanley Cup Game 3 Betting Tips & Predictions

Oilers vs Panthers Game 3 Preview and Betting Analysis

Last season, the Oilers and Panthers had a memorable Stanley Cup Final for a number of reasons. Florida built a 3-0 series lead, but Edmonton stormed up to force a Game 7, and it nearly made history with a comeback. This season, the teams are making new memories in a bunch of different ways.

The Oilers picked up a 4-3 win in overtime in Game 1 on Wednesday, as Leon Draisaitl sent the home fans away happy. In Game 2, it was Brad Marchand crashing the party, scoring the winner in double-overtime, his second goal of the night. The goal wasn't pretty, but it fluttered in as the veteran drove the net, and Stuart Skinner wasn't able to keep it out to extend the game further.

It was the fifth OT winner of Marchand's career, tying him with Edmonton's Corey Perry and teammate Carter Verhaeghe, as well as former Oiler Glenn Anderson and veteran Patrick Kane for third place on the all-time list. Only Maurice Richard (six) and Joe Sakic (eight) have had more.

Marchand had a shorthanded goal at 12:09 of the second period, giving Florida a 4-3 lead. Oddly enough, also on June 6, Marchand scored a shorthanded goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the Stanley Cup Finals back in 2011. Maybe he should change his number from No. 63 to No. 66 for 6/6.

Sam Bennett scored a power-play goal at 2:07 of the first period to get Florida off on the right foot. It was his 12th road goal this season, which sets a new NHL record.

Evander Kane and Evan Bouchard scored goals 100 seconds apart in the first period, giving Edmonton a 2-1 lead in a seesaw opening period. Seth Jones scored at 11:37 to tie it 2-2, but Draisaitl scored a power-play exactly one minute later to lead his team to the room, up 3-2 after 20.

It was the German-born sniper's 22nd career PPG in the postseason, tying Anderson and Jari Kurri for second place on the franchise's all-time list, just one behind Wayne Gretzky. Draisaitl has 10 or more goals in three consecutive postseasons, joining Gretzky and Mike Bossy as the only other players to accomplish that feat.

All of this history stuff has to include Connor McDavid, too, right? He had another multi-assist game, which marked the 33rd time that has happened in his career. He moved into sole possession of third place all-time, breaking a tie with Ray Bourque, Sidney Crosby and Doug Gilmour. He is now behind only Gretzky (72) and Mark Messier (40) on the list. These are some big-time names, and we're witnessing history.

Dmitry Kulikov and Marchie's shorthanded goal restored the Florida lead until Scorey Perry came up big with 18 seconds left in regulation with the extra attacker, forcing OT for a second time in as many games.

Game 2 marked just the sixth time in history that the first two games of a Stanley Cup Final have each gone to overtime. It's the first time it has occurred since 2014, too.

So, heading to Game 3, what can we expect? More overtime? A little more defense, and better goaltending? Bobrovsky wasn't bad in Games 1 or 2 by any means. He had 42 saves for a second straight time in Game 2, becoming just the fifth goalie in NHL history to have 40+ saves in consecutive Stanley Cup Final games, and the first since Henrik Lundqvist in 2014.

Siding with the public is generally not a recommended betting strategy. While the money is nearly evenly distributed for moneyline bets for Game 3, there is a much higher volume backing the Panthers. The big money bets are on the Oilers at plus-money, and that's the way we'll go, too.

For the total, it's nearly a 5-to-1 ratio of bettors siding with the Over rather than the Under. I'll take the Under here at 6.5, as the long travel and shift of venue should change things slightly. Just pray we don't have a 3-3 game into overtime.

Top NHL Prop Bets for Oilers vs Panthers Stanley Cup Final

Looking at the props, we're going to keep it very, very simple. We're going low on the total, so taking a bunch of Anytime Goal Scorers wouldn't make sense. But somebody has to score, too, right?

For some reason, Jones sticks out when perusing the list of players to get at least one point. At plus-money, he is hard to pass up. And, it's hard to believe, but you can get McDavid at plus-money if he gets to just four shots on goal in regulation. Order that up.

Comprehensive Betting Guide for 2025 Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Oilers ML (+126 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-117 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Seth Jones To Record 1+ Points (+142 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Connor McDavid To Record 4+ SOG (60 Min) (+116 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Maximize Your Returns with NHL Parlays

4-Leg NHL Same-Game Giant Parlay (+3607 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Oilers ML (+126) at Panthers

Under 6.5 (-122) - Oilers at Panthers

Seth Jones - To Record 1+ Points (+142)

Connor McDavid - 4+ Shots on Goal (+116)

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+265 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Oilers ML (+126) at Panthers

Under 6.5 (-122) - Oilers at Panthers

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Props-only Parlay (+333 at FanDuel Sportsbook)