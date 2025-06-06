This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers continues Friday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on TNT, truTV or Max. We'll take a look at not only the moneyline and total, but we'll make some prop predictions and same-game parlay picks, too. Let's get started.

Panthers vs Oilers: Game 2 Betting Tips for 2025 Stanley Cup Final

Panthers vs Oilers 2025 Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Predictions

The Panthers and Oilers put on quite a show in Game 1, and if it is any indication, we could be in line for another long and entertaining series between these two combatants and budding rivals.

In the series opener, Leon Draisaitl scored an even-strength goal just 66 seconds into the game with helpers to Kasperi Kapanen and Jake Walman. The atmosphere at Rogers Place was electric, but the good times didn't last for very long.

Sam Bennett scored his 11th goal of the postseason at 10:49 of the first period, and then an unsuccessful challenge by the Oilers on Bennett's goal gave the Panthers a power play. Veteran Brad Marchand cashed in with a goal on the man advantage from just left of Stuart Skinner at 12:30 of the first period, and just like that, Florida was up 2-1 and heading to the room with a lead.

At 2:00 of the second, Bennett was back with his 12th goal of the postseason on helpers to Nate Schmidt and Carter Verhaeghe, and the hand-wringing started all throughout Canada, at least in places not named Calgary, Cochrane, Crowfoot and maybe Balzac and De Winton. Even Flames fans, while they won't want to admit it, choose country over rivalry. Ahh, maybe not.

Just 77 seconds after Bennett's goal, though, Viktor Arvidsson injected life into the crowd with his second goal of the playoffs, and that's how things stood until the third. Mattias Ekholm scored his first of the postseason at 6:33, as he is back to 100 percent after an injury. Connor McDavid and Kapanen helped out, and then the teams remembered how to play defense.

We had overtime, and we were nearly on our way to double-overtime, but Draisaitl must have had a reservation he needed to get to at SABOR or Sorrentino's, and he waved night-night to the Panthers. The goal was a power-play marker, and the man advantage was the result of a puck over the glass by Tomas Nosek, a player Florida fans are moaning about.

Skinner held on with 29 saves on 32 shots, while Sergei Bobrovsky was peppered with 46 shots, letting four of them into his net. Evan Bouchard had seven shots on goal (SOG), while Walman managed to squeeze off five SOG. Draisaitl and McDavid each had four SOG apiece.

For the Panthers, it was Bennett leading the way with five SOG, including his two goals. Dmitry Kulikov was a hit machine, racking up seven, while Aaron Ekblad dished out five hits. Ekblad, Eetu Luostarinen and Sam Reinhart also racked up three hits.

As far as the Oilers were concerned, Evander Kane led the way with nine hits, picking up the slack with Zach Hyman, who is done for the season. Walman paid the price a team-high four times in the blocked shot department.

Looking to Game 2, the Panthers are going to be kicking themselves for the one that got away, but they'll gladly take a series split, seizing home-ice advantage, back to South Florida. Back the Cats on the road, and we'll go with another Over result before things start to take a turn for the defensive in this series.

Top NHL Prop Bets for Panthers vs Oilers Game 2

For prop plays, we'll keep it awfully simple. Edmonton fans hated this guy in Calgary, and now they can hate him in this series. Bennett was a one-man wrecking crew in Game 1, and he is a good bet to simply log at least one point.

Keeping it even more simple, let's look to McDavid to get to at least three SOG in Game 2. It has to be in regulation that he reaches at least three SOG. If he has two in regulation and a third in a potential OT, it's a losing play. He needs to win this prop in the first 60 minutes. Some casual bettors get confused by this.

Comprehensive Betting Guide for Panthers vs Oilers Game 2

Panthers ML (+115 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 6 (-124 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Sam Bennett To Record 1+ Points (-140 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Connor McDavid To Record 3+ SOG (60 Min) (-188 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Maximize Your Returns with NHL Parlays

4-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+562 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (+104) at Oilers

Over 6.5 (+106) - Panthers at Oilers

Sam Bennett - 1+ Points (-140)

Connor McDavid - 3+ Shots on Goal (-205)

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+286 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (+104) at Oilers

Over 6.5 (+106) - Panthers at Oilers

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Props-only Parlay (+149 at FanDuel Sportsbook)