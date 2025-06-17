This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

2025 Stanley Cup Game 6: Panthers vs. Oilers Betting Preview & Predictions

The 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers takes place at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Tuesday night, and Lord Stanley's Cup will be in the building for Game 6. That's because the Panthers hold a 3-2 series lead, and we could get a handshake line and cup raisings Tuesday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on TNT, truTV or Max. We'll take a look at not only the moneyline and total, but we'll make some prop predictions and same-game parlay picks, too. Let's get started.

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2025: Oilers vs Panthers Game 6 Betting Preview

The Panthers routed the Oilers 6-1 in Game 3 in Sunrise, and they had a chance to push the Oilers to the brink in Game 4. However, Edmonton erased a 3-0 deficit after 20 minutes, winning 5-4 in overtime to re-gain home-ice advantage in the series before heading back to Game 5.

Well, back in Edmonton, the Oilers laid a huge egg on home ice, as Florida showed its championship mettle, grinding out a 5-2 road victory to snatch home-ice right back. Can the Panthers send the Oilers to the shake line Tuesday night? Will we see the two guys in suits and white gloves popping Lord Stanley's chalice out of the case? The yearly boos of commissioner Gary Bettman, etc.? Or, can the Lazarus Oilers stave off elimination, and force a Game 7 for the second consecutive year?

The hopes of a nation, except those in Calgary (probably), sunk when the Oilers blew it in Game 5. Canada hasn't had a Stanley Cup title since 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens beat Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton has HIM, as Connor McDavid is a guy many hockey fans want to see raise a Cup, even if they're not a fan of the team itself, but he is further from that pursuit today because of a mouthguard chewer, a red-hot road scorer and essentially a rental player who has endeared himself to an entirely new fanbase.

In Saturday's game, Brad Marchand scored the first goal at 9:12 of the first period, splashing cold water on Edmonton's electric crowd, while Sam Bennett scored at 18:06 of the second period, as Calvin Pickard didn't know what hit him. It was 2-0 heading to the room.

Pickard entered 7-0 in these playoffs, so nobody had treated him so rudely. The Panthers didn't care, and they kept their foot on the gas. Marchard scored again at 5:12 of the third period with a helper to Eetu Luostarinen, as Stuart Skinner looked on from the bench and likely muttered, "Well, I could have done this." He was benched after the first period in Game 4, his second benching in favor of Pickard this postseason by coach Kris Knoblauch.

The Oilers finally answered at 7:24 of the third period, and it was McDavid notched his first goal of the series. It isn't like he hasn't shown up, as he has seven points in five games of this series, but goals stick out, and assists don't get the juices flowing the same way.

However, just 46 seconds after McJesus finally got on the board, Sam Reinhart gave the Oilers fans a gut punch with an even-strength goal, with a helper to Aleksander Barkov, and the Edmonton hopes sunk.

Corey Perry had a goal at 16:47 of the third to give the Oilers a glimmer of hope, but Luostarinen whipped the carpet out again, posting an empty-net goal at 18:41 to put a bow on the scoring. That also flipped the total from an Under (6.5) to Over, so bettors going low weren't having a great night, either.

The Over is now a perfect 5-for-5, with at least seven total goals in every game in this series, but we're likely to have a completely different game in Sunrise. We should see a ton of defense, and nerves, as the Panthers are on the precipice of history. And the Oilers will be super careful, trying to do whatever it takes to get this series back to Alberta for a decisive Game 7. If Edmonton had better goaltending, we'd feel better about the Under, but go a little more lightly on it since the Over has dominated.

And, who to pick, who to pick? Hmm. The hockey fan in me wants a Game 7. The history lover in me wants a Game 7, and the Canada respecter in me wants to see that Cup-starved nation get a crack at hockey's biggest prize. But, the Panthers have just been on a different level. Bennett, Marchand and Tkachuk are just on a different plane, and that's not even all of them.

Top NHL Prop Bets for Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

Looking to the props for Game 6, we are likely to see McDavid and Leon Draisaitl doing all it takes to get the job done, especially if desperation starts setting in down the stretch in the third period. If Florida is leading late, it will likely be a constant drone of fans, on their feet, waving towels, and McDavid and Draisaitl could begin flinging shots aimlessly at Sergei Bobrovsky, looking for anything. As such, let's back McDavid to get to at least 3+ Shots on Goal (SOG) in regulation, and Draisaitl to get to 3+ SOG.

Scorey Perry has been on fire in these playoffs, and he netted his 10th goal of the postseason in Game 5. He is getting, likely, his last real shot at a Stanley Cup title, barring a return next season, and a run in Edmonton, or somewhere else. He should be able to notch at least one point, and he is right around even-money to do so.

On the Florida side, man, Marchand is a good price to get at least one point. He just keeps coming, and doesn't go away. He is going to get paid this offseason, either by Florida, or another organization bringing him a wheelbarrow of cash for a playoff run.

And, below, the CRAZY multi-leg shots on goal (SOG) parlay is BACK again!

Comprehensive Betting Guide for 2025 Stanley Cup Final Game 6

Panthers ML (-150 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-115 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Connor McDavid - 3+ Shots on Goal (-230 at FanDuel Sportsbook)*

Leon Draisaitl - 3+ Shots on Goal (-192 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Corey Perry - 1+ Points (+102 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Brad Marchand - 1+ Points (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Maximize Your Returns with NHL Parlays

6-Leg NHL Same-Game Ginormous Game 6 Parlay (+4318 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

4-Leg NHL Props-Only Parlay (+639 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Same-Game Parlay (+192 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (-152) vs. Oilers

Under 6.5 (-115) - Panthers vs. Oilers

14-Leg NHL CRAZY Shots On Goal Parlay (+983 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Remember, the '*' means never to bet these props straight up, as the risk is way too much for the minimum reward. But, in tandem, you can have some fun, nearly multiplying up 10 times. For instance, it only take a $10.17 wager on the CRAZY Shots On Goal parlay to return $100!