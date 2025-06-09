This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals were about as good as possible. We got two high-scoring games that went into overtime, and the series is even at one game apiece. Now, the series moves to Florida for Game 3, which makes Monday another opportunity for some NHL DFS action.

As per usual, you get $50,000 for your six-player lineup. Your Captain has an elevated salary, but will net you 1.5 times the points. Also, while you can roster a goalie, well, the way this series has gone I wouldn't recommend that. Puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT. Here's the lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. EDM ($12,000): Goals have not been a scarce commodity in this series, and Bennett has been scoring goals with gusto in the postseason. His 13 goals are more than anybody else, and he's added three goals to his total in this series already. It's more likely Sergei Bobrovsky bounces back than Stuart Skinner, which is another reason to make Bennett my Captain for Game 3.

FLEX

Connor McDavid, EDM at FLA ($11,200): When I was putting my roster together for Game 1, I noted that I intended to roster McDavid every single time and would figure it out from there. So far, so good. In this series he has five assists and 11 shots on net. He has multiple points in each of his last five outings. McDavid is the best player in the NHL. Don't overthink it.

Brad Marchand, FLA vs. EDM ($7,800): Adding Marchand has been a coup for the Panthers, and not just because he scored the game-winning goal in Game 2. That was his second goal of the game, and he put seven shots on net for good measure. In fact, over his last three games Marchand four points and has tallied 14 shots on target. The guy knows how to come up clutch in the postseason.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. EDM ($7,400): Verhaeghe plays on a line with Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart, which is a good place to be. It has also left him overshadowed a bit, especially because he only scored 20 goals this season owing to an 8.3 shooting percentage. However, he's had a 40-goal season in the past, and he's playing well at the moment. Verhaeghe is on a three-game point streak, and he has nine points over his last seven contests.

Corey Perry, EDM at FLA ($5,800): With Zach Hyman out, Perry has stepped in as one of McDavid's wingers, and also on the top power-play unit. It's worked out well for the veteran forward. Perry is on a four-game point streak, and he's put multiple shots on net in all of those games as well.

Evander Kane, EDM at FLA ($5,200): Of the players available with the salary left, Kane has the most upside. He has six goals and six assists in 17 playoff games. Additionally, he scored a goal in Game 2 of this series. Obviously, if he can light the lamp in South Florida, he'll really pay off for your NHL DFS lineup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.