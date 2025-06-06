This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There's only one game on the NHL slate Friday as the Panthers will look to even up the Stanley Cup Finals in Edmonton. In FanDuel, your lineup will consist of six players - including an MVP spot which scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points and costs 1.5 times the salary. You also get a $60,000 salary cap.

MVP

Connor McDavid, EDM at DAL ($21,300): McDavid leads all players with 28 playoff points having only been held off the scoresheet twice. He was outstanding on Wednesday by setting up Leon Draisaitl for the OT winner along with another assist. McDavid's salary may be high, but he's well worth the selection.

UTILITY

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. FLA ($9,800): Bouchard has registered six goals and 12 assists over the postseason, including a helper in the opener. He also directed seven shots on net Wednesday, his highest count since nine during Game 4 of the first round versus the Kings.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at EDM ($9,000): Verhaeghe looked solid in Game 1 with two assists. He slipped slightly through the regular season with 53 points after 72 last season and 73 the year before. Verhaeghe has resumed his scoring this playoffs with 17 points.

Gustav Forsling, FLA at EDM ($7,000): Forsling may only have a goal and three assists across 18 playoff appearances, yet he's also contributed 24 shots and 27 blocked shots.

Jake Walman, EDM vs. FLA ($6,800): Walman has posted four assists from his last three games, including one on Wednesday where he also picked up five shots and four blocked shots.

Adam Henrique, EDM vs. FLA ($5,600): Henrique is a nice player to fill out your lineup with five of his six playoff points coming at home while also skating on the Oilers' second power play.

