LiUNA! 150

Location: Lakeville, Conn.

Course: Lime Rock Park

Format: 1.48-mile road course

Laps: 100

NASCAR Trucks LiUNA! 150 Race Preview

Layne Riggs capitalized on Corey Heim's late tire trouble at Pocono to score his first victory of the 2025 season and third of his career. The win assures Riggs of a spot in the championship playoffs and enables he and the team to begin shifting their focus to preparations for that endeavor. With the victory, Riggs became the seventh different driver to claim a playoff spot through a race win, and regular-season races are starting to dwindle as three spots remain to be claimed. This week's trip to Connecticut and Lime Rock Park is one of four races remaining that will finalize the 10-driver championship field. It will be the first time the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series takes on the road course and is one of two road course stops left in the regular season. A new venue with the unknowns of a road course outing stand to make this week's LiUNA! 150 one not to miss as the 2025 championship quest soldiers onward.

Key Stats at Lime Rock Park

Number of races: 0

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 0

Winners from top-10 starters: 0

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: N/A

Previous 10 Road Course Winners

2024 Circuit of the Americas - Corey Heim

2023 Mid-Ohio - Corey Heim

2023 Circuit of the Americas - Zane Smith

2022 Mid-Ohio - Parker Kligerman

2022 Sonoma - Kyle Busch

2022 Circuit of the Americas - Zane Smith

2021 Watkins Glen - Austin Hill

2021 Circuit of the Americas - Todd Gilliland

2021 Daytona Road Course - Ben Rhodes

2020 Daytona Road Course - Sheldon Creed

Lime Rock Park is a natural-terrain road course that was built in 1956. The seven-turn course is roughly 1.5 miles in length and played host to numerous road racing series but never one of NASCAR's three major series. The track is located in Connecticut and follows the landscape, creating a course with relatively significant elevation changes despite its compact configuration. While its simple seven-turn layout may seem straightforward, it is a challenging and technical course for drivers to master. The many elevation changes present blind and off-camber turns, which require well setup machines, and a perfect line, to navigate effectively. The short lap also doesn't cut down on top speeds. Some turns are taken quite fast and drivers need to be precise through those sections to carry as much pace as possible for a fast lap. The track, like most road courses, will likely favor track position. Therefore, fantasy players should pay close attention to qualifying and make their selections accordingly. There have been very few winners at the track in any series that have started outside of the top 10.

DraftKings Value Picks for the LiUNA! 150 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $12,000

Jordan Taylor - $10,000

Layne Riggs - $9,700

Cam Waters - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Ty Majeski - $8,800

Grant Enfinger - $8,700

Tyler Ankrum - $8,500

Ben Rhodes - $8,300

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Connor Mosack - $8,100

Kaden Honeycutt - $8,000

Stewart Friesen - $7,700

Tanner Gray - $7,500

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Matt Crafton - $7,300

Rajah Caruth - $7,100

Josh Bilicki - $6,600

William Lambros - $6,000

NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks for the LiUNA 150!

Corey Heim - $12,000

Cam Waters - $9,000

Connor Mosack - $8,100

Stewart Friesen - $7,700

Rajah Caruth - $7,100

William Lambros - $6,000

This week's race being on a new road course to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doesn't mean Corey Heim won't still be the favorite. The series points leader has multiple road course victories in addition to his oval successes, and isn't likely to slow his charge this week. He was in contention again just a week ago before a tire issue took him out of contention, and fantasy players should be used to Heim coming back from misfortune with a vengeance. Some of his strongest competition this week may come from road course or Lime Rock specialists, but Heim's experience and talent in this series will be a challenge for anyone to overcome. Australian Supercars driver Cam Waters is one of those specialists. Waters currently sits second in the Australian championship but will make his way to Connecticut to run a truck with ThorSport Racing this weekend. He has two prior starts in the series, which were both on ovals, and one road course start in the Cup Series. Waters will be in more familiar territory on a natural-terrain road course this week and fantasy players can reasonably expect him to unlock his best finish in NASCAR yet this week.

Connor Mosack enters this week's race fresh off of his best finish of the year a week ago at Pocono. That sixth-place finish was his second top-10 of 2025, and Mosack is an experienced road racer having competed in the Trans Am Series and scoring a victory in that series at Watkins Glen. Last year, in the Xfinity Series, Mosack contested two road course races with finishes of 18th at the Charlotte ROVAL and sixth on the streets of Chicago. Veteran Stewart Friesen may be another driver able to grab a top finish this week. Friesen finished fourth two times at Mid-Ohio in 2023 and 2024, ninth at Circuit of the Americas in 2022, and seventh twice at Canada's Mosport Park. Those are just a few of his road course results in the past few seasons, but they demonstrate that Friesen is a veteran behind the wheel that can land top finishes at tracks like Lime Rock. Like Friesen, Rajah Caruth heads to Lime Rock with a secured playoff spot through his win at Nashville. He picked up top-15 finishes at Circuit of the Americas the last two seasons, and while he isn't known as a road course specialist, results like those this far down the price list could be good value for many fantasy rosters.

One new name for fantasy players to consider this week is William Lambros. He is a Lime Rock specialist and will be driving for Reaume Brothers Racing. He knows this track very well, working as an instructor there with Skip Barber Racing. He was part of the Skip Barber development program and will be sponsored by them this weekend in his first series race. He may not have the truck experience others in this week's field do, but his knowledge of the track could be an important factor in his ability to come up to speed quickly and make an impression.

NASCAR Truck Series Best Bets for the LiUNA! 150

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 2:00 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Corey Heim +130, Jordan Taylor +600, Cam Waters +1000

Top-Three Finish - Jordan Taylor +150

Top-Five Finish - Cam Waters +110

Wagers on a road course, let alone a new track altogether, can be tough to analyze. The best thing to go by when there are so many unknowns are prior performances under similar conditions. For that reason, Corey Heim rises to the top of the ranking again this week. Lime Rock Park may be a new road course, but Heim has been dominant this season and has achieved a lot of success on road courses, too. He will face some stiff competition from some road racing specialists we will talk about next, but Heim is driving at his best and is behind the wheel of this truck all season. That gives him the advantage over those attempting just this one race.

Two drivers attempting to topple Heim with their road racing skills are Jordan Taylor and Cam Waters. Taylor has been road racing his entire career and has won such notable events as the Daytona 24 Hours and the 12 Hours of Sebring. He achieved a class win and multiple podium finishes with Corvette at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and has won multiple IMSA championships, too. He also knows Lime Rock. Taylor is teaming up with Spire Motorsports and has a few NASCAR starts under his belt, but this will be his first in the trucks. Taylor has the skill and machinery to win this week's race, but it is very difficult to take down a series dominator like Corey Heim in a one-off effort, which is why Taylor for a top-three finish is arguably the better way to go. Similarly, Cam Waters returns to the series this week for his first shot at a road course in a truck. Waters made his name in Australia Supercars and currently sits fourth in the series championship with three wins. Road courses are his specialty and this will be his fourth attempt at a NASCAR race and third in the trucks. Like Taylor, he is an accomplished road racer with good machinery for this week's race, but given the relatively experience compared to others, a top-five wager for him is likely a safer bet than the outright win. However, those willing to accept, the risk can get attractive odds for either of these drivers to come out on top Saturday afternoon.

