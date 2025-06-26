This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Focused Health 250 Preview

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Course: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Format: Quad-Oval

Length: 1.54 miles

Laps: 163

NASCAR Xfinity Focused Health 250 Preview

Connor Zilisch walked away with an impressive race win at Pocono and is rising up the driver standings rapidly. That keeps us locked in with six full-time drivers with wins this season with nine races to go before the playoffs begin.

Looking forward, we head into a weekend of racing with a unique schedule as the Xfinity Series will race on Friday at 7:30 pm ET with the Cup Series 24 fours later. We get the second race at Atlanta of the season after Austin Hill took home the win in February. The Richard Childress duo of Hill and Jesse Love should remain some of the top favorites to take home the race win, though Aric Almirola is back in the field for the weekend and should not be dismissed as a contender.

Key Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Number of Races: 38

Winners from Pole: 7

Winners from Top 5: 21

Winners from Top 10: 30

Previous Winners at Atlanta Motor Speedway

2025 – Austin Hill

2024 - Austin Hill

2024 – Austin Hill

2023 - John Hunter Nemechek

2023 - Austin Hill

2022 - Austin Hill

2022 - Ty Gibbs

2021 - Kyle Busch

2021 - Justin Allgaier

2020 – AJ Allmendinger

After a break, we return to some of the drafting tracks that dominated the early portions of the schedule. We'll see a lot of pack racing in rows, including (potentially ill-fated) bumps and fuel saving.

There are also some macro trends we can take away from the recent winners. Since the track was reconfigured in 2021, there have been nine races. Of those eight, Chevrolet has been the manufacturer of six winners and Toyota three. Be careful about drawing conclusions from that, however, as that statistic mostly comes from Hill's dominance at the track.

On the other hand, qualifying does matter. Since 2021, every winner has started from sixth position on the grid or better.

RotoWire NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Values for the Focused Health 250

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Austin Hill - $11,000

Jesse Love - $10,700

Aric Almirola- $10,500

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Carson Kvapil -$9,100

Sammy Smith - $8,800

Taylor Gray - $8,500

Brandon Jones - $8,300

Nick Sanchez- $8,000

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Harrison Burton - $7,800

Daniel Dye - $7,700

William Sawalich - $7,500

Jeb Burton - $7,300

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Matt DiBenedetto - $6,600

Brennan Poole- $6,300

NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Picks for the Focused Health 250

Austin Hill - $11,000

Sammy Smith - $8,800

Taylor Gray - $8,500

Harrison Burton - $7,800

Jeb Burton - $7,300

Matt DiBenedetto - $6,600

Hill is the obvious choice based on his dominance. His performance earlier this season should have been particularly demoralizing to the rest of the field, as he didn't appear to have the fastest car but still held off all challengers. Until further notice, he's the king of Atlanta Motor Speedway. Both other Tier 1 options are viable pivots, and Almirola in particular shouldn't be concerned about challenging Hill.

The crux of constructing rosters from there is deciding how much to trust the very small sample of racing that we've seen from some of the top rookies in the Xfinity Series. Many had success at both Daytona (a very comparable track to Atlanta) and Atlanta in February. In addition to those results, it's worth looking at the driver's form in the Truck Series and also how they qualified in the spring.

Gray is one option I'd consider based on those factors. He qualified second and sixth at Daytona and Atlanta, respectively, banking a fifth-place finish at Daytona to begin the season. He also has a fourth-place finish at Atlanta in the Truck Series on his resume. Sanchez is another driver is a similar type of option in the same price range with a wide range of possible outcomes.

Elsewhere in the sample lineup, Smith has four consecutive finishes inside the top 10 at Atlanta, while Harrison Burton has a track record of success at superspeedways in both the Xfinity and Cup series. Both Jeb Burton and Matt DiBenedetto are steady plays to make the salary fit.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets for the Focused Health 250

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 2:00 PM ET Thursday

Outright Winner

Austin Hill (+220), Jesse Love (+400), Aric Almirola (+1000), Taylor Gray (+2200)

As of Thursday morning, there was a more limited selection on sportsbooks after we saw head-to-head wagers available the past few weeks. Superspeedways tend to have a significant amount of greater variance than intermediate tracks, so this could be the weekend to try to capitalize on longer shot options, regardless of what offerings may pop up in the next 24 hours.

The appeal of each of the four drivers has already been discussed a bit in the DFS section, so this is about trying to find the right value. Hill is the obvious choice and his odds are likely to get even shorter after qualifying, so getting a bet in on him early makes some sense. Almirola is the sweet spot in terms of intersection of value and likelihood of success , while Gray offers some long-shot appeal.

