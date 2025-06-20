This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

MillerTech Battery 200

Location: Long Pond, Pa.

Course: Pocono Raceway

Format: 2.5-mile tri-oval

Laps: 70

NASCAR Trucks MillerTech Battery 200 Race Preview

Believe it or not, only five more races remain in the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series regular season. Only four playoff spots remain to be claimed by new 2025 race winners, and Stewart Friesen is the most recent driver to have done so. After an up and down start to the year, Friesen managed to survive the chaos that enveloped the field through three attempts to complete an overtime finish at Michigan. Nearing the scheduled distance, Friesen was running 19th, but a series of incidents and restarts gave him the chance to end his winless streak that stretched all the way back to the 2022 season. In capturing the victory, he became the sixth driver to shore up one of the 10 playoff spots, too. Five chances now remain for others to do the same, and Pocono Raceway will be the first. Corey Heim drove his way to Victory Lane at the long track last season from the second starting spot and leading 55 of the race's 70 laps. He has been the dominant driver this season, but the rest of the garage is working hard to chip away at his advantage. Only four points separate Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia on the playoff bubble, too. Every position matters and drivers will be giving it their all in this week's MillerTech Battery 200 to clear their path to the championship battle.

Key Stats at Pocono Raceway

Number of races: 15

Winners from pole: 4

Winners from top-5 starters: 11

Winners from top-10 starters: 14

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 136.813 mph

Previous 10 Pocono Winners

2024 - Corey Heim

2023 - Kyle Busch

2022 - Chandler Smith

2021 - John Hunter Nemechek

2020 - Brandon Jones

2019 - Ross Chastain

2018 - Kyle Busch

2017 - Christopher Bell

2016 - William Byron

2014 - Kyle Busch

Pocono Raceway is a long 2.5-mile oval with three distinctly different turns. The track's long straights require finding the best balance between the different corners to maximize speed and horsepower is an advantage. The track's long lap and varied turns place an emphasis on track position and pit strategy. With three different turns, a plan that checks all those boxes can be hard to find, though. Pocono has a tendency to separate the field from the haves and have nots, and those who miss the setup or make a wrong strategy call have few chances to recover and make up ground. The best advantage a team can give their driver is a spot starting toward the front of the field. The furthest back any driver has started this race and won was Kyle Busch's victory from the 12th starting spot in 2023. Every other series victory at Pocono has come from the top 10 starting positions and two of the last three have come from someone starting on the front row.

DraftKings Value Picks for the MillerTech Battery 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $11,700

Carson Hocevar - $10,700

Layne Riggs - $10,200

Chandler Smith - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Kaden Honeycutt - $9,500

Grant Enfinger - $9,200

Ty Majeski - $9,000

Daniel Hemric - $8,700

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Brandon Jones - $8,500

Tyler Ankrum - $8,300

Rajah Caruth - $8,100

Ben Rhodes - $7,900

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Jake Garcia - $7,800

Matt Crafton - $7,200

Connor Mosack - $6,700

Matt Mills - $6,500

NASCAR DFS Picks for the MillerTech Battery 200

Corey Heim - $11,700

Daniel Hemric - $8,700

Rajah Caruth - $8,100

Jake Garcia - $7,800

Matt Crafton - $7,200

Matt Mills - $6,500

No driver has been hotter this season than Corey Heim and that, coupled with his win last season at Pocono, makes him a serious threat to win again this week. Doing so would give him his second win at Pocono and his fifth win of the 2025 season. He also hasn't finished lower than fourth in three series Pocono starts. We haven't talked much about Daniel Hemric this season, but he is confidently in the playoffs with a win and has amassed six to-five and nine top-10 finishes so far. At Pocono, Hemric has two prior series starts with a best finish of ninth. His 27th-place finish at Michigan was his first outside of the top 10 since April. Fantasy players should expect a quick return to form from him this week. Another driver with a playoff spot in hand is Rajah Caruth. Like Hemric, Caruth fell afoul of Michigan's chaos and recorded his worst finish of the season. He has two Pocono starts so far with a best finish of 10th last season, and has been a consistent top-10 finisher this season with seven so far. Caruth's average starting spot at this track is 5.0, which is indicative of his potential this week.

Just below the playoff cut line, Jake Garcia is looking for just a small boost that would help him to be one of the championship combatants. Five consecutive finishes of 12th or better have him just four points out of the championship picture and gaining ground. Despite having an average Pocono result of just 28.0 from two series starts, Garcia's average start in that same time is 7.0 and he led four laps in last year's race. Getting to the finish this week without trouble should result in another top-15 for Garcia, which is exactly what he needs to keep clawing closer to the playoff field. Matt Crafton needs something more. The veteran sits 112 points outside of the playoff positions, which means a race win is his primary path to the playoffs. Crafton has never won at Pocono, but he scored nine top-10 finishes from his 15 starts, including an eighth-place finish last season. Finally, an average Pocono result of 19.0 from two Pocono starts makes Matt Mills decent value for money this week. Last year, Mills finished this race 11th. He has been a consistent top-20 finisher much of this season, and fantasy players can reasonably expect that trend to continue this week.

NASCAR Truck Series Best Bets for the MillerTech Battery 200

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:00 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Corey Heim +110

Top-Three Finish - Layne Riggs +140

Top-Five Finish - Daniel Hemric +275

Defending Pocono winner Corey Heim makes a convincing case to be the favorite again this week. He has been the dominant driver this season and may be more hungry after not being able to make the most of his effort at Michigan last time out. Heim has never finished worse than fourth at this track and led 82 total laps through his last two visits. Despite the low odds this week, Heim is still a confident option for the MillerTech Battery 200 victory.

One driver likely to challenge Heim for the win is Layne Riggs. The Front Row Motorsports driver doesn't have a win yet this season, but he has been knocking on the door on a regular basis. Riggs hasn't finished lower than 10th in the last four races, and three of those four results were top-five finishes. He only has one prior Pocono start, but his pace recently suggests Riggs could be among the top three finishers again this week.

Wagerers looking for a little more spread should consider Daniel Hemric for a top-five finish. The McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver is a consistent top-10 finisher, and he boasts six top-five finishes from the 13 races run so far in 2025. That total is just two fewer than Corey Heim, who leads the series with eight. This will be Hemric's first series race at Pocono since 2016, but his competitiveness throughout this season suggests he should be in the mix at the front of the field again this week with a good shot a landing another top-five finish.

