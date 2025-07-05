Who made the LA Clippers' All-Time Starting Lineup since 2000? Check out who made the cut alongside stars like Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard.

While the 21st century has been kind to the Los Angeles Clippers when it comes to regular season success, with 13 postseason berths in 25 years, that's about where the tale of the tape ends. With zero NBA Finals berths and only one Western Conference Finals appearance over that stretch, it's safe to say that the sky has not been the limit for L.A.'s other NBA franchise, though there have been several players that have shined for the club over the years.

With that in mind, RotoWire.com broke down the Clippers' 'All-Quarter-Century' team, with homegrown talent like Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan making the cut alongside free agency and trade imports like Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Crawford.

LA Clippers' All-Time Starting 5 Since 2000: A Quarter Century Celebration

One of the first big splashes that the Clippers made in their 'win-now' mode under then-owner Donald Sterling was to trade for Paul, who was a sixth year star guard for the NBA-owned New Orleans Hornets at the time. Paul was dealt to L.A. for Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman, Al-Farouq Aminu and a first-round pick, posting 36.8 win shares in 409 games played with the club from 2011-12 through 2016-17.

While Paul wasn't enough to get L.A. deeper than the second round of the postseason (which the Clippers reached three times in four years), he did mark a new era that surrounded Sterling's disgraced forced sale to billionaire tech mogul Steve Ballmer, who still runs the club today.

Jamal Crawford (2012-2017)

Paul's backcourt running mate in L.A. had some of the best success of his 1,327-game career with the Clippers, averaging 15.3 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game in 370 games played with the franchise. During that time, Crawford won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award twice and was a finalist three other times, posting 19.6 win shares (out of his career total of 60.7) with the club.

Crawford's career with the Clippers wasn't sexy, but he did his fair share to add some mettle alongside Paul's star power during his six-year stint in Tinseltown.

One of the biggest free agent splashes of Ballmer's run in L.A., Leonard came home to Southern California after winning it all with the Toronto Raptors, signing a three-year, $103.1 million deal with the franchise.

During his 266-game run in L.A., Leonard has averaged 24.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, with 36.9 win shares in 266 games played, cementing the three spot on the floor for the Clippers during that span.

Blake Griffin (2009-2018)

The always electrifying forward out of Oklahoma was one of the NBA's prime attractions out of college, winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2010-11 and making four straight All-NBA teams in the years that followed.

In total, Griffin racked up 65.4 win shares in 504 games played with the Clippers, serving as the central character in the rising tide of the Clippers' hardwood renaissance under Sterling and Ballmer's watch. To date, his 65.4 win shares rank fourth all time on the club's leaderboard, behind Elton Brand's 68.3 and ahead of the 50.9 that Bob McAdoo compiled with the Clippers.

The fifth and final member of the Clippers' 'All-Quarter-Century' team is the second homegrown player to make the cut. Jordan was drafted in the second round by Los Angeles back in 2008 out of Texas A&M, averaging 9.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in 10 years with the club. Jordan's 76.3 win shares with the Clippers rank second all time (behind Paul) in franchise history, illustrating the value that the 6'11 center provided the franchise over the years alongside league standards like Paul and Griffin.