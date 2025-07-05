It has been an up-and-down quarter century for the Denver Nuggets, but the franchise has been on an uptick over the past seven seasons.

The Mile High franchise has finished first or second in the Northwest Division in each season starting with the 2018-19 season. In that time, they've failed to escape the first round only once. This stretch has been highlighted by the 2022-23 NBA championship, the first in franchise history.

Denver Nuggets Quarter Century Team Members

The starting five on this Nuggets All-Quarter Century team represent players who were part of the team's long playoff runs (2003-04 to 2012-13 and 2018-19 to present). RotoWire did not use any specific metrics in our selections, so keep that in mind as you read below.

Jamal Murray (2016 to present)

The Canadian native has averaged 20 points or more per game in each of his last four seasons (he missed the 2021-22 campaign with an injury). He is the franchise's all-time 3-point scorer, and barring injury, he'll become the seventh player to score at least 10,000 points in a Denver uniform sometime next season. Murray is one half of arguably the best duo in the NBA right now, and considering he's only 28, he should be a valuable contributor to the Nuggets for years to come. He also could become the 10th NBA player to join the 50-40-90 club in the near future as his shooting has improved in recent years. He hit 47.4% from the field this season, and his career marks for 3-pointers (38.1%) and free throws (87%) are well within range.

Allen Iverson (2006 to 2008)

You can make a compelling case for Ty Lawson, who played six seasons in Denver. However, while Lawson was very good, The Answer was better – though Iverson only played one full season and parts of two others in a Nuggets jersey. Iverson's only full season with Denver was 2007-08, when he averaged 26.4 points and 7.1 assists per game. His 11.6 Win Shares that season was the second highest in his Hall of Fame career, and the only Denver player to post a higher Win Shares total in any of the past 25 seasons is Nikola Jokic (more on him later).

Carmelo Anthony (2003 to 2011)

Anthony now might be better remembered for his time with the New York Knicks. However, the member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary squad started his career in Denver and is sixth all-time in Nuggets history with 53.5 Win Shares. He scoring average never dipped below 20 points per game during his time with the Nuggets, and Anthony remains the team's all-time leader in usage rate. He was involved in 31.2% of the Nuggets offense – meaning that many of the team's possessions ended with him shooting, going to the free throw line or committing a turnover. Anthony was elected to the Basketball HOF this year and will be inducted in September.

Nikola Jokic (2015 to present)

The best player in the NBA over the past five seasons. The 6-foot-11 superstar entered this season having won three of the previous four NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and while he didn't win a fourth MVP this past season, he became the third player in league history to average a triple double for a season. Not bad for a player taken 41st in the 2014 NBA Draft. How dominant has Jokic been during his time in the league? His 128 Win Shares is the most by far of any member from the 2014 NBA Draft class. Second is Clint Capela, who has 69.6 WS over 11 seasons – one more season than Jokic, who stayed in his native Serbia to play for a year after the Nuggets drafted him.

Marcus Camby (2002 to 2008)

This is another instance when you can make the case for another player because Nene played alongside Camby for Camby's six seasons in Denver. Nene ranks seventh in the team's record book with 51.1 Win Shares, more than Lafayette "Fat" Lever (47.9) had in his illustrious career with the Nuggets. However, while Nene led the team in Win Shares twice during his 10 seasons in Denver, Camby's overall body of work remains more impressive. The Cambyman led the league in blocks for three straight seasons (2005-06 to 2007-08). He also won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2006-07 and was a two-time member of the league's All Defensive Team first squad. Camby ranks second in Denver history for blocks (1,126) and seventh in rebounds with 4,117. Both totals are higher than Nene posted in more seasons.

