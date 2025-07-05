The Orioles' offense should do well in Atlanta, so you may want to stack a couple of their hitters for your Saturday DraftKings MLB DFS lineups.

DraftKings' three larger Saturday slates start at 2:10, 4:05, and 7:15 p.m. EDT, with our focus being the first one as it offers the most games (with nine in total) and the largest prizes.

Pitchers

It's not a great day for pitching, so it'll be one to pay all the way up for Carlos Rodon ($10,000) or try to pick off the best middle options. Rodon lists the highest strikeout of any pitcher with a significant sample by 4.5 percentage points. A matchup against the Mets is tough, though Citi Field is often beneficial to pitchers.

Nick Lodolo ($8,400) is toward the top of the salary point in the mid-tier. He carries a relatively safe floor with at least 14 DK points from four of his last six starts, but the Phillies are tough against lefties (.321 wOBA and 21.7 percent strikeout rate) and is therefore more of a cash game selection.

We can then move down the pool to a trio in the $7,000 range. Taj Bradley ($7,700) has been far better on the road than at home this season (13.7 vs. 11.4 DK points). The Twins are roughly league-average versus righties, so the matchup isn't daunting.

Max Scherzer ($7,500) looked more comfortable in his last outing and the Angels strike out at among the league's highest rates. The final consideration at this level is Ryne Nelson ($7,300), who's ripped off three straight appearances of at least 20 DK points with four at 17 or higher. Despite the offensive outburst on Friday, the Royals aren't an imposing offense.

Saturday isn't favorable for bargain pitchers, yet Frankie Montas ($6,900) is a passable punt play. A matchup against the Yankees - even in their slump - isn't ideal.

Top Hitters

Jack Kochanowicz doesn't miss bats and gives up homers at a significant clip (1.57 HR/9), but he manages to suppress runs relatively well. He's not a great option to stack against, though I still want some of the hot Toronto hitters such as Addison Barger ($3,900) and George Springer ($4,800).

With a lot of cheap pitching options, there should be plenty of salary for premium bats. James Wood ($6,300) against Walker Buehler is an exception mismatch, making him one of Saturday's top hitters.

Value Bats

The Red Sox represent a stacking selection against Mitchell Parker, but their lineup is watered-down against left-handed pitching. That makes them both cheap and potential secondary offering with Romy Gonzalez ($4,200), Trevor Story ($3,900) and Rob Refsnyder ($3,800) all in the top-third to middle of the lineup when facing southpaws.

Stacks to Target

Rays at Twins (Cole Sands/bullpen): Josh Lowe ($5,000), Brandon Lowe ($4,800), Yandy Diaz ($4,600)

The Rays are a top-10 lineup over the last two weeks as measured by wOBA while their first few hitters – including Junior Caminero ($5,000) - have been potent. Minnesota's plans at pitcher aren't exactly clear, but it'll likely be some combination of Sands and Travis Adams - the latter making his big-league debut after some success in the minors.

Orioles at Atlanta (bullpen game): Jackson Holliday ($3,800), Jordan Westburg ($3,700), Gunnar Henderson ($4,200)

The Orioles haven't been a team to stack this year, and nothing in their sample really suggests they're turning things around. However, I'm willing to take a chance on them Saturday as Atlanta will deploy a bullpen game in the absence of Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow). Their relief corps has been good so far, but they'll be asked to cover a lot of innings and Baltimore should be able to take advantage.

