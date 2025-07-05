The Timberwolves have had an interesting 25 years of the 21st century. They've reached the Western Conference final three times, including each of the past two seasons. On the other hand, they went 13 consecutive campaigns without qualifying for the postseason, spanning 2004 to 2016. Through the ups and downs, they've had a number of star players. We've crunched the numbers and taken other factors into account to come up with the Timberwolves' best starting lineup since 2000.

As brief background, RotoWire -- the site with the best sports betting promos -- made our choices for this list by weighing stats, awards and overall impact on the franchise. Additionally, positions have become more fluid in the modern game, but we've used a traditional two guard, two forward, one center lineup to determine our team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Quarter Century Team Members

Ricky Rubio (2011 to 2017 and 2020 to 2021)

Ricky Rubio is one player on this list who wasn't around for much on-court success for the Timberwolves. Of his seven seasons with the team, Minnesota had a winning record and reached the postseason just once. However, he was an elite playmaker during the prime years of his career, averaging at least 8.0 assists in all but one season during his first stint with the team while also averaging at least 2.0 steals in four of those campaigns. Rubio might not receive the recognition he deserves due to his relative lack of scoring, but his impact was immediate -- he was named to the 2011 All Rookie team -- and lasting on the franchise.

Anthony Edwards (2020 to Present)

Despite a relatively limited time with the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards has been the leader of the franchise's recent resurgence. Since being drafted first overall out of the University of Georgia in 2020, he has led the team to the postseason on four occasions and just one step away from the NBA Finals in each of the last two years. In terms of personal accolades, Edwards was named to the All-Rookie team, is a three-time All Star and has been named to two All-NBA teams. Edwards never has finished better than seventh in MVP voting, the award could certainly be in his future as the guard is still entering only his age-24 season entering the 2025 season. He should be a strong prop bet at NBA betting sites for quite a while.

Andrew Wiggins (2014 to 2020)

Andrew Wiggins had a very similar career in Minnesota to Ricky Rubio. He won Rookie of the Year after being considered one of the top prospects in the most recent generation of the NBA. Things didn't progress from there as expected on either a personal or team level, as Wiggins' only other personal accolade in Minnesota was one All-Star appearance. He also had only one appearance in the playoffs in a Timberwolves jersey. His pedigree and durability land him on this list, but he's arguably the weakest selection. The former No. 1 overall draft pick spent last season split between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Kevin Garnett (2000 to 2007 and 2015 to 2016)

The inclusion of Kevin Garnett on this list is about as easy as it gets. He was the identity of the franchise from the moment he was drafted fifth overall in 1996, thanks to his perfect blend of talent and grit. From the 2000 to 2004 season, Garnett started and played in at least 80 games and played an average of at least 38.1 minutes per game in those seasons. Garnett had far more than simply durability going for him, however. He was named the NBA MVP in the 2003-04 season, when he averaged 24.2 points, 13.9 boards, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. Overall, Garnett delivered production on both ends of the floor that is rare in the NBA today and he was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Karl-Anthony Towns (2015 to 2024)

The center left behind a complicated legacy in Minnesota. Much like Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns had plenty of highs during his time with the Timberwolves, but departed with the feeling of unfinished business. Minnesota drafted him first overall in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky and he was expected to end a lengthy playoff drought for the franchise. But Towns could not accomplish that until Edwards joined the team and became the top player on the roster. That isn't to say KAT hasn't achieved individual heights, as he was named to three All-NBA teams with Minnesota and was the Rookie of the Year in the 2015-16 season. He's now with the New York Knicks after nine seasons with the T-Wolves.

Stick with RotoWire for top NBA betting promos and more basketball coverage.